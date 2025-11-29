Western media sources have revealed secret communications between influential figures in the U.S. administration and Russian businessmen, in an attempt to formulate a political-economic "roadmap" to end the Ukraine war and reintegrate Russia into the global economic system.



Unconventional Diplomatic Channels



The "Wall Street Journal" and European and American documents disclosed that presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Jared Kushner play a central role in these communications, which largely took place outside traditional diplomatic channels.



It was reported that the story began when Witkoff's office requested the U.S. Treasury Department to issue a waiver allowing the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, to enter the United States despite being under sanctions since 2022.



The report added that the Treasury Department approved the request after some hesitation, allowing him to enter the White House on April 2 and present a list of joint economic projects that included using part of the approximately $300 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets in Europe to finance bilateral projects in energy, technology, and reconstruction.



Initial Vision for War Settlement



According to the newspaper's report, the discussions were not solely economic; Dmitriev accompanied Witkoff to lengthy meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the presidential library in St. Petersburg and the Kremlin, in sessions that lasted for hours and in which Moscow presented an initial vision for settling the war based on mutual concessions in the Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.



It was noted that these meetings, which took place away from the oversight of the State Department and the Central Intelligence Agency, raised concerns among Washington's allies in Europe, who discovered some details through their intelligence channels. Meanwhile, major American and Russian companies began to move quietly in preparation for a "post-war" phase.



Return to the Sakhalin Project



According to the newspaper, "ExxonMobil" held a secret meeting with the head of "Rosneft" to discuss returning to the "Sakhalin" project, and American investors studied the purchase of "Lukoil" assets that were put up for sale after being subjected to sanctions. Russian businessmen close to the Kremlin, including Timchenko, Kovaltchuk, and Rotenberg, made offers to American companies for gas concessions and mining opportunities in Siberia and the Arctic.



Thus, the movements extended beyond the energy sector to space, with the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos visiting NASA's center in Houston and SpaceX facilities in his first visit since 2018, which was seen as an indication of a vision to rebuild multi-dimensional strategic relations if political conditions allowed.



Economic Package for Ukraine



In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington seeking "Tomahawk" missiles, but Trump had spoken with Putin just a day prior and decided not to provide them. Instead, Witkoff proposed to the Ukrainians an economic package based on a 10-year tariff exemption to boost their economy, emphasizing that economic settlements could be more effective than military escalation.