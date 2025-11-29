كشف مسؤول أمريكي كبير، اليوم (السبت)، عن لقاء مرتقب غداً (الأحد) يجمع وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو والمبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر صهر الرئيس دونالد ترمب بمسؤولين أوكرانيين في ولاية فلوريدا.
وعُين عمروف رئيساً للوفد الأوكراني بعد استقالة كبير المفاوضين السابق أندريه يرماك، الذي كان يشغل منصب مدير مكتب زيلينسكي، الجمعة، بعد ساعات من تفتيش محققي مكافحة الفساد شقته.
وفد أوكراني في أمريكا
وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولو ديمير زيلينسكي قد توقع في وقت سابق اليوم، أن تُحسم، غداً، نتائج الاجتماعات السابقة التي عُقدت مع الولايات المتحدة في جنيف مطلع الأسبوع الماضي، مؤكداً وصول وفد برئاسة أمين المجلس الوطني للأمن والدفاع رستم عمروف إلى الولايات المتحدة، مساء اليوم، لمواصلة المحادثات بشأن اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب الروسية.
وأوضح زيلينسكي أن «الحوار المبني على نقاط محادثات جنيف سيتواصل»، مبيناً أن الدبلوماسية تظل نشطة.
وأشار إلى أن الجانب الأمريكي يُظهر نهجاً بناءً، ومن الممكن في الأيام القادمة بلورة الخطوات لتحديد كيفية إنهاء الحرب نهاية كريمة، موضحاً أن الوفد الأوكراني يحمل التوجيهات اللازمة.
وأشار زيلينسكي إلى أن الوفد يعمل وفقاً للأولويات الأوكرانية الواضحة، وبشكل جوهري على الخطوات اللازمة لإنهاء الحرب.
وتواجه أوكرانيا ضغوطاً كبيرة من واشنطن للموافقة على شروط اتفاق السلام، بينما يجد زيلينسكي نفسه في أصعب وضع سياسي وعسكري منذ الأيام الأولى للحرب الروسية الأوكرانية عام 2022.
وأتاحت تلك الاجتماعات لأوكرانيا تقديم عرض مضاد للمقترحات التي طرحها وزير الجيش الأمريكي دان دريسكول على القادة في كييف قبل أسبوعين تقريباً.
اجتماع زيلينسكي وماكرون
من جهة أخرى أعلن «الإليزيه»، اليوم، أن الرئيسين الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون والأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي سيجتمعان في العاصمة باريس، الإثنين، لبحث شروط سلام عادل ودائم، عقب محادثات بين مسؤولين أمريكيين وأوكرانيين في جنيف لمناقشة خطة السلام التي طرحها الرئيس دونالد ترمب.
