في تطور مفاجئ هزّ الساحة السياسية الرومانية، أعلن وزير الدفاع استقالته بعد كشف تناقضات في سيرته الذاتية، إذ اعترف بأنه ارتكب «خطأ» يتعلق بمؤهلاته الجامعية، وسط تصاعد الجدل حول صحة المعلومات التي أدلى بها للجمهور والسلطات الرسمية.
وقال يونوت موستيانو الذي اعترف بأنه كتب في سيرته الذاتية أنه تخرج من جامعة لم يلتحق بها قط، إنه لا يريد لهذا الجدل أن «يشتت» انتباه الدولة العضو في حلف شمال الأطلسي (ناتو) في وقت تتعرض فيه هي وأوروبا «لهجوم روسي».
وقال موستيانو في منشور على فيسبوك: «اليوم، استقلت من منصبي كوزير للدفاع الوطني... رومانيا وأوروبا تتعرضان لهجوم روسي. يجب الدفاع عن أمننا القومي بكل ما يمكن».
وتعرض موستيانو لضغوط بعد أن كشف تحقيق إعلامي نُشر الخميس أن سيرته الذاتية تتضمن معلومات غير صحيحة. وفي اليوم نفسه، اعتذر عما وصفه بأنه «خطأ أعترف بأنه يُحرجني» وقال إنه أعد سيرته الذاتية في 2016 باستخدام نموذج وجده على الإنترنت.
وصرح رئيس الوزراء إيلي بولوجان في بيان، بأنه سيقترح أن يتولى وزير الاقتصاد والسياحة رادو ميروتا حقيبة الدفاع مؤقتاً.
In a surprising development that shook the Romanian political scene, the Minister of Defense announced his resignation after discrepancies in his biography were revealed, admitting that he made a "mistake" regarding his academic qualifications, amid rising controversy over the accuracy of the information he provided to the public and the authorities.
Yonut Mostianu, who admitted that he wrote in his biography that he graduated from a university he never attended, stated that he does not want this controversy to "distract" the NATO member state at a time when it and Europe are facing a "Russian attack."
Mostianu said in a Facebook post: "Today, I resigned from my position as Minister of National Defense... Romania and Europe are under a Russian attack. We must defend our national security with everything we can."
Mostianu faced pressure after a media investigation published on Thursday revealed that his biography contained incorrect information. On the same day, he apologized for what he described as a "mistake that I admit embarrasses me," stating that he prepared his biography in 2016 using a template he found online.
Prime Minister Eli Bolohan stated in a statement that he would propose that the Minister of Economy and Tourism, Radu Mirota, temporarily take over the defense portfolio.