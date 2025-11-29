أعلنت السلطات الأوكرانية مسؤوليتها عن استهداف ناقلتي نفط قرب سواحل تركيا، فيما أفادت أنقرة، اليوم (السبت)، بأن ناقلة النفط التي تعرضت لانفجار أمس (الجمعة) في البحر الأسود تم ضربها مجدداً بطائرة مسيرة.


وقالت السلطات التركية ومصادر أخرى إن انفجارين استهدفا ناقلتين تابعتين لأسطول الظل الروسي في البحر الأسود بالقرب من مضيق البوسفور التركي أمس (الجمعة)، ما تسبب في اندلاع حريقين بهما، وأُطلقت عملية لإنقاذ من كانوا على متنهما.


وأكدت وزارة النقل التركية أن انفجاراً أصاب الناقلة «كايروس» التي يبلغ طولها 274 متراً، ما أدى إلى اندلاع حريق بها بينما كانت تبحر في البحر الأسود قادمة من مصر في طريقها إلى روسيا.


وأضافت أن زورقي إنقاذ وقاطرة وسفينة إغاثة أُرسلت على الفور إلى موقع الحادثة، مشيرة إلى إنقاذ جميع أفراد الطاقم البالغ عددهم 25، وجميعهم بخير.


وقالت مديرية الشؤون البحرية التركية إن الناقلة كايروس كانت في طريقها إلى ميناء نوفوروسيسك الروسي عندما أبلغت عن وقوع اصطدام خارجي تسبب في الحريق بينما كانت على بعد 28 ميلاً بحرياً من الساحل التركي.


وذكرت أن ناقلة أخرى تدعى فيرات تعرضت أيضاً لانفجار بينما كانت تبحر على بعد 35 ميلاً بحرياً قبالة الساحل التركي في موقع أبعد إلى الشرق في البحر الأسود، وأوضحت المديرية أنها رصدت دخاناً كثيفاً في غرفة المحركات، لكن جميع أفراد الطاقم وعددهم 20 بخير.


وتظهر بيانات مجموعة بورصات لندن أن الناقلتين مدرجتان على قائمة السفن الخاضعة للعقوبات المفروضة على روسيا بعد حرب أوكرانيا عام 2022.


يذكر أن حوادث اصطدام سفن بألغام في البحر الأسود وقعت خلال السنوات الماضية. وأفادت وكالة تريبيكا للشحن البحري بأن الناقلة كايروس كانت ترفع علم جامبيا، وأن التقارير تشير إلى أن السفينة قد تكون اصطدمت بلغم وأنها معرضة لخطر الغرق. وأوضحت السلطات أن حركة الملاحة عبر المضيق مستمرة دون انقطاع.