قضت المحكمة الإدارية العليا في مصر، أمس (السبت)، بقبول 26 طعناً موزعاً على 9 محافظات، في نتائج المرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب، بينما رفضت المحكمة 100 طعن آخر.
وقررت المحكمة إبطال النتائج في 26 دائرة انتخابية جديدة، تضاف إلى 19 دائرة انتخابية سابقة كانت قد قررت اللجنة العليا للانتخابات إبطال نتائج الانتخابات فيها.
وشملت الدوائر الجديدة التي تقرر إبطال الانتخابات فيها: الهرم بالجيزة، وكوم حمادة وحوش عيسى بالبحيرة، والبلينا في سوهاج، وملوي وأبو قرقاص في المنيا، وأبو تيج ومنقباد في أسيوط، وطامية في الفيوم، وإسنا والأقصر بمحافظة الأقصر.
وكانت الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات في مصر قد أعلنت قبل أيام إلغاء نتائج الانتخابات في 19 دائرة، بعد أن شابتها بعض الخروقات، مع تحديد موعد آخر لإجراء اقتراع جديد بهذه الدوائر.
وقال رئيس الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات المستشار حازم بدوي، خلال مؤتمر صحفي للإعلان عن النتيجة الرسمية للمرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025، إن الهيئة رصدت مخالفات وخروقات في 19 دائرة في سبع محافظات منها عدم تسليم المرشح أو وكيله محضر حصر الأصوات، والتفاوت في عدد الأصوات بين اللجان الفرعية واللجان العامة.
وأضاف بدوي أن مجلس الهيئة قرر إبطال نتائج الانتخابات في هذه الدوائر كلياً إعمالاً للمادة 54 من قانون مباشرة الحقوق السياسية، وتحديد موعد آخر لإجراء الانتخابات.
وكان الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي قد طالب الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات بالتدقيق الكامل في الطعون المقدمة من المرشحين بانتخابات مجلس النواب في مرحلتها الأولى.
The Supreme Administrative Court in Egypt ruled yesterday (Saturday) to accept 26 appeals distributed across 9 governorates regarding the results of the first phase of the House of Representatives elections, while the court rejected 100 other appeals.
The court decided to annul the results in 26 new electoral districts, in addition to 19 previous electoral districts where the High Election Committee had decided to invalidate the election results.
The new districts where the elections were annulled include: Al-Haram in Giza, Kom Hamada and Hosh Eissa in Beheira, Balina in Sohag, Malawi and Abu Qurqas in Minya, Abu Tig and Manqabad in Assiut, and Tamiya in Fayoum, as well as Esna and Luxor in Luxor Governorate.
The National Election Authority in Egypt had announced a few days ago the cancellation of election results in 19 districts, after they were marred by some violations, and set another date for new voting in these districts.
The head of the National Election Authority, Counselor Hazem Badawy, stated during a press conference to announce the official results of the first phase of the House of Representatives elections 2025, that the authority had detected violations in 19 districts across seven governorates, including the failure to deliver the vote counting report to the candidate or their agent, and discrepancies in the number of votes between the sub-committees and the general committees.
Badawy added that the Council of the Authority decided to completely annul the election results in these districts in accordance with Article 54 of the Law on the Exercise of Political Rights, and to set another date for conducting the elections.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had called on the National Election Authority to thoroughly review the appeals submitted by candidates in the first phase of the House of Representatives elections.