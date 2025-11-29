After 24 hours from the Israeli attack that claimed the lives of 13 people, the town of "Beit Jinn" in the southern countryside of Damascus is witnessing a state of cautious calm today (Saturday), amid the displacement of several families who fear renewed attacks, while Israeli warplanes and drones are flying over the northern countryside of Quneitra and "Beit Jinn."



Reinforcements for the Occupation Army



Syrian media reported from local sources confirming that military reinforcements for the Israeli army arrived on Saturday in the disengagement line area near the occupied Syrian Golan, coinciding with other reinforcements that arrived yesterday afternoon (Friday) in the Mount Sheikh area.



An Israeli incursion into the town of "Beit Jinn" in the Damascus countryside led to violent clashes on Friday with local residents, resulting in the death of 13 Syrians and injuring 24 others.



The Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement that after the failure of the Israeli incursion, the occupation forces targeted the town with "brutal and deliberate shelling that constitutes a complete war crime," resulting in a "horrific massacre that claimed the lives of more than ten civilians, including women and children."



It reported that this shelling caused a significant displacement movement due to the ongoing random and deliberate bombardment of the homes of the safe.



Syria held Israel fully responsible for this serious aggression, warning that these attacks threaten security and stability in the region and come within a systematic policy to destabilize the situation and impose an aggressive reality by force.



Arrest of Wanted Individuals



Regarding the details of the Israeli attack, Syrian sources and eyewitnesses reported that the occupation forces entered the town of (Beit Jinn) using unarmored military vehicles to arrest wanted individuals, heading to one of the alleys, and were surprised by gunfire from local armed men, prompting the soldiers to withdraw after several were injured, leaving one of their vehicles behind. Israeli drones then arrived moments later and bombed the vehicle and the surrounding buildings, resulting in casualties and injuries among the residents.



The Israeli forces arrested 3 residents of the town before their withdrawal, and the town's residents surrounded the Israeli forces that attempted to abduct one of the locals, who called for support from neighboring villages.



The Israeli escalation comes after a series of previous incursions in the area in recent months. In late August, Israeli forces were stationed at "Tel Ba't" at the foot of Mount Sheikh near "Beit Jinn," following the entry of a convoy of the Israeli army consisting of 11 vehicles and more than 50 soldiers.



Israeli army forces also infiltrated the town in June, launching an attack that resulted in the death of a young Syrian.