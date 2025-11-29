أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلغاء جميع الأوامر التنفيذية والوثائق التي أصدرها سلفه جو بايدن عبر نظام التوقيع الآلي المعروف بـ«القلم الآلي»، مؤكداً أن تلك القرارات بلا أي مفعول قانوني لعدم توقيع بايدن عليها بشكل شخصي.
وقال ترمب في بيان إن «أي وثيقة وقّعها بايدن عبر القلم الآلي سيتم إلغاؤها»، مشدداً على أن بايدن «لم يكن مشاركاً في عملية التوقيع»، وأن اللجوء إلى هذه الوسيلة يجعل القرارات غير صالحة لاعتمادها رسمياً.
وأضاف ترمب أنه بصدد «إلغاء كل الأوامر التنفيذية وأي شيء آخر وُقّع عبر القلم الآلي»، في خطوة قال إنها تهدف إلى إعادة النظر في جميع الإجراءات التي صدرت خلال إدارة بايدن عبر هذه التقنية.
ونشر ترمب على منصة «تروث سوشيال» رسالة مطوّلة قال فيها إن «أي وثيقة وقّعها بايدن عبر القلم الآلي– التي يقدَّر أنها نحو 92% من الوثائق– تُعد لاغية ولا مفعول لها». وأضاف أن «القلم الآلي لا يجوز استخدامه ما لم يحصل على موافقة محددة من الرئيس»، متهماً من وصفهم بـ«اليساريين المتطرفين» بأنهم أحاطوا ببايدن وانتزعوا منه صلاحياته.
وتابع ترمب: «أنا ألغي كل الأوامر التنفيذية وأي شيء لم يوقّعه بايدن بنفسه، لأن الأشخاص الذين استخدموا القلم الآلي فعلوا ذلك بشكل غير قانوني»، مضيفاً أنه في حال قال بايدن إنه كان مشاركاً في العملية «فسيواجه تهمة الحنث باليمين».
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of all executive orders and documents issued by his predecessor Joe Biden through the automatic signing system known as the "pen," asserting that those decisions have no legal effect due to Biden's lack of personal signature on them.
Trump stated in a statement that "any document signed by Biden using the pen will be canceled," emphasizing that Biden "was not involved in the signing process," and that resorting to this method renders the decisions invalid for official adoption.
Trump added that he is in the process of "cancelling all executive orders and anything else signed via the pen," in a move he said aims to reconsider all actions taken during the Biden administration through this technology.
Trump posted a lengthy message on the "Truth Social" platform stating that "any document signed by Biden using the pen—which is estimated to be about 92% of the documents—is considered null and void." He added that "the pen should not be used unless it receives specific approval from the president," accusing those he described as "radical leftists" of surrounding Biden and stripping him of his powers.
Trump continued: "I am cancelling all executive orders and anything that Biden did not sign himself, because the people who used the pen did so illegally," adding that if Biden claims he was involved in the process "he will face charges of perjury."