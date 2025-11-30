The Ukrainian authorities are facing a decisive week of negotiations regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war with Russia, while also dealing with the fallout from a corruption scandal that has shaken its political elite and led to the ousting of its chief negotiator Andriy Yermak, a powerful figure in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.



New Pressures on Zelensky



Zelensky is expected to face new American pressures during this week's negotiations to reach an agreement that ends the war with Russia and to make concessions, amid his forces suffering from a shortage of weapons and funding, at a time when a corruption scandal is engulfing his inner circle, and calls from opposition leaders for a comprehensive restructuring of the government are growing, in one of the most perilous political moments for the Ukrainian president since the war began.

A Ukrainian delegation, headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, arrived in Washington last night, Saturday, to hold meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the U.S. president, today (Sunday) in Florida.



Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow



Witkoff and Kushner are scheduled to travel to Moscow this week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the terms of the modified plan, which Russia has hinted it will not accept, after welcoming the 28 terms of the original plan announced by Trump.



Witkoff's visit to Moscow comes amid increasing questions about his role in the negotiations after Bloomberg published a leaked call transcript in which he advised Yuri Ushakov, Putin's aide, on how to convince Trump of the peace plan.



The agency noted that Yermak's resignation left Zelensky "exposed," depriving him of one of his most important advisors at a critical moment in the negotiations.



Yermak's decision to resign followed a search of his apartment by anti-corruption investigators on Friday morning. Although the authorities did not provide an explanation for the raid, it came in the context of a wide-ranging investigation that included several ministers and a former business partner of Zelensky. Yermak stated that he is fully cooperating with the investigation and has not been charged with any wrongdoing.



Negotiations and Political Chaos



While Kyiv seeks to address fundamental details in the peace plan, opposition deputies are calling on Zelensky to unify the country by replacing key ministers and supporting the formation of a new coalition in parliament.



Both the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy have already resigned this month after being accused of connections to the corruption scandal. These positions have become difficult to fill, as potential candidates fear that joining the government at a time fraught with uncertainty could jeopardize their reputations after nearly four years of war, according to the Washington Post.



Zelensky must manage this array of crises while searching for a figure to succeed his closest and most loyal aide, who has faced widespread criticism for concentrating power in the president's office and disrupting the work of professional diplomats. Nevertheless, he has retained Zelensky's trust for years, especially in the most sensitive missions during the war.