The Supreme Administrative Court in Egypt ruled yesterday (Saturday) to accept 26 appeals distributed across 9 governorates regarding the results of the first phase of the House of Representatives elections, while the court rejected 100 other appeals.

The court decided to annul the results in 26 new electoral districts, in addition to 19 previous electoral districts where the High Election Committee had decided to invalidate the election results.

The new districts where the elections were annulled include: Al-Haram in Giza, Kom Hamada and Hosh Eissa in Beheira, Balina in Sohag, Malawi and Abu Qurqas in Minya, Abu Tig and Manqabad in Assiut, and Tamiya in Fayoum, as well as Esna and Luxor in Luxor Governorate.

The National Election Authority in Egypt had announced a few days ago the cancellation of election results in 19 districts, after they were marred by some violations, and set another date for new voting in these districts.

The head of the National Election Authority, Counselor Hazem Badawy, stated during a press conference to announce the official results of the first phase of the House of Representatives elections 2025, that the authority had detected violations in 19 districts across seven governorates, including the failure to deliver the vote counting report to the candidate or their agent, and discrepancies in the number of votes between the sub-committees and the general committees.

Badawy added that the Council of the Authority decided to completely annul the election results in these districts in accordance with Article 54 of the Law on the Exercise of Political Rights, and to set another date for conducting the elections.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had called on the National Election Authority to thoroughly review the appeals submitted by candidates in the first phase of the House of Representatives elections.