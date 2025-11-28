The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov considered that the widespread corruption scandal in Ukraine undermines the country's political system and warns of negative consequences in the long term.

Peskov said in a conversation with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin: "The political scandal in Ukraine is actually escalating and currently shaking the political system of the country."



Negative Consequences



He wondered: What are the consequences? It is clear that they are very negative, but I do not think anyone can accurately predict what these consequences will be at this time, emphasizing that "the situation is very dangerous for Ukraine."



In response to whether the corruption scandal in Ukraine could lead to a lack of a negotiating party with the Americans, Peskov said: "We will see how the situation develops; it is difficult to predict anything at this time, but the scandal could complicate this process," describing the scandal as "very significant."



It is worth noting that the "Midas" operation, launched by Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies, which primarily targets businessman Tymur Mendytsky, known as Zelensky's "wallet," has reached the highest levels of power.



Proposed Peace Plan



On the other hand, the Russian news agency Interfax reported Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that by the time a U.S. delegation arrives in Moscow next week, Russia expects to have information about the agreed points in the proposed peace plan.

He added that Moscow operates on the basis that it is negotiating this plan only with the United States.

Resignation of Zelensky's Chief of Staff

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday the resignation of his chief of staff Andriy Yermak

after investigators searched the home of the influential official as part of an investigation into a major corruption case.

Andriy Yermak (54 years old) led the Ukrainian delegation in these talks and is one of the key members of President Zelensky's team.

His resignation comes two weeks after the revelation of a major corruption scandal in the energy sector, which has been weakened by Russian bombing.