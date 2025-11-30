في تطور مفاجئ هزّ الساحة السياسية الرومانية، أعلن وزير الدفاع استقالته بعد كشف تناقضات في سيرته الذاتية، إذ اعترف بأنه ارتكب «خطأ» يتعلق بمؤهلاته الجامعية، وسط تصاعد الجدل حول صحة المعلومات التي أدلى بها للجمهور والسلطات الرسمية.

وقال يونوت موستيانو الذي اعترف بأنه كتب في سيرته الذاتية أنه تخرج من جامعة لم يلتحق بها قط، إنه لا يريد لهذا الجدل أن «يشتت» انتباه الدولة العضو في حلف شمال الأطلسي (ناتو) في وقت تتعرض فيه هي وأوروبا «لهجوم روسي».

وقال موستيانو في منشور على فيسبوك: «اليوم، استقلت من منصبي كوزير للدفاع الوطني... رومانيا وأوروبا تتعرضان لهجوم روسي. يجب الدفاع عن أمننا القومي بكل ما يمكن».

وتعرض موستيانو لضغوط بعد أن كشف تحقيق إعلامي نُشر الخميس أن سيرته الذاتية تتضمن معلومات غير صحيحة. وفي اليوم نفسه، اعتذر عما وصفه بأنه «خطأ أعترف بأنه يُحرجني» وقال إنه أعد سيرته الذاتية في 2016 باستخدام نموذج وجده على الإنترنت.

وصرح رئيس الوزراء إيلي بولوجان في بيان، بأنه سيقترح أن يتولى وزير الاقتصاد والسياحة رادو ميروتا حقيبة الدفاع مؤقتاً.