تمكنت قوات الجيش السوداني من السيطرة الكاملة على منطقة كُرتالا في ولاية جنوب كردفان عقب هجمات شنتها قوات الدعم السريع وقوات من الحركة الشعبية التابعة بقيادة عبد العزيز الحلو على المنطقة.


بالتزامن مع ذلك، تشهد مدينة بابنوسة في ولاية غرب كردفان هجمات متواصلة من قبل قوات الدعم السريع على مقر الفرقة الثانية والعشرين التابعة للجيش، وسط قصف مدفعي مكثف وضربات بالطائرات المسيّرة.


وأفادت مصادر عسكرية وشهود عيان بأن قوات الجيش تصدت لهجوم من الدعم السريع ومنعت تقدمه داخل المدينة.


ودفعت قوات الدعم السريع بتعزيزات جديدة باتجاه محور أم صميمة وأب قعود غرب مدينة الأبيض في شمال كردفان لدخول المناطق التي استعادها الجيش.


من جهة أخرى، صوت البرلمان الأوروبي على مشروع قرار مشترك بين 4 كتل سياسية حول «تصعيد الحرب والوضع الإنساني الكارثي في السودان». وأيد 503 أعضاء القرار الذي يدين انتهاكات الدعم السريع بأشد العبارات، فيما صوت 32 عضواً ضد القرار وامتنع 52 عن التصويت.


من جانبها، أكدت منظمة «أطباء بلا حدود»، أنه بعد قرابة شهر من سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع على الفاشر في 26 أكتوبر، آخر مدينة في دارفور تسيطر عليها القوات المسلحة السودانية والقوات المشتركة، لا يزال الوضع في شمال دارفور حرجاً.


وفر نحو 10,000 شخص من الفظائع الجماعية، منهم من ذهبوا إلى طويلة، حيث يواجهون ظروفًا قاسية في مخيمات مكتظة، وفقًا لتسجيل أجراه المجلس النرويجي للاجئين. ويظل هذا الرقم منخفضًا نسبيًا مقارنةً بـ 260,000 شخص، وفقًا للأمم المتحدة، كانوا لا يزالون في الفاشر حتى أواخر أغسطس.