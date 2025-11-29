كشفت مصادر إعلامية غربية عن اتصالات سرّية بين شخصيات نافذة في الإدارة الأمريكية ورجال أعمال روس، في محاولة لبلورة «خارطة طريق» سياسية ـ اقتصادية لإنهاء حرب أوكرانيا وإعادة دمج روسيا في النظام الاقتصادي العالمي.


قنوات دبلوماسية غير تقليدية


وأفصحت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» ووثائق أوروبية وأمريكية، أن المبعوث الرئاسي ستيف ويتكوف وصهر الرئيس الأمريكي جاريد كوشنر يلعبان دوراً مركزياً في هذه الاتصالات التي تمت إلى حد كبير خارج القنوات الدبلوماسية التقليدية.


وأفادت بأن القصة بدأت عندما طلب مكتب ويتكوف من وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية إصدار إعفاء يسمح بدخول رئيس صندوق الثروة السيادية الروسي كيريل ديمترييف،، إلى الولايات المتحدة رغم خضوعه لعقوبات منذ عام 2022.


وأضافت أن وزارة الخزانة وافقت على الطلب بعد تردد، ما أتاح له دخول البيت الأبيض في الثاني من أبريل وعرض قائمة من المشاريع الاقتصادية المشتركة التي تتضمن استخدام جزء من نحو 300 مليار دولار من أصول البنك المركزي الروسي المجمّدة في أوروبا لتمويل مشاريع ثنائية في الطاقة والتكنولوجيا وإعادة الإعمار.


تصور أولي لتسوية الحرب


وحسب تقرير الصحيفة، فإن المسار لم يكن اقتصادياً فقط؛ فقد اصطحب ديمترييف ويتكوف إلى اجتماعات مطوّلة مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في مكتبة الرئاسة بسانت بطرسبرغ والكرملين، في لقاءات استمرت ساعات وقدمت فيها موسكو تصوراً أولياً لتسوية الحرب يقوم على تنازلات متبادلة في أقاليم دونيتسك وخيرسون وزابوريجيا.


وذكر أن هذه اللقاءات، التي جرت بعيداً عن إشراف وزارة الخارجية ووكالة الاستخبارات المركزية، ما أثار قلق حلفاء واشنطن في أوروبا الذين اكتشفوا بعض تفاصيلها عبر قنواتهم الاستخبارية. في وقت بدأت شركات أمريكية وروسية كبرى التحرك بصمت استعداداً لمرحلة «ما بعد الحرب».


العودة لمشروع سخالين


وحسب ما أوردت الصحيفة، فإن «إكسون موبيل» عقدت اجتماعاً سرياً مع رئيس «روس نفط» لبحث العودة إلى مشروع «سخالين»، ودرس مستثمرون أمريكيون شراء أصول «لوك أويل» المعروضة للبيع بعد خضوعها للعقوبات، وقدم رجال أعمال روس مقربون من الكرملين ومنهم تيمشينكو وكوفالتشوك وروتنبرغ، عروضاً لشركات أمريكية للحصول على امتيازات غازية وفرص تعدين في سيبيريا والقطب الشمالي.


وهكذا تجاوزت التحركات مجال الطاقة إلى الفضاء، وزار رئيس وكالة الفضاء الروسية روسكوسموس مركز ناسا في هيوستن ومنشآت «سبيس إكس» في أول زيارة له منذ عام 2018، ما اعتبر مؤشراً على وجود تصور لإعادة بناء علاقات إستراتيجية متعددة الأبعاد إذا سمحت الظروف السياسية.


حزمة اقتصادية لأوكرانيا


وفي أكتوبر وصل الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إلى واشنطن طلباً لصواريخ «توماهوك»، لكن ترمب كان قد تحدث مع بوتين قبل يوم واحد وقرر عدم تقديمها. وبدلاً من ذلك، اقترح ويتكوف على الأوكرانيين حزمة اقتصادية تقوم على إعفاء جمركي لمدة 10 سنوات لتعزيز اقتصادهم، مؤكداً أن التسويات الاقتصادية قد تكون أكثر فاعلية من التصعيد العسكري.