شدد وزير الإعلام السوري حمزة مصطفى أن سورية لن تدخر وسيلة لمواجهة العدوان الإسرائيلي وردعه. وقال إن إسرائيل تحاول جر الحكومة السورية إلى مواجهة عبر استفزازات متعددة، مؤكدا أنها تخطئ الحسابات حين تعتقد أنها قادرة على فرض وقائع على الأرض.

أهداف نتنياهو وراء التصعيد

وجدد وزير الإعلامالتأكيد على أن "لا سلام مع إسرائيل قبل انسحابها من الأراضي المحتلة بعد 8 ديسمبر". ورفض النتنازل عن أي شبر من الأراضي السورية، مؤكدا أن أهداف نتنياهو الشخصية كانت وراء التصعيد العسكري في سورية. وقال إن إسرائيل تدرك أننا لسنا في موقع قوة حاليا.. تستفزنا وتريد جرنا إلى المواجهة".

ونقلت قناة «الإخبارية» السورية عن وزير الإعلام تأكيده أن بلاده «لن تكون منطلقا لتهديد دول الجوار، لكنها لن تدخر وسيلة لمواجهة العدوان الإسرائيلي وردعه».

وأضاف: «لا نخجل من قول إننا لسنا في موقع قوة، خصوصا بعد التحرير، ونريد أن نركز على النهوض بالبلاد».


وكان مصطفى يتحدث تعليقا على الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على الأراضي السورية وآخرها القصف الذي شنته على بلدة بيت جن بريف دمشق، أمس (الجمعة)، وأسفر عن مقتل 13 شخصا، إثر توغل لاعتقال شبان مطلوبين وواجههم أهالي بيت جن ما أدى لإصابة 6 عسكريين إسرائيليين قبل انسحابهم مخلفين آلية عسكرية.

سلوك إسرائيلي عدواني

من جانبه ،دعا وزير الخارجية والمغتربين السوري أسعد الشيباني،المجتمع الدولي لاتخاذ موقف حازم لوقف الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية، مؤكدا أن ما حدث في بيت جن سلوك إسرائيلي عدواني.
وأكد الشيباني خلال استقباله نظيره الدنماركي لارس لوك راسموسن والوفد المرافق له في دمشق، اليوم(السبت)، حرص سورية الجديدة حريصة على عودة كل أبنائها".
وكانت دمشق دعت مجلس الأمن الدولي إلى التحرك العاجل لوقف الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية المتكررة، فيما كشفت مصادر سورية أن «جهات إسرائيلية تختلق مسميات لجماعات تهدد أمن إسرائيل، وتتخذها ذريعة للتوغل داخل الأراضي السورية».


وأفاد إعلام سوري، الجمعة، بتوغل قوة إسرائيلية في حوض اليرموك بريف درعا. وذكرت وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا) أن قوات إسرائيلية أطلقت النار تجاه مدنيين في قرية الحميدية بريف القنيطرة. وأوضحت أن القوات الإسرائيلية استهدفت مدنيين شاركوا في فعالية شعبية دعما لوحدة سورية في محافظة القنيطرة جنوب سورية من دون أنباء عن وقوع إصابات، نقلا عن «تاس» الروسية.

وبحسب الوكالة، منعت القوات الإسرائيلية السوريين من العودة إلى قريتهم لمدة نصف ساعة بعد مشاركتهم في فعالية شعبية في بلدة خان أرنبة.