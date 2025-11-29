بعد 24 ساعة من الهجوم الإسرائيلي الذي أودى بحياة 13 شخصاً، تشهد بلدة «بيت جن» في ريف دمشق الجنوبي، اليوم (السبت)، حالة من الهدوء الحذر، وسط نزوح عدد من العائلات التي تتخوف من تجدد الهجمات، فيما تحلق طائرات حربية ومسيرات إسرائيلية في سماء الريف الشمالي للقنيطرة، و«بيت جن».


تعزيزات لجيش الاحتلال


نقلت وسائل إعلام سورية عن مصادر محلية، تأكيدها أن تعزيزات عسكرية للجيش الإسرائيلي، وصلت، السبت، إلى منطقة خط فض الاشتباك بالقرب من الجولان السوري المحتل، تزامناً مع تعزيزات أخرى وصلت بعد ظهر أمس (الجمعة)، إلى منطقة جبل الشيخ.


وتسبب توغل إسرائيلي في بلدة «بيت جن» بريف دمشق، في اندلاع اشتباكات عنيفة، الجمعة، مع سكان محليين، ما أودى بحياة 13 سورياً، وأسفر عن إصابة 24 آخرين.


وأكدت الخارجية السورية في بيان، أن قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي عقب فشل توغلها، استهدفت البلدة بـ«قصف وحشي ومتعمد يشكل جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان»، ما أسفر عن «مجزرة مروعة راح ضحيتها أكثر من عشرة مدنيين بينهم نساء وأطفال».


وأفادت بأن هذا القصف تسبب بحركة نزوح كبيرة نتيجة استمرار القصف العشوائي والمتعمد على منازل الآمنين.


وحملت سورية، إسرائيل المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذا العدوان الخطير، محذرة من أن هذه الاعتداءات تهدد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، وتأتي في سياق سياسة ممنهجة لزعزعة الأوضاع وفرض واقع عدواني بالقوة.


اعتقال مطلوبين


وحول تفاصيل الهجوم الإسرائيلي، ذكرت مصادر سورية وشهود عيان، أن قوات الاحتلال دخلت بلدة (بيت جن) باستخدام سيارات عسكرية غير مدرعة، لاعتقال مطلوبين، وتوجهت إلى أحد الأزقة، وفوجئت بإطلاق نار عليها من مسلحين محليين، فانسحب الجنود بعدما أصيب عدد منهم بجروح، وتركوا وراءهم إحدى سياراتهم، لتأتي مسيرات إسرائيلية بعد لحظات، وتقصف السيارة، والمباني المحيطة، ما أسفر عن سقوط ضحايا، وجرحى في صفوف السكان.


واعتقلت القوات الإسرائيلية 3 من أبناء البلدة قبل انسحابها، وحاصر سكان البلدة، القوات الإسرائيلية التي حاولت خطف أحد الأهالي، الذين طلبوا دعماً من القرى المجاورة.


التصعيد الإسرائيلي يجيء بعد سلسلة توغلات سابقة في المنطقة خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، ففي أواخر أغسطس الماضي، تمركزت قوات إسرائيلية على «تل باط» عند سفح جبل الشيخ قرب «بيت جن»، بعد دخول رتل من الجيش الإسرائيلي يضم 11 عربة وأكثر من 50 جندياً.


وتوغلت قوات الجيش الإسرائيلي في يونيو الماضي، إلى البلدة وشنت هجوماً أودى بحياة شاب سوري.