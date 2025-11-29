رغم الحشد العسكري في البحر الكاريبي، أفصحت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن اتصال هاتفي بين الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو. ونقلت في تقرير أمس (الجمعة)، عن مصادر متعددة قولها: إن الجانبين بحثا خلال الاتصال إمكانية عقد اجتماع.


حشد عسكري وضغوط مكثفة


ووفق الصحيفة، فإن الاتصال شارك فيه وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، وأضافت أن البيت الأبيض والحكومة الفنزويلية رفضا تأكيد نبأ الاتصال الهاتفي، في حين أكدت شخصيتان مقربتان من الحكومة الفنزويلية، إجراء المكالمة الهاتفية.


ورغم هذا الإجراء، تمارس إدارة ترمب ضغوطاً مكثفة على فنزويلا من خلال حشدها العسكري الكبير في البحر الكاريبي، خصوصاً بعد نشرها في المنطقة أكبر حاملة طائرات بالعالم. وأكدت وشنطن إن الهدف هو مكافحة تهريب المخدرات، لكن كراكاس تؤكد أن الهدف النهائي هو تغيير النظام.


ومنذ شهر سبتمبر الماضي، دمرت القوات الأمريكية أكثر من 20 زورقاً يشتبه بأنها تُستخدم في تهريب المخدرات في البحر الكاريبي وشرق المحيط الهادي، في ضربات أوقعت أكثر من 83 قتيلاً.

إلا أن واشنطن لم تقدم حتى الآن أي دليل على أن الزوارق التي استهدفتها كانت تُستخدم لتهريب المخدرات أو تشكل تهديداً للولايات المتحدة. وتصاعدت التوترات الإقليمية على خلفية هذه الحملة والحشد العسكري المرافق لها.

مادورو متحدثا إلى الدفاع الفنزويلي خلال فعالية بمناسبة الذكرى المئوية الثانية لتسليم سيف بيرو إلى سيمون بوليفار.(إ ب أ)


افتعال ذريعة للتدخل


من جانبها، أعلنت الخارجية الأمريكية في بيان، إدراج جماعة «كارتل دي لوس سولس» (كارتل الشمس)، التي تزعم أنها تُدار من قبل الرئيس مادورو ومسؤولين فنزويليين رفيعين، على قائمة التنظيمات الإرهابية الأجنبية، وهو ما وصفته فنزويلا بأنها محاولة لافتعال ذريعة للتدخل في شؤون البلاد.


واتهم روبيو في 17 نوفمبر الجاري، «كارتل دي لوس سولس» بالتسبب، في أعمال عنف بالمنطقة، بالتعاون مع تنظيمات مماثلة، وحمّلها مسؤولية تهريب المخدرات إلى الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا.


وفي أغسطس الماضي، أصدر الرئيس الأمريكي أمراً تنفيذياً يقضي بزيادة استخدام الجيش بدعوى «مكافحة عصابات المخدرات» في أمريكا اللاتينية.


وأعلنت واشنطن إرسال سفن حربية وغواصة إلى قبالة سواحل فنزويلا، بينما قال وزير الدفاع الأميركي بيت هيغسيث، إن الجيش جاهز للعمليات، بما فيها تغيير النظام بفنزويلا، مادفع الرئيس مادورو إلى حشد قوات يبلغ قوامها 4.5 ملايين، مؤكدا أنه مستعد لصد لأي هجوم.