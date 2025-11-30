تواجه السلطات الأوكرانية أسبوعاً حاسماً من المفاوضات بشأن خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا، فيما تتعرض لتبعات فضيحة فساد هزت نخبتها السياسية، وأطاحت بكبير مفاوضيها أندريه يرماك، رجل الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، القوي في ديوان الرئاسة.


ضغوط جديدة على زيلينسكي


ومن المنتظر أن يواجه زيلينسكي ضغوطاً أمريكية جديدة خلال مفاوضات الأسبوع الحالي، للتوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الحرب مع روسيا، وتقديم تنازلات، وسط معاناة قواته من نقص في الأسلحة والتمويل، وفي وقت تعصف فيه فضيحة الفساد بدائرته المقربة، ودعوات من قادة المعارضة إلى إعادة هيكلة شاملة للحكومة، في واحدة من أكثر اللحظات السياسية خطورة على الرئيس الأوكراني منذ اندلاع الحرب.

ووصل وفد أوكراني إلى واشنطن برئاسة أمين المجلس الوطني للأمن والدفاع رستم عمروف إلى الولايات المتحدة، مساء أمس السبت، لعقد اجتماعات مع وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو والمبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر صهر الرئيس الأمريكي، اليوم (الأحد)، في ولاية فلوريدا.


ويتكوف وكوشنر إلى موسكو


ومن المقرر أن يتوجه ويتكوف وكوشنر الأسبوع الحالي إلى موسكو، للقاء الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، لمناقشة بنود الخطة المعدلة، التي ألمحت روسيا إلى أنها لن تقبلها، بعد ترحيبها بالبنود الـ28 للخطة الأصلية التي أعلنها ترمب.


وتأتي زيارة ويتكوف إلى موسكو، وسط تزايد تساؤلات بشأن دوره في المفاوضات بعد أن نشرت وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، نص مكالمة مسربة قدم فيها النصح ليوري أوشاكوف، مساعد بوتين بشأن كيفية إقناع ترمب بخطة السلام.


ورأت الوكالة أن استقالة يرماك، تركت زيلينسكي «مكشوفاً»، إذ حرمته من أهم مستشاريه في لحظة حرجة من المفاوضات.


وجاء قرار يرماك بالاستقالة بعد تفتيش شقته من قبل محققي مكافحة الفساد صباح الجمعة. ورغم أن السلطات لم تقدّم تفسيراً للمداهمة، إلا أنها جاءت في سياق تحقيق واسع شمل وزراء عدة وأحد الشركاء التجاريين السابقين لزيلينسكي. وقال يرماك إنه يتعاون بالكامل مع التحقيق، ولم تُوجَّه إليه أي تهمة بارتكاب مخالفات.


مفاوضات وفوضى سياسية


وبينما تسعى كييف إلى معالجة تفاصيل أساسية في خطة السلام، يدعو نواب المعارضة زيلينسكي إلى توحيد البلاد عبر استبدال وزراء أساسيين ودعم تشكيل ائتلاف جديد في البرلمان.


وكان وزيرا العدل والطاقة قد استقالا بالفعل هذا الشهر بعد اتهامهما بصلات بفضيحة الفساد. وأصبحت تلك المناصب صعبة الشغل، إذ يخشى المرشحون المحتملون أن انضمامهم للحكومة في لحظة محفوفة بالشكوك قد يعرّض سمعتهم للخطر بعد نحو أربع سنوات من الحرب، وفق «واشنطن بوست».


ويتعين على زيلينسكي إدارة هذا الكمّ من الأزمات، بينما يبحث عن شخصية تخلف أقرب مساعديه وأكثرهم ولاءً، والذي تعرّض لانتقادات واسعة بسبب تركيز السلطات في مكتب الرئيس وتعطيل عمل الدبلوماسيين المحترفين، لكنه رغم ذلك احتفظ بثقة زيلينسكي لسنوات، لا سيما في المهمات الأكثر حساسية خلال الحرب.