رغم الحشد العسكري في البحر الكاريبي، أفصحت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن اتصال هاتفي بين الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو. ونقلت في تقرير أمس (الجمعة)، عن مصادر متعددة قولها: إن الجانبين بحثا خلال الاتصال إمكانية عقد اجتماع.
حشد عسكري وضغوط مكثفة
ووفق الصحيفة، فإن الاتصال شارك فيه وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، وأضافت أن البيت الأبيض والحكومة الفنزويلية رفضا تأكيد نبأ الاتصال الهاتفي، في حين أكدت شخصيتان مقربتان من الحكومة الفنزويلية، إجراء المكالمة الهاتفية.
ورغم هذا الإجراء، تمارس إدارة ترمب ضغوطاً مكثفة على فنزويلا من خلال حشدها العسكري الكبير في البحر الكاريبي، خصوصاً بعد نشرها في المنطقة أكبر حاملة طائرات بالعالم. وأكدت وشنطن إن الهدف هو مكافحة تهريب المخدرات، لكن كراكاس تؤكد أن الهدف النهائي هو تغيير النظام.
ومنذ شهر سبتمبر الماضي، دمرت القوات الأمريكية أكثر من 20 زورقاً يشتبه بأنها تُستخدم في تهريب المخدرات في البحر الكاريبي وشرق المحيط الهادي، في ضربات أوقعت أكثر من 83 قتيلاً.
إلا أن واشنطن لم تقدم حتى الآن أي دليل على أن الزوارق التي استهدفتها كانت تُستخدم لتهريب المخدرات أو تشكل تهديداً للولايات المتحدة. وتصاعدت التوترات الإقليمية على خلفية هذه الحملة والحشد العسكري المرافق لها.
افتعال ذريعة للتدخل
من جانبها، أعلنت الخارجية الأمريكية في بيان، إدراج جماعة «كارتل دي لوس سولس» (كارتل الشمس)، التي تزعم أنها تُدار من قبل الرئيس مادورو ومسؤولين فنزويليين رفيعين، على قائمة التنظيمات الإرهابية الأجنبية، وهو ما وصفته فنزويلا بأنها محاولة لافتعال ذريعة للتدخل في شؤون البلاد.
واتهم روبيو في 17 نوفمبر الجاري، «كارتل دي لوس سولس» بالتسبب، في أعمال عنف بالمنطقة، بالتعاون مع تنظيمات مماثلة، وحمّلها مسؤولية تهريب المخدرات إلى الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا.
وفي أغسطس الماضي، أصدر الرئيس الأمريكي أمراً تنفيذياً يقضي بزيادة استخدام الجيش بدعوى «مكافحة عصابات المخدرات» في أمريكا اللاتينية.
وأعلنت واشنطن إرسال سفن حربية وغواصة إلى قبالة سواحل فنزويلا، بينما قال وزير الدفاع الأميركي بيت هيغسيث، إن الجيش جاهز للعمليات، بما فيها تغيير النظام بفنزويلا، مادفع الرئيس مادورو إلى حشد قوات يبلغ قوامها 4.5 ملايين، مؤكدا أنه مستعد لصد لأي هجوم.
Despite the military buildup in the Caribbean, the "New York Times" revealed a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro. In a report yesterday (Friday), it cited multiple sources saying that the two sides discussed the possibility of holding a meeting during the call.
Military Buildup and Intense Pressure
According to the newspaper, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio participated in the call, and it added that the White House and the Venezuelan government declined to confirm the news of the phone call, while two individuals close to the Venezuelan government confirmed that the call took place.
Despite this action, the Trump administration is exerting intense pressure on Venezuela through its large military buildup in the Caribbean, especially after deploying the world's largest aircraft carrier to the region. Washington has confirmed that the goal is to combat drug trafficking, but Caracas insists that the ultimate aim is regime change.
Since last September, U.S. forces have destroyed more than 20 boats suspected of being used for drug trafficking in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific, in strikes that resulted in more than 83 fatalities.
However, Washington has yet to provide any evidence that the boats targeted were being used for drug trafficking or posed a threat to the United States. Regional tensions have escalated in the wake of this campaign and the accompanying military buildup.
Fabricating a Pretext for Intervention
For its part, the U.S. State Department announced in a statement the inclusion of the "Cartel de los Soles" (Cartel of the Suns), which it claims is run by President Maduro and senior Venezuelan officials, on the list of foreign terrorist organizations, which Venezuela described as an attempt to fabricate a pretext for intervention in the country's affairs.
Rubio accused the "Cartel de los Soles" on November 17 of causing violence in the region, in collaboration with similar organizations, and held it responsible for drug trafficking to the United States and Europe.
In August, the U.S. president issued an executive order to increase military involvement under the pretext of "combating drug cartels" in Latin America.
Washington announced the deployment of warships and a submarine off the coast of Venezuela, while U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the military is ready for operations, including regime change in Venezuela, prompting President Maduro to mobilize forces numbering 4.5 million, asserting that he is prepared to repel any attack.