تواجه السلطات الأوكرانية أسبوعاً حاسماً من المفاوضات بشأن خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا، فيما تتعرض لتبعات فضيحة فساد هزت نخبتها السياسية، وأطاحت بكبير مفاوضيها أندريه يرماك، رجل الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، القوي في ديوان الرئاسة.
ضغوط جديدة على زيلينسكي
ومن المنتظر أن يواجه زيلينسكي ضغوطاً أمريكية جديدة خلال مفاوضات الأسبوع الحالي، للتوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الحرب مع روسيا، وتقديم تنازلات، وسط معاناة قواته من نقص في الأسلحة والتمويل، وفي وقت تعصف فيه فضيحة الفساد بدائرته المقربة، ودعوات من قادة المعارضة إلى إعادة هيكلة شاملة للحكومة، في واحدة من أكثر اللحظات السياسية خطورة على الرئيس الأوكراني منذ اندلاع الحرب.
ووصل وفد أوكراني إلى واشنطن برئاسة أمين المجلس الوطني للأمن والدفاع رستم عمروف إلى الولايات المتحدة، مساء أمس السبت، لعقد اجتماعات مع وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو والمبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر صهر الرئيس الأمريكي، اليوم (الأحد)، في ولاية فلوريدا.
ويتكوف وكوشنر إلى موسكو
ومن المقرر أن يتوجه ويتكوف وكوشنر الأسبوع الحالي إلى موسكو، للقاء الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، لمناقشة بنود الخطة المعدلة، التي ألمحت روسيا إلى أنها لن تقبلها، بعد ترحيبها بالبنود الـ28 للخطة الأصلية التي أعلنها ترمب.
وتأتي زيارة ويتكوف إلى موسكو، وسط تزايد تساؤلات بشأن دوره في المفاوضات بعد أن نشرت وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، نص مكالمة مسربة قدم فيها النصح ليوري أوشاكوف، مساعد بوتين بشأن كيفية إقناع ترمب بخطة السلام.
ورأت الوكالة أن استقالة يرماك، تركت زيلينسكي «مكشوفاً»، إذ حرمته من أهم مستشاريه في لحظة حرجة من المفاوضات.
وجاء قرار يرماك بالاستقالة بعد تفتيش شقته من قبل محققي مكافحة الفساد صباح الجمعة. ورغم أن السلطات لم تقدّم تفسيراً للمداهمة، إلا أنها جاءت في سياق تحقيق واسع شمل وزراء عدة وأحد الشركاء التجاريين السابقين لزيلينسكي. وقال يرماك إنه يتعاون بالكامل مع التحقيق، ولم تُوجَّه إليه أي تهمة بارتكاب مخالفات.
مفاوضات وفوضى سياسية
وبينما تسعى كييف إلى معالجة تفاصيل أساسية في خطة السلام، يدعو نواب المعارضة زيلينسكي إلى توحيد البلاد عبر استبدال وزراء أساسيين ودعم تشكيل ائتلاف جديد في البرلمان.
وكان وزيرا العدل والطاقة قد استقالا بالفعل هذا الشهر بعد اتهامهما بصلات بفضيحة الفساد. وأصبحت تلك المناصب صعبة الشغل، إذ يخشى المرشحون المحتملون أن انضمامهم للحكومة في لحظة محفوفة بالشكوك قد يعرّض سمعتهم للخطر بعد نحو أربع سنوات من الحرب، وفق «واشنطن بوست».
ويتعين على زيلينسكي إدارة هذا الكمّ من الأزمات، بينما يبحث عن شخصية تخلف أقرب مساعديه وأكثرهم ولاءً، والذي تعرّض لانتقادات واسعة بسبب تركيز السلطات في مكتب الرئيس وتعطيل عمل الدبلوماسيين المحترفين، لكنه رغم ذلك احتفظ بثقة زيلينسكي لسنوات، لا سيما في المهمات الأكثر حساسية خلال الحرب.
The Ukrainian authorities are facing a decisive week of negotiations regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war with Russia, while also dealing with the fallout from a corruption scandal that has shaken its political elite and led to the ousting of its chief negotiator Andriy Yermak, a powerful figure in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.
New Pressures on Zelensky
Zelensky is expected to face new American pressures during this week's negotiations to reach an agreement that ends the war with Russia and to make concessions, amid his forces suffering from a shortage of weapons and funding, at a time when a corruption scandal is engulfing his inner circle, and calls from opposition leaders for a comprehensive restructuring of the government are growing, in one of the most perilous political moments for the Ukrainian president since the war began.
A Ukrainian delegation, headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, arrived in Washington last night, Saturday, to hold meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the U.S. president, today (Sunday) in Florida.
Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow
Witkoff and Kushner are scheduled to travel to Moscow this week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the terms of the modified plan, which Russia has hinted it will not accept, after welcoming the 28 terms of the original plan announced by Trump.
Witkoff's visit to Moscow comes amid increasing questions about his role in the negotiations after Bloomberg published a leaked call transcript in which he advised Yuri Ushakov, Putin's aide, on how to convince Trump of the peace plan.
The agency noted that Yermak's resignation left Zelensky "exposed," depriving him of one of his most important advisors at a critical moment in the negotiations.
Yermak's decision to resign followed a search of his apartment by anti-corruption investigators on Friday morning. Although the authorities did not provide an explanation for the raid, it came in the context of a wide-ranging investigation that included several ministers and a former business partner of Zelensky. Yermak stated that he is fully cooperating with the investigation and has not been charged with any wrongdoing.
Negotiations and Political Chaos
While Kyiv seeks to address fundamental details in the peace plan, opposition deputies are calling on Zelensky to unify the country by replacing key ministers and supporting the formation of a new coalition in parliament.
Both the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy have already resigned this month after being accused of connections to the corruption scandal. These positions have become difficult to fill, as potential candidates fear that joining the government at a time fraught with uncertainty could jeopardize their reputations after nearly four years of war, according to the Washington Post.
Zelensky must manage this array of crises while searching for a figure to succeed his closest and most loyal aide, who has faced widespread criticism for concentrating power in the president's office and disrupting the work of professional diplomats. Nevertheless, he has retained Zelensky's trust for years, especially in the most sensitive missions during the war.