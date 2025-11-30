بدأت تتكشف ملامح طبيعة الحروب القادمة، وتغير الساحات التقليدية لتلك الحرب المستقبلية. ففيما يعول الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين على دور الطائرات بلا طيار في الحروب القادمة، وتخصيصه موازنة غير محدودة لتطوير مصانع وتكنولوجيا هذا السلاح؛ قررت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب زيادة أسطولها من كاسحات الثلوج في القطب الشمالي، مؤكدة تسابق روسيا والصين لتعزيز وجودهما في القطب الشمالي، الذي تعتقدان بأنه غني جدا بالموارد المعدنية النادرة.

ومع تسارع ذوبان ثلوج القطب المتجمد، بفعل الاحترار، عمدت بكين وموسكو الى تكثيف وجودهما هناك. وقال موقع أكسيوس الإخباري الأمريكي إن مساعي ترمب لضم جزيرة غرينلاند الدنماركية يقوم بوجه عام على الرغبة في اكتشاف الثروة المعدنية الضخمة تحت الثلوج القطبية. وقررت وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية أن يكون صنع وصيانة كاسحات الثلوج في صدارة اهتماماتها.

ونسب اكسيوس إلى وكيل وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكي روبرت لو قوله إن القارة المتجمدة والمنطقة القطبية أضحتا مهمتين بشكل متزايد للأمن القومي الأمريكي، ولازدهار أمريكا اقتصادياً. وفي سياق ذي صلة؛ أعلنت وزارة الدفاع البريطانية في لندن أنها اختبرت سلاحاً من الليزر سمّته «نار التنين» (دراغون فاير)، في مرفق عسكري في أسكتلندا، يقوم بتدمير مسيّرة عالية السرعة من خلال تكنولوجيا الاستهداف التي يعمل بها هذا السلاح الجديد.

وأظهرت التجربة البريطانية أن ليزر «دراغون فاير» أسقط مسيّرة تحلق بسرعة 650 كيلومتراً في الساعة، وهو ما يعادل ضعف سرعة سيارات سباقات فورمولا-1. وقالت وزارة الدفاع في لندن إنها خصصت مبلغ 413 مليون دولار لشركة ام بي دي ايه لوضع هذا السلاح الليزر على متن مدمرات البحرية الملكية البريطانية، المزودة بصواريخ موجهة.

وقالت لندن إن ليزر «دراغون فاير» هو أحدث سلاح توصلت إليه إحدى الدول الأعضاء في منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي. وأضافت أن ليزر «دراغون فاير» يستطيع الاشتباك مع أي هدف يحلق بسرعة الضوء. وأوضحت أن كل طلقة من هذا الليزر تكلف نحو 10 جنيهات إسترلينية فقط. وهو قادر على قصف قطعة الجنية الإسترليني المعدني من على بُعد مئات عشرات الكيلومترات.