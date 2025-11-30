The outlines of the nature of the upcoming wars are beginning to emerge, and the traditional battlefields for that future war are changing. While Russian President Vladimir Putin relies on the role of drones in the upcoming wars, allocating an unlimited budget to develop factories and technology for this weapon; the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to increase its fleet of icebreakers in the Arctic, emphasizing the race between Russia and China to enhance their presence in the Arctic, which they believe is very rich in rare mineral resources.

With the accelerated melting of Arctic ice due to warming, Beijing and Moscow have intensified their presence there. The American news site Axios reported that Trump's efforts to annex the Danish island of Greenland are generally based on the desire to discover the vast mineral wealth beneath the Arctic ice. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has decided that the manufacturing and maintenance of icebreakers should be a top priority.

Axios attributed to U.S. Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Robert Law the statement that the frozen continent and the polar region have become increasingly important for U.S. national security and for America's economic prosperity. In a related context, the British Ministry of Defense in London announced that it has tested a laser weapon called "Dragonfire" at a military facility in Scotland, which destroys high-speed drones using the targeting technology of this new weapon.

The British experiment showed that the "Dragonfire" laser shot down a drone flying at a speed of 650 kilometers per hour, which is equivalent to twice the speed of Formula 1 racing cars. The Ministry of Defense in London stated that it has allocated $413 million to MBDA to install this laser weapon on board British Royal Navy destroyers equipped with guided missiles.

London stated that the "Dragonfire" laser is the latest weapon developed by one of the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It added that the "Dragonfire" laser can engage any target flying at the speed of light. It clarified that each shot from this laser costs only about £10. It is capable of striking a pound coin from hundreds of kilometers away.