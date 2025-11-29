The Israeli occupation army intensified its ground, naval, and aerial bombardment today (Saturday) on various areas of the Gaza Strip, which are under its occupation, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. Meanwhile, Hamas called on mediators to act to stop Israel's violations of the ceasefire agreement.



A source at Nasser Medical Hospital announced the death of two children due to the occupation's fire in the town of Bani Suheila within the yellow line east of Khan Younis.



Palestinian sources reported that Israeli warboats targeted fishing boats off the coast of Khan Younis, forcing them to retreat, confirming that Israeli airstrikes targeted the eastern part of the strip.



According to the "Palestinian Media Center," two brothers were injured due to shelling from the occupation's aircraft near Al-Farabi School in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis. A local source confirmed that Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.



The Israeli helicopter gunships opened fire on the towns of Bani Suheila and Al-Qarara east of Khan Younis.



This comes as part of new violations of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10.



It is noteworthy that around 350 Palestinians have been killed, including 130 children and 54 women, by Israeli occupation fire during the 47 days since the ceasefire agreement began on October 10.



Meanwhile, the process of delivering humanitarian aid to southern Gaza continues, with about 150 trucks loaded with food and medical supplies crossing daily.