A senior U.S. official revealed today (Saturday) that a meeting is scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) between Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, with Ukrainian officials in Florida.



Amrov was appointed head of the Ukrainian delegation following the resignation of former chief negotiator Andriy Yermak, who served as the director of Zelensky's office, on Friday, just hours after anti-corruption investigators searched his apartment.



Ukrainian Delegation in America



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier today anticipated that the results of previous meetings held with the United States in Geneva earlier last week would be finalized tomorrow, confirming the arrival of a delegation led by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Amrov, in the United States this evening to continue discussions regarding an agreement to end the Russian war.



Zelensky clarified that "the dialogue based on the points from the Geneva talks will continue," indicating that diplomacy remains active.



He noted that the U.S. side is showing a constructive approach, and it is possible in the coming days to shape the steps to determine how to end the war in a dignified manner, explaining that the Ukrainian delegation carries the necessary directives.



Zelensky pointed out that the delegation is working according to clear Ukrainian priorities and is fundamentally focused on the necessary steps to end the war.



Ukraine is facing significant pressure from Washington to agree to the terms of a peace agreement, while Zelensky finds himself in the most challenging political and military position since the early days of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2022.



These meetings allowed Ukraine to present a counter-offer to the proposals put forward by U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll to leaders in Kyiv about two weeks ago.



Zelensky and Macron Meeting



On another note, the "Élysée" announced today that French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet in the capital Paris on Monday to discuss the conditions for a fair and lasting peace, following talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Geneva to discuss the peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump.