إف-16 تعترض طائرة مدنية اقتربت من مقر إقامة ترمب

In an incident that sparked a state of heightened security in Florida, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced today (Sunday) that an F-16 fighter jet intercepted a civilian aircraft after it entered restricted airspace near the residence of U.S. President Donald Trump in the Palm Beach area.

The details released by the command indicated that the civilian aircraft breached the temporary flight restrictions imposed around the Mar-a-Lago resort, where Trump resides in the southern part of Palm Beach, an area where flying is strictly prohibited.

The command confirmed via a post on the platform (X) that the fighter jet executed interception procedures according to established protocols and successfully escorted the violating aircraft out of the restricted airspace without any incidents.

NORAD added that such interventions are part of its routine missions to protect U.S. airspace and ensure that civilian aircraft comply with flight restrictions around sensitive locations.