Pakistan warned today (Saturday) of the threat posed by the Afghan regime to itself, the region, and the world.



Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Public Relations for the Pakistan Army, clarified that the threat from the Afghan regime is not only to Pakistan but to the entire region and the world, criticizing the failure of the Afghan Taliban to prevent cross-border incursions and their continued support for armed groups.



The Pakistani newspaper The News reported Chaudhry as saying that Pakistani security forces have carried out 4,910 intelligence operations since November 4, resulting in the deaths of 206 terrorists.



Chaudhry explained that during the current year, the total number of intelligence operations conducted across the country reached 67,023, leading to the deaths of 1,873 terrorists, including 136 Afghans.



He revealed difficulties in managing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, emphasizing that it poses a significant challenge and includes difficult terrain, particularly its stretch of 1,229 kilometers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which has 20 crossing points.



In contrast, the Afghan government confirmed that its forces are fully prepared to respond to any violation of the country's territory, warning its neighbors that recent border tensions will be met with decisive action.



The "Taliban" showcased hundreds of special forces graduates this week at a ceremony attended by senior officials.



Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar stated that Afghanistan will not tolerate any violation of its territory and is prepared to respond to any aggression.



The Taliban Ministry of Defense mentioned that new commando units have received comprehensive ideological and military training and are ready to defend Afghanistan's borders, warning against testing the patience of the Afghans.