اعتبر المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، أن فضيحة الفساد المتفشي في أوكرانيا تُقوّض النظام السياسي للبلاد، وتنذر بعواقب سلبية على المدى الطويل.
وقال بيسكوف في حديث مع الصحفي الروسي بافيل زاروبين: «إن الفضيحة السياسية في أوكرانيا، تتفاقم في الواقع، وتهزّ النظام السياسي للبلاد حالياً».
عواقب سلبية
وتساءل: ما هي العواقب؟ من الواضح أنها سلبية جداً، لكنني لا أعتقد أن أحداً يستطيع التنبؤ بدقة بما ستكون عليه هذه العواقب في الوقت الحالي، مؤكداً أن «الوضع خطير جداً بالنسبة لأوكرانيا».
ورداً عما إذا كانت فضيحة الفساد في أوكرانيا قد تؤدي إلى عدم وجود جهةٍ للتفاوض مع الأمريكيين، قال بيسكوف: «سنرى كيف يتطور الوضع، من الصعب التنبؤ بأي شيءٍ في الوقت الحالي، لكن الفضيحة قد تُعقّد هذه العملية»، ووصف الفضيحة بـ «الكبيرة جداً».
يذكر أن عملية «ميداس»، التي أطلقتها أجهزة مكافحة الفساد الأوكرانية، والتي تستهدف بالأساس رجل الأعمال تيمور مينديتش، المعروف بـ«محفظة» زيلينسكي، وصلت إلى أعلى مستويات السلطة.
خطة السلام المقترحة
من جهة أخرى، نقلت وكالة إنترفاكس الروسية للأنباء عن متحدث الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف قوله، إنه بحلول موعد وصول وفد أمريكي إلى موسكو الأسبوع القادم، تتوقع روسيا أن تكون لديها معلومات عن النقاط المتفق عليها في خطة السلام المقترحة.
وأضاف أن موسكو تعمل على أساس أنها تتفاوض بشأن هذه الخطة مع الولايات المتحدة فقط.
استقالة مدير مكتب زيلينسكي
من جانبه ، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، الجمعة، استقالة مدير مكتبه أندريه يرماك
بعد أن فتش محققون منزل المسؤول النافذ في إطار تحقيق في قضية فساد مدوية.
وتولى أندريه يرماك (54 عاما) رئاسة الوفد الأوكراني في هذه المحادثات، وهو أحد أهم أعضاء فريق الرئيس زيلينسكي.
وتأتي استقالته بعد أسبوعين من الكشف عن فضيحة فساد كبرى في قطاع الطاقة الذي أضعفه القصف الروسي.
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov considered that the widespread corruption scandal in Ukraine undermines the country's political system and warns of negative consequences in the long term.
Peskov said in a conversation with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin: "The political scandal in Ukraine is actually escalating and currently shaking the political system of the country."
Negative Consequences
He wondered: What are the consequences? It is clear that they are very negative, but I do not think anyone can accurately predict what these consequences will be at this time, emphasizing that "the situation is very dangerous for Ukraine."
In response to whether the corruption scandal in Ukraine could lead to a lack of a negotiating party with the Americans, Peskov said: "We will see how the situation develops; it is difficult to predict anything at this time, but the scandal could complicate this process," describing the scandal as "very significant."
It is worth noting that the "Midas" operation, launched by Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies, which primarily targets businessman Tymur Mendytsky, known as Zelensky's "wallet," has reached the highest levels of power.
Proposed Peace Plan
On the other hand, the Russian news agency Interfax reported Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that by the time a U.S. delegation arrives in Moscow next week, Russia expects to have information about the agreed points in the proposed peace plan.
He added that Moscow operates on the basis that it is negotiating this plan only with the United States.
Resignation of Zelensky's Chief of Staff
For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday the resignation of his chief of staff Andriy Yermak
after investigators searched the home of the influential official as part of an investigation into a major corruption case.
Andriy Yermak (54 years old) led the Ukrainian delegation in these talks and is one of the key members of President Zelensky's team.
His resignation comes two weeks after the revelation of a major corruption scandal in the energy sector, which has been weakened by Russian bombing.