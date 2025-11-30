بدأت تتكشف ملامح طبيعة الحروب القادمة، وتغير الساحات التقليدية لتلك الحرب المستقبلية. ففيما يعول الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين على دور الطائرات بلا طيار في الحروب القادمة، وتخصيصه موازنة غير محدودة لتطوير مصانع وتكنولوجيا هذا السلاح؛ قررت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب زيادة أسطولها من كاسحات الثلوج في القطب الشمالي، مؤكدة تسابق روسيا والصين لتعزيز وجودهما في القطب الشمالي، الذي تعتقدان بأنه غني جدا بالموارد المعدنية النادرة.
ومع تسارع ذوبان ثلوج القطب المتجمد، بفعل الاحترار، عمدت بكين وموسكو الى تكثيف وجودهما هناك. وقال موقع أكسيوس الإخباري الأمريكي إن مساعي ترمب لضم جزيرة غرينلاند الدنماركية يقوم بوجه عام على الرغبة في اكتشاف الثروة المعدنية الضخمة تحت الثلوج القطبية. وقررت وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية أن يكون صنع وصيانة كاسحات الثلوج في صدارة اهتماماتها.
ونسب اكسيوس إلى وكيل وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكي روبرت لو قوله إن القارة المتجمدة والمنطقة القطبية أضحتا مهمتين بشكل متزايد للأمن القومي الأمريكي، ولازدهار أمريكا اقتصادياً. وفي سياق ذي صلة؛ أعلنت وزارة الدفاع البريطانية في لندن أنها اختبرت سلاحاً من الليزر سمّته «نار التنين» (دراغون فاير)، في مرفق عسكري في أسكتلندا، يقوم بتدمير مسيّرة عالية السرعة من خلال تكنولوجيا الاستهداف التي يعمل بها هذا السلاح الجديد.
وأظهرت التجربة البريطانية أن ليزر «دراغون فاير» أسقط مسيّرة تحلق بسرعة 650 كيلومتراً في الساعة، وهو ما يعادل ضعف سرعة سيارات سباقات فورمولا-1. وقالت وزارة الدفاع في لندن إنها خصصت مبلغ 413 مليون دولار لشركة ام بي دي ايه لوضع هذا السلاح الليزر على متن مدمرات البحرية الملكية البريطانية، المزودة بصواريخ موجهة.
وقالت لندن إن ليزر «دراغون فاير» هو أحدث سلاح توصلت إليه إحدى الدول الأعضاء في منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي. وأضافت أن ليزر «دراغون فاير» يستطيع الاشتباك مع أي هدف يحلق بسرعة الضوء. وأوضحت أن كل طلقة من هذا الليزر تكلف نحو 10 جنيهات إسترلينية فقط. وهو قادر على قصف قطعة الجنية الإسترليني المعدني من على بُعد مئات عشرات الكيلومترات.
The outlines of the nature of the upcoming wars are beginning to emerge, and the traditional battlefields for that future war are changing. While Russian President Vladimir Putin relies on the role of drones in the upcoming wars, allocating an unlimited budget to develop factories and technology for this weapon; the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to increase its fleet of icebreakers in the Arctic, emphasizing the race between Russia and China to enhance their presence in the Arctic, which they believe is very rich in rare mineral resources.
With the accelerated melting of Arctic ice due to warming, Beijing and Moscow have intensified their presence there. The American news site Axios reported that Trump's efforts to annex the Danish island of Greenland are generally based on the desire to discover the vast mineral wealth beneath the Arctic ice. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has decided that the manufacturing and maintenance of icebreakers should be a top priority.
Axios attributed to U.S. Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Robert Law the statement that the frozen continent and the polar region have become increasingly important for U.S. national security and for America's economic prosperity. In a related context, the British Ministry of Defense in London announced that it has tested a laser weapon called "Dragonfire" at a military facility in Scotland, which destroys high-speed drones using the targeting technology of this new weapon.
The British experiment showed that the "Dragonfire" laser shot down a drone flying at a speed of 650 kilometers per hour, which is equivalent to twice the speed of Formula 1 racing cars. The Ministry of Defense in London stated that it has allocated $413 million to MBDA to install this laser weapon on board British Royal Navy destroyers equipped with guided missiles.
London stated that the "Dragonfire" laser is the latest weapon developed by one of the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It added that the "Dragonfire" laser can engage any target flying at the speed of light. It clarified that each shot from this laser costs only about £10. It is capable of striking a pound coin from hundreds of kilometers away.