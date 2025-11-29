كثّف جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم (السبت)، عمليات القصف البري والبحري والجوي على أنحاء متفرقة من قطاع غزة، تقع ضمن المناطق التي يحتلها، ما أدى إلى سقوط قتيلين اثنين، فيما دعت حركة حماس الوسطاء إلى التحرك لوقف خروقات إسرائيل لاتفاق وقف النار.


وأعلن مصدر في مستشفى ناصر الطبي مقتل طفلين بنيران الاحتلال في بلدة بني سهيلا داخل الخط الأصفر شرقي خان يونس.


وأفادت مصادر فلسطينية بأن الزوارق الحربية الإسرائيلية استهدفت قوارب الصيادين قبالة سواحل خان يونس وأجبرتهم على التراجع، مؤكدة أن غارات إسرائيلية استهدفت شرق القطاع.


ووفقًا لـ«المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام»، أصيب شقيقان إثر قصف من طائرات الاحتلال بالقرب من مدرسة الفارابي ببني سهيلا شرقي خان يونس. وأكد مصدر محلي أن الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي شن غارات على حي التفاح شرقي مدينة غزة.


وأطلق الطيران المروحي الإسرائيلي نيران رشاشاته على بلدتي بني سهيلا والقرارة شرقي خان يونس.


يأتي ذلك في إطار خروقات جديدة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ في 10 أكتوبر الماضي.


يذكر أن نحو 350 فلسطينيًا قتلوا بينهم 130 طفلاً و54 امرأة، بنيران الاحتلال الإسرائيلي خلال 47 يومًا من بدء اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في 10 أكتوبر الماضي.


في هذه الأثناء، تتواصل عملية إدخال المساعدات الإنسانسة إلى جنوب غزة، إذ يعبر يوميًا نحو 150 شاحنة محملة بالمواد الغذائية والطبية.