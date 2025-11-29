أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلغاء جميع الأوامر التنفيذية والوثائق التي أصدرها سلفه جو بايدن عبر نظام التوقيع الآلي المعروف بـ«القلم الآلي»، مؤكداً أن تلك القرارات بلا أي مفعول قانوني لعدم توقيع بايدن عليها بشكل شخصي.

وقال ترمب في بيان إن «أي وثيقة وقّعها بايدن عبر القلم الآلي سيتم إلغاؤها»، مشدداً على أن بايدن «لم يكن مشاركاً في عملية التوقيع»، وأن اللجوء إلى هذه الوسيلة يجعل القرارات غير صالحة لاعتمادها رسمياً.

وأضاف ترمب أنه بصدد «إلغاء كل الأوامر التنفيذية وأي شيء آخر وُقّع عبر القلم الآلي»، في خطوة قال إنها تهدف إلى إعادة النظر في جميع الإجراءات التي صدرت خلال إدارة بايدن عبر هذه التقنية.

ونشر ترمب على منصة «تروث سوشيال» رسالة مطوّلة قال فيها إن «أي وثيقة وقّعها بايدن عبر القلم الآلي– التي يقدَّر أنها نحو 92% من الوثائق– تُعد لاغية ولا مفعول لها». وأضاف أن «القلم الآلي لا يجوز استخدامه ما لم يحصل على موافقة محددة من الرئيس»، متهماً من وصفهم بـ«اليساريين المتطرفين» بأنهم أحاطوا ببايدن وانتزعوا منه صلاحياته.

وتابع ترمب: «أنا ألغي كل الأوامر التنفيذية وأي شيء لم يوقّعه بايدن بنفسه، لأن الأشخاص الذين استخدموا القلم الآلي فعلوا ذلك بشكل غير قانوني»، مضيفاً أنه في حال قال بايدن إنه كان مشاركاً في العملية «فسيواجه تهمة الحنث باليمين».