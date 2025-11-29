Despite the military buildup in the Caribbean, the "New York Times" revealed a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro. In a report yesterday (Friday), it cited multiple sources saying that the two sides discussed the possibility of holding a meeting during the call.



Military Buildup and Intense Pressure



According to the newspaper, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio participated in the call, and it added that the White House and the Venezuelan government declined to confirm the news of the phone call, while two individuals close to the Venezuelan government confirmed that the call took place.



Despite this action, the Trump administration is exerting intense pressure on Venezuela through its large military buildup in the Caribbean, especially after deploying the world's largest aircraft carrier to the region. Washington has confirmed that the goal is to combat drug trafficking, but Caracas insists that the ultimate aim is regime change.



Since last September, U.S. forces have destroyed more than 20 boats suspected of being used for drug trafficking in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific, in strikes that resulted in more than 83 fatalities.

However, Washington has yet to provide any evidence that the boats targeted were being used for drug trafficking or posed a threat to the United States. Regional tensions have escalated in the wake of this campaign and the accompanying military buildup.



Fabricating a Pretext for Intervention



For its part, the U.S. State Department announced in a statement the inclusion of the "Cartel de los Soles" (Cartel of the Suns), which it claims is run by President Maduro and senior Venezuelan officials, on the list of foreign terrorist organizations, which Venezuela described as an attempt to fabricate a pretext for intervention in the country's affairs.



Rubio accused the "Cartel de los Soles" on November 17 of causing violence in the region, in collaboration with similar organizations, and held it responsible for drug trafficking to the United States and Europe.



In August, the U.S. president issued an executive order to increase military involvement under the pretext of "combating drug cartels" in Latin America.



Washington announced the deployment of warships and a submarine off the coast of Venezuela, while U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the military is ready for operations, including regime change in Venezuela, prompting President Maduro to mobilize forces numbering 4.5 million, asserting that he is prepared to repel any attack.