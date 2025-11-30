قضت المحكمة الإدارية العليا في مصر، أمس (السبت)، بقبول 26 طعناً موزعاً على 9 محافظات، في نتائج المرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب، بينما رفضت المحكمة 100 طعن آخر.

وقررت المحكمة إبطال النتائج في 26 دائرة انتخابية جديدة، تضاف إلى 19 دائرة انتخابية سابقة كانت قد قررت اللجنة العليا للانتخابات إبطال نتائج الانتخابات فيها.

وشملت الدوائر الجديدة التي تقرر إبطال الانتخابات فيها: الهرم بالجيزة، وكوم حمادة وحوش عيسى بالبحيرة، والبلينا في سوهاج، وملوي وأبو قرقاص في المنيا، وأبو تيج ومنقباد في أسيوط، وطامية في الفيوم، وإسنا والأقصر بمحافظة الأقصر.

وكانت الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات في مصر قد أعلنت قبل أيام إلغاء نتائج الانتخابات في 19 دائرة، بعد أن شابتها بعض الخروقات، مع تحديد موعد آخر لإجراء اقتراع جديد بهذه الدوائر.

وقال رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات المستشار حازم بدوي، خلال مؤتمر صحفي للإعلان عن النتيجة الرسمية للمرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025، إن الهيئة رصدت مخالفات وخروقات في 19 دائرة في سبع محافظات منها عدم تسليم المرشح أو وكيله محضر حصر الأصوات، والتفاوت في عدد الأصوات بين اللجان الفرعية واللجان العامة.

وأضاف بدوي أن مجلس الهيئة قرر إبطال نتائج الانتخابات في هذه الدوائر كلياً إعمالاً للمادة 54 من قانون مباشرة الحقوق السياسية، وتحديد موعد آخر لإجراء الانتخابات.

وكان الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي قد طالب الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات بالتدقيق الكامل في الطعون المقدمة من المرشحين بانتخابات مجلس النواب في مرحلتها الأولى.