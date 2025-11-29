وصفت فنزويلا، اليوم (السبت)، إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إغلاق مجالها الجوي بأنه «تهديد استعماري».


وأوضحت في بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية أن «فنزويلا تندد بالتهديد الاستعماري الذي يسعى إلى المساس بسيادة مجالها الجوي وتدينه، إذ يشكل عدواناً جديداً مستفزاً وغير مشروع وغير مبرر ضد الشعب الفنزويلي».


وأكدت الخارجية الفنزويلية في بيانها أن كراكاس ترفض رفضاً قاطعاً الرسالة التي نشرها الرئيس ترمب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، معتبرةً أنه يقوم بشكل غريب بإصدار أوامر وبتهديد سيادة المجال الجوي الوطني الفنزويلي، وسلامة أراضي البلد، وأمنه الجوي، والسيادة الكاملة للدولة الفنزويلية.


وأضافت الوزارة: «يُشكل هذا النوع من التصريحات عملاً عدائياً أحادي الجانب وتعسفياً، يتعارض مع أبسط مبادئ القانون الدولي، ويأتي في إطار سياسة عدوانية متواصلة ضد بلدنا»، معتبرة أنه بإعلان واشنطن من جانب واحد تُعلق الرحلات الجوية التي تقل مهاجرين فنزويليين، والتي كانت تُسيّر أسبوعياً بانتظام في إطار إعادة مهاجرين فنزويليين غير نظاميين من الولايات المتحدة.


ولفت البيان إلى أنه حتى الآن، تم تسيير 75 رحلة لإعادة 13956 شخصاً، وقد استمرت هذه الرحلات رغم الأزمة بين البلدين.


ويتهم ترمب فنزويلا بالتواطؤ في تجارة المخدرات التي تُغرق السوق الأمريكية، لكن كراكاس تنفي ذلك، وتعتبر أن واشنطن تسعى إلى تغيير النظام في فنزويلا والسيطرة على احتياطيات البلاد النفطية.