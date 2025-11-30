تعهد زعيم كوريا الشمالية كيم جونغ-أون بمنح أصول عسكرية استراتيجية جديدة لقوات بلاده الجوية. وقال كيم جونغ أون، خلال احتفال بمناسبة الذكرى الثمانين لتأسيس القوات الجوية لكوريا الشمالية: «سيتم منح القوات الجوية أصولا عسكرية استراتيجية جديدة وسيتم تكليفها بواجب مهم جديد»، لكنه لم يحدد ما هي تلك الأصول الاستراتيجية.

وأضاف أن التوقعات بأن تلعب القوات الجوية دورا في ممارسة الردع النووي كبيرة للغاية، وأنه يجب على تلك القوات أن تتصدى وتسيطر بحزم على جميع أنواع أعمال التجسس والاستفزازات العسكرية المحتملة من الأعداء وحماية المجال الجوي السيادي لكوريا الشمالية.

وبينما تسعى كوريا الشمالية باستمرار إلى تحديث قواتها العسكرية التقليدية، باتت تركز أيضا على تعزيز قواتها الجوية، حيث كشفت عن أول تدريب (جو-جو) بالذخيرة الحية بمشاركة طائرات عسكرية في مايو الماضي، ونظام الإنذار المبكر والتحكم الجوي للطائرات في مارس.