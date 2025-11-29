بعد 24 ساعة من الهجوم الإسرائيلي الذي أودى بحياة 13 شخصاً، تشهد بلدة «بيت جن» في ريف دمشق الجنوبي، اليوم (السبت)، حالة من الهدوء الحذر، وسط نزوح عدد من العائلات التي تتخوف من تجدد الهجمات، فيما تحلق طائرات حربية ومسيرات إسرائيلية في سماء الريف الشمالي للقنيطرة، و«بيت جن».
تعزيزات لجيش الاحتلال
نقلت وسائل إعلام سورية عن مصادر محلية، تأكيدها أن تعزيزات عسكرية للجيش الإسرائيلي، وصلت، السبت، إلى منطقة خط فض الاشتباك بالقرب من الجولان السوري المحتل، تزامناً مع تعزيزات أخرى وصلت بعد ظهر أمس (الجمعة)، إلى منطقة جبل الشيخ.
وتسبب توغل إسرائيلي في بلدة «بيت جن» بريف دمشق، في اندلاع اشتباكات عنيفة، الجمعة، مع سكان محليين، ما أودى بحياة 13 سورياً، وأسفر عن إصابة 24 آخرين.
وأكدت الخارجية السورية في بيان، أن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي عقب فشل توغلها، استهدفت البلدة بـ«قصف وحشي ومتعمد يشكل جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان»، ما أسفر عن «مجزرة مروعة راح ضحيتها أكثر من عشرة مدنيين بينهم نساء وأطفال».
وأفادت بأن هذا القصف تسبب بحركة نزوح كبيرة نتيجة استمرار القصف العشوائي والمتعمد على منازل الآمنين.
وحملت سورية، إسرائيل المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذا العدوان الخطير، محذرة من أن هذه الاعتداءات تهدد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، وتأتي في سياق سياسة ممنهجة لزعزعة الأوضاع وفرض واقع عدواني بالقوة.
اعتقال مطلوبين
وحول تفاصيل الهجوم الإسرائيلي، ذكرت مصادر سورية وشهود عيان، أن قوات الاحتلال دخلت بلدة (بيت جن) باستخدام سيارات عسكرية غير مدرعة، لاعتقال مطلوبين، وتوجهت إلى أحد الأزقة، وفوجئت بإطلاق نار عليها من مسلحين محليين، فانسحب الجنود بعدما أصيب عدد منهم بجروح، وتركوا وراءهم إحدى سياراتهم، لتأتي مسيرات إسرائيلية بعد لحظات، وتقصف السيارة، والمباني المحيطة، ما أسفر عن سقوط ضحايا، وجرحى في صفوف السكان.
واعتقلت القوات الإسرائيلية 3 من أبناء البلدة قبل انسحابها، وحاصر سكان البلدة، القوات الإسرائيلية التي حاولت خطف أحد الأهالي، الذين طلبوا دعماً من القرى المجاورة.
التصعيد الإسرائيلي يجيء بعد سلسلة توغلات سابقة في المنطقة خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، ففي أواخر أغسطس الماضي، تمركزت قوات إسرائيلية على «تل باط» عند سفح جبل الشيخ قرب «بيت جن»، بعد دخول رتل من الجيش الإسرائيلي يضم 11 عربة وأكثر من 50 جندياً.
وتوغلت قوات الجيش الإسرائيلي في يونيو الماضي، إلى البلدة وشنت هجوماً أودى بحياة شاب سوري.
After 24 hours from the Israeli attack that claimed the lives of 13 people, the town of "Beit Jinn" in the southern countryside of Damascus is witnessing a state of cautious calm today (Saturday), amid the displacement of several families who fear renewed attacks, while Israeli warplanes and drones are flying over the northern countryside of Quneitra and "Beit Jinn."
Reinforcements for the Occupation Army
Syrian media reported from local sources confirming that military reinforcements for the Israeli army arrived on Saturday in the disengagement line area near the occupied Syrian Golan, coinciding with other reinforcements that arrived yesterday afternoon (Friday) in the Mount Sheikh area.
An Israeli incursion into the town of "Beit Jinn" in the Damascus countryside led to violent clashes on Friday with local residents, resulting in the death of 13 Syrians and injuring 24 others.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement that after the failure of the Israeli incursion, the occupation forces targeted the town with "brutal and deliberate shelling that constitutes a complete war crime," resulting in a "horrific massacre that claimed the lives of more than ten civilians, including women and children."
It reported that this shelling caused a significant displacement movement due to the ongoing random and deliberate bombardment of the homes of the safe.
Syria held Israel fully responsible for this serious aggression, warning that these attacks threaten security and stability in the region and come within a systematic policy to destabilize the situation and impose an aggressive reality by force.
Arrest of Wanted Individuals
Regarding the details of the Israeli attack, Syrian sources and eyewitnesses reported that the occupation forces entered the town of (Beit Jinn) using unarmored military vehicles to arrest wanted individuals, heading to one of the alleys, and were surprised by gunfire from local armed men, prompting the soldiers to withdraw after several were injured, leaving one of their vehicles behind. Israeli drones then arrived moments later and bombed the vehicle and the surrounding buildings, resulting in casualties and injuries among the residents.
The Israeli forces arrested 3 residents of the town before their withdrawal, and the town's residents surrounded the Israeli forces that attempted to abduct one of the locals, who called for support from neighboring villages.
The Israeli escalation comes after a series of previous incursions in the area in recent months. In late August, Israeli forces were stationed at "Tel Ba't" at the foot of Mount Sheikh near "Beit Jinn," following the entry of a convoy of the Israeli army consisting of 11 vehicles and more than 50 soldiers.
Israeli army forces also infiltrated the town in June, launching an attack that resulted in the death of a young Syrian.