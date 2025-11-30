In a surprising development that shook the Romanian political scene, the Minister of Defense announced his resignation after discrepancies in his biography were revealed, admitting that he made a "mistake" regarding his academic qualifications, amid rising controversy over the accuracy of the information he provided to the public and the authorities.

Yonut Mostianu, who admitted that he wrote in his biography that he graduated from a university he never attended, stated that he does not want this controversy to "distract" the NATO member state at a time when it and Europe are facing a "Russian attack."

Mostianu said in a Facebook post: "Today, I resigned from my position as Minister of National Defense... Romania and Europe are under a Russian attack. We must defend our national security with everything we can."

Mostianu faced pressure after a media investigation published on Thursday revealed that his biography contained incorrect information. On the same day, he apologized for what he described as a "mistake that I admit embarrasses me," stating that he prepared his biography in 2016 using a template he found online.

Prime Minister Eli Bolohan stated in a statement that he would propose that the Minister of Economy and Tourism, Radu Mirota, temporarily take over the defense portfolio.