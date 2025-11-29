حذرت باكستان اليوم (السبت) من التهديد الذي يمثله النظام الأفغاني لها وللمنطقة والعالم.


وأوضح المدير العام للعلاقات العامة للجيش الباكستاني الليفتنانت جنرال أحمد شريف شودري أن التهديد الذي يمثله النظام الأفغاني ليس فقط لباكستان، بل للمنطقة بأسرها وللعالم، منتقداً فشل حركة طالبان الأفغانية في منع التوغلات عبر الحدود، ومواصلة رعايتها لجماعات مسلحة.


ونقلت صحيفة ذا نيوز الباكستانية عن شودري قوله إن قوات الأمن الباكستانية نفذت 4910 عمليات استخباراتية منذ 4 نوفمبر، ما أسفر عن مقتل 206 إرهابيين.


وأوضح شودري أنه خلال العام الحالي بلغ إجمالي العمليات الاستخباراتية التي تم تنفيذها في جميع أنحاء البلاد 67,023، أدت إلى مقتل 1873 إرهابياً، من بينهم 136 أفغانياً.


وأفصح عن صعوبات في إدارة الحدود الباكستانية ـ الأفغانية، مؤكداً أنها تشكل تحدياً كبيراً وتشمل تضاريس صعبة، لاسيما امتدادها الذي يبلغ 1229 كيلومتراً في إقليم خيبر-باختونخوا، الذي يضم 20 نقطة عبور.


بالمقابل، أكدت الحكومة الأفغانية أن قواتها مستعدة بشكل كامل للرد على أي انتهاك لأراضي البلاد، محذرة جيرانها من أن التوترات الحدودية الأخيرة ستقابل بإجراء حاسم.


واستعرضت «طالبان» مئات من خريجي القوات الخاصة هذا الأسبوع، في حفل حضره كبار المسؤولين.


وقال نائب رئيس وزراء طالبان عبد الغني برادار إن أفغانستان لن تتسامح مع أي انتهاك لأراضيها، وإنها مستعدة للرد على أي عدوان.


وذكرت وزارة دفاع طالبان أن وحدات كوماندوز جديدة حصلت على تدريب أيديولوجي وعسكري كامل، وأنها مستعدة للدفاع عن حدود أفغانستان، محذراً من اختبار صبر الأفغان.