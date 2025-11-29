The Sudanese army forces have fully taken control of the Kortal area in South Kordofan following attacks launched by the Rapid Support Forces and troops from the Sudan People's Liberation Movement led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu on the area.



At the same time, the city of Babanusa in West Kordofan is witnessing continuous attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on the headquarters of the 22nd Division of the army, amid intense artillery shelling and drone strikes.



Military sources and eyewitnesses reported that the army forces repelled an attack from the Rapid Support Forces and prevented their advance into the city.



The Rapid Support Forces have sent new reinforcements towards the Um Sumayma and Ab Qudud axis west of the city of Al-Obeid in North Kordofan to enter areas that the army has regained.



On another note, the European Parliament voted on a joint resolution among four political groups regarding "the escalation of war and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Sudan." A total of 503 members supported the resolution, which condemns the violations of the Rapid Support Forces in the strongest terms, while 32 members voted against it and 52 abstained from voting.



For its part, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) confirmed that nearly a month after the Rapid Support Forces took control of El Fasher on October 26, the last city in Darfur controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the joint forces, the situation in North Darfur remains critical.



About 10,000 people have fled from the mass atrocities, some of whom have gone to Tallaja, where they are facing harsh conditions in overcrowded camps, according to a registration conducted by the Norwegian Refugee Council. This number remains relatively low compared to the 260,000 people, according to the United Nations, who were still in El Fasher until late August.