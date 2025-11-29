The Ukrainian authorities have announced their responsibility for targeting oil tankers near the shores of Turkey, while Ankara reported today (Saturday) that the oil tanker which was hit by an explosion yesterday (Friday) in the Black Sea was struck again by a drone.



Turkish authorities and other sources stated that two explosions targeted tankers belonging to the Russian shadow fleet in the Black Sea near the Turkish Bosphorus Strait yesterday (Friday), causing two fires on board, and a rescue operation was launched for those on board.



The Turkish Ministry of Transport confirmed that an explosion hit the tanker "Kairus," which is 274 meters long, leading to a fire while it was sailing in the Black Sea coming from Egypt on its way to Russia.



It added that two rescue boats, a tugboat, and a relief ship were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident, noting that all 25 crew members were rescued and are in good health.



The Turkish Directorate of Maritime Affairs stated that the Kairus tanker was en route to the Russian port of Novorossiysk when it reported an external collision that caused the fire while it was 28 nautical miles from the Turkish coast.



It mentioned that another tanker named "Virat" also suffered an explosion while sailing 35 nautical miles off the Turkish coast in a location further east in the Black Sea, and the directorate noted that it detected thick smoke in the engine room, but all 20 crew members are safe.



Data from the London Stock Exchange group shows that both tankers are listed on the list of ships subject to sanctions imposed on Russia following the Ukraine war in 2022.



It is worth mentioning that incidents of ships colliding with mines in the Black Sea have occurred over the past years. The Tribeca Shipping Agency reported that the Kairus tanker was flying the Gambian flag, and reports indicate that the ship may have collided with a mine and is at risk of sinking. Authorities clarified that navigation through the strait continues uninterrupted.