U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of all executive orders and documents issued by his predecessor Joe Biden through the automatic signing system known as the "pen," asserting that those decisions have no legal effect due to Biden's lack of personal signature on them.

Trump stated in a statement that "any document signed by Biden using the pen will be canceled," emphasizing that Biden "was not involved in the signing process," and that resorting to this method renders the decisions invalid for official adoption.

Trump added that he is in the process of "cancelling all executive orders and anything else signed via the pen," in a move he said aims to reconsider all actions taken during the Biden administration through this technology.

Trump posted a lengthy message on the "Truth Social" platform stating that "any document signed by Biden using the pen—which is estimated to be about 92% of the documents—is considered null and void." He added that "the pen should not be used unless it receives specific approval from the president," accusing those he described as "radical leftists" of surrounding Biden and stripping him of his powers.

Trump continued: "I am cancelling all executive orders and anything that Biden did not sign himself, because the people who used the pen did so illegally," adding that if Biden claims he was involved in the process "he will face charges of perjury."