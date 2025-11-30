إف-16 تعترض طائرة مدنية اقتربت من مقر إقامة ترمب

في واقعة أثارت حالة من الاستنفار الأمني فوق ولاية فلوريدا، أعلنت قيادة الدفاع الجوي لأمريكا الشمالية (نوراد) اليوم (الأحد) أن مقاتلة من طراز إف-16 اعترضت طائرة مدنية بعد دخولها المجال الجوي المحظور بالقرب من مقر إقامة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في منطقة بالم بيتش.
وتضمنت التفاصيل الصادرة عن القيادة أن الطائرة المدنية اخترقت القيود الجوية المؤقتة المفروضة حول منتجع مار آلاغو، حيث يقيم ترمب في الجزء الجنوبي من بالم بيتش، وهي منطقة يمنع التحليق فوقها بشكل صارم.
وأكدت القيادة عبر منشور على منصة (X) أن المقاتلة نفذت إجراءات الاعتراض وفق البروتوكولات المعتمدة، وتمكّنت من مرافقة الطائرة المخالِفة وإخراجها بسلام من المجال الجوي المحظور دون وقوع أي حوادث.
وأضافت (نوراد) أن مثل هذه التدخلات تأتي ضمن مهامها الروتينية لحماية الأجواء الأمريكية وضمان التزام الطائرات المدنية بقيود الطيران حول المواقع الحساسة.
