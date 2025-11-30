North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to provide new strategic military assets to his country's air force. During a celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of North Korea's air force, Kim Jong-un stated, "The air force will be granted new strategic military assets and will be tasked with a new important duty," but he did not specify what those strategic assets are.

He added that the expectations for the air force to play a role in nuclear deterrence are extremely high, and that these forces must firmly counter and control all types of espionage and potential military provocations from enemies and protect North Korea's sovereign airspace.

While North Korea continuously seeks to modernize its conventional military forces, it has also begun to focus on strengthening its air force, having revealed its first live-fire air-to-air training involving military aircraft last May, and an early warning and air control system for aircraft in March.