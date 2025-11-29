Venezuela described today (Saturday) the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to close its airspace as a "colonial threat."



It clarified in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that "Venezuela condemns the colonial threat that seeks to undermine the sovereignty of its airspace and denounces it, as it constitutes a new provocative, unlawful, and unjustified aggression against the Venezuelan people."



The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry confirmed in its statement that Caracas firmly rejects the message published by President Trump on social media, considering that he is strangely issuing orders and threatening the sovereignty of Venezuelan national airspace, the territorial integrity of the country, its air security, and the full sovereignty of the Venezuelan state.



The ministry added: "This type of statement constitutes a unilateral and arbitrary hostile act that contradicts the most basic principles of international law, and comes within the framework of a continuous aggressive policy against our country," considering that by Washington's unilateral announcement, it suspends flights carrying Venezuelan migrants, which were regularly operated weekly as part of the repatriation of irregular Venezuelan migrants from the United States.



The statement noted that so far, 75 flights have been operated to repatriate 13,956 people, and these flights have continued despite the crisis between the two countries.



Trump accuses Venezuela of complicity in the drug trade that floods the American market, but Caracas denies this, considering that Washington seeks to change the regime in Venezuela and control the country's oil reserves.