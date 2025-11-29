The Syrian Minister of Information, Hamza Mustafa, emphasized that Syria will spare no effort to confront and deter Israeli aggression. He stated that Israel is trying to drag the Syrian government into a confrontation through various provocations, asserting that it miscalculates when it believes it can impose facts on the ground.

Netanyahu's Goals Behind the Escalation

The Minister of Information reiterated that "there will be no peace with Israel before its withdrawal from the occupied territories after December 8." He rejected any concession of Syrian land, affirming that Netanyahu's personal goals were behind the military escalation in Syria. He said that Israel realizes we are not in a position of strength right now... it provokes us and wants to drag us into confrontation."

The Syrian news channel "Al-Ikhbariya" quoted the Minister of Information confirming that his country "will not be a launching pad for threats to neighboring countries, but it will spare no effort to confront and deter Israeli aggression."

He added: "We are not ashamed to say that we are not in a position of strength, especially after the liberation, and we want to focus on the development of the country."



Mustafa was commenting on the Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, the latest of which was the bombing of the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside yesterday (Friday), which resulted in the death of 13 people, following an incursion to arrest wanted youths, which was met by the residents of Beit Jinn, leading to the injury of 6 Israeli soldiers before their withdrawal, leaving behind a military vehicle.

Israeli Aggressive Behavior

For his part, the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Asaad al-Shabani, called on the international community to take a firm stance to stop Israeli attacks, asserting that what happened in Beit Jinn is an Israeli aggressive behavior.

Al-Shabani confirmed during his meeting with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen and his accompanying delegation in Damascus today (Saturday) that the new Syria is keen on the return of all its citizens."

Damascus had called on the United Nations Security Council to take urgent action to stop the repeated Israeli violations, while Syrian sources revealed that "Israeli entities are fabricating names for groups that threaten Israel's security and using them as a pretext to invade Syrian territory."



Syrian media reported on Friday that an Israeli force had infiltrated the Yarmouk Basin in the Daraa countryside. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) mentioned that Israeli forces opened fire towards civilians in the village of Al-Hamidiyah in the Quneitra countryside. It clarified that the Israeli forces targeted civilians participating in a popular event supporting Syrian unity in Quneitra province in southern Syria, with no reports of injuries, according to Russian "TASS" news agency.

According to the agency, the Israeli forces prevented Syrians from returning to their village for half an hour after they participated in a popular event in the town of Khan Arnaba.