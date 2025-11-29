كشفت مصادر إعلامية غربية عن اتصالات سرّية بين شخصيات نافذة في الإدارة الأمريكية ورجال أعمال روس، في محاولة لبلورة «خارطة طريق» سياسية ـ اقتصادية لإنهاء حرب أوكرانيا وإعادة دمج روسيا في النظام الاقتصادي العالمي.
قنوات دبلوماسية غير تقليدية
وأفصحت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» ووثائق أوروبية وأمريكية، أن المبعوث الرئاسي ستيف ويتكوف وصهر الرئيس الأمريكي جاريد كوشنر يلعبان دوراً مركزياً في هذه الاتصالات التي تمت إلى حد كبير خارج القنوات الدبلوماسية التقليدية.
وأفادت بأن القصة بدأت عندما طلب مكتب ويتكوف من وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية إصدار إعفاء يسمح بدخول رئيس صندوق الثروة السيادية الروسي كيريل ديمترييف،، إلى الولايات المتحدة رغم خضوعه لعقوبات منذ عام 2022.
وأضافت أن وزارة الخزانة وافقت على الطلب بعد تردد، ما أتاح له دخول البيت الأبيض في الثاني من أبريل وعرض قائمة من المشاريع الاقتصادية المشتركة التي تتضمن استخدام جزء من نحو 300 مليار دولار من أصول البنك المركزي الروسي المجمّدة في أوروبا لتمويل مشاريع ثنائية في الطاقة والتكنولوجيا وإعادة الإعمار.
تصور أولي لتسوية الحرب
وحسب تقرير الصحيفة، فإن المسار لم يكن اقتصادياً فقط؛ فقد اصطحب ديمترييف ويتكوف إلى اجتماعات مطوّلة مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في مكتبة الرئاسة بسانت بطرسبرغ والكرملين، في لقاءات استمرت ساعات وقدمت فيها موسكو تصوراً أولياً لتسوية الحرب يقوم على تنازلات متبادلة في أقاليم دونيتسك وخيرسون وزابوريجيا.
وذكر أن هذه اللقاءات، التي جرت بعيداً عن إشراف وزارة الخارجية ووكالة الاستخبارات المركزية، ما أثار قلق حلفاء واشنطن في أوروبا الذين اكتشفوا بعض تفاصيلها عبر قنواتهم الاستخبارية. في وقت بدأت شركات أمريكية وروسية كبرى التحرك بصمت استعداداً لمرحلة «ما بعد الحرب».
العودة لمشروع سخالين
وحسب ما أوردت الصحيفة، فإن «إكسون موبيل» عقدت اجتماعاً سرياً مع رئيس «روس نفط» لبحث العودة إلى مشروع «سخالين»، ودرس مستثمرون أمريكيون شراء أصول «لوك أويل» المعروضة للبيع بعد خضوعها للعقوبات، وقدم رجال أعمال روس مقربون من الكرملين ومنهم تيمشينكو وكوفالتشوك وروتنبرغ، عروضاً لشركات أمريكية للحصول على امتيازات غازية وفرص تعدين في سيبيريا والقطب الشمالي.
وهكذا تجاوزت التحركات مجال الطاقة إلى الفضاء، وزار رئيس وكالة الفضاء الروسية روسكوسموس مركز ناسا في هيوستن ومنشآت «سبيس إكس» في أول زيارة له منذ عام 2018، ما اعتبر مؤشراً على وجود تصور لإعادة بناء علاقات إستراتيجية متعددة الأبعاد إذا سمحت الظروف السياسية.
حزمة اقتصادية لأوكرانيا
وفي أكتوبر وصل الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إلى واشنطن طلباً لصواريخ «توماهوك»، لكن ترمب كان قد تحدث مع بوتين قبل يوم واحد وقرر عدم تقديمها. وبدلاً من ذلك، اقترح ويتكوف على الأوكرانيين حزمة اقتصادية تقوم على إعفاء جمركي لمدة 10 سنوات لتعزيز اقتصادهم، مؤكداً أن التسويات الاقتصادية قد تكون أكثر فاعلية من التصعيد العسكري.
Western media sources have revealed secret communications between influential figures in the U.S. administration and Russian businessmen, in an attempt to formulate a political-economic "roadmap" to end the Ukraine war and reintegrate Russia into the global economic system.
Unconventional Diplomatic Channels
The "Wall Street Journal" and European and American documents disclosed that presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Jared Kushner play a central role in these communications, which largely took place outside traditional diplomatic channels.
It was reported that the story began when Witkoff's office requested the U.S. Treasury Department to issue a waiver allowing the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, to enter the United States despite being under sanctions since 2022.
The report added that the Treasury Department approved the request after some hesitation, allowing him to enter the White House on April 2 and present a list of joint economic projects that included using part of the approximately $300 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets in Europe to finance bilateral projects in energy, technology, and reconstruction.
Initial Vision for War Settlement
According to the newspaper's report, the discussions were not solely economic; Dmitriev accompanied Witkoff to lengthy meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the presidential library in St. Petersburg and the Kremlin, in sessions that lasted for hours and in which Moscow presented an initial vision for settling the war based on mutual concessions in the Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
It was noted that these meetings, which took place away from the oversight of the State Department and the Central Intelligence Agency, raised concerns among Washington's allies in Europe, who discovered some details through their intelligence channels. Meanwhile, major American and Russian companies began to move quietly in preparation for a "post-war" phase.
Return to the Sakhalin Project
According to the newspaper, "ExxonMobil" held a secret meeting with the head of "Rosneft" to discuss returning to the "Sakhalin" project, and American investors studied the purchase of "Lukoil" assets that were put up for sale after being subjected to sanctions. Russian businessmen close to the Kremlin, including Timchenko, Kovaltchuk, and Rotenberg, made offers to American companies for gas concessions and mining opportunities in Siberia and the Arctic.
Thus, the movements extended beyond the energy sector to space, with the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos visiting NASA's center in Houston and SpaceX facilities in his first visit since 2018, which was seen as an indication of a vision to rebuild multi-dimensional strategic relations if political conditions allowed.
Economic Package for Ukraine
In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington seeking "Tomahawk" missiles, but Trump had spoken with Putin just a day prior and decided not to provide them. Instead, Witkoff proposed to the Ukrainians an economic package based on a 10-year tariff exemption to boost their economy, emphasizing that economic settlements could be more effective than military escalation.