اعتبر المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، أن فضيحة الفساد المتفشي في أوكرانيا تُقوّض النظام السياسي للبلاد، وتنذر بعواقب سلبية على المدى الطويل.

وقال بيسكوف في حديث مع الصحفي الروسي بافيل زاروبين: «إن الفضيحة السياسية في أوكرانيا، تتفاقم في الواقع، وتهزّ النظام السياسي للبلاد حالياً».


عواقب سلبية


وتساءل: ما هي العواقب؟ من الواضح أنها سلبية جداً، لكنني لا أعتقد أن أحداً يستطيع التنبؤ بدقة بما ستكون عليه هذه العواقب في الوقت الحالي، مؤكداً أن «الوضع خطير جداً بالنسبة لأوكرانيا».


ورداً عما إذا كانت فضيحة الفساد في أوكرانيا قد تؤدي إلى عدم وجود جهةٍ للتفاوض مع الأمريكيين، قال بيسكوف: «سنرى كيف يتطور الوضع، من الصعب التنبؤ بأي شيءٍ في الوقت الحالي، لكن الفضيحة قد تُعقّد هذه العملية»، ووصف الفضيحة بـ «الكبيرة جداً».


يذكر أن عملية «ميداس»، التي أطلقتها أجهزة مكافحة الفساد الأوكرانية، والتي تستهدف بالأساس رجل الأعمال تيمور مينديتش، المعروف بـ«محفظة» زيلينسكي، وصلت إلى أعلى مستويات السلطة.


خطة السلام المقترحة


من جهة أخرى، نقلت وكالة إنترفاكس الروسية للأنباء عن متحدث الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف قوله، إنه بحلول موعد وصول وفد أمريكي إلى موسكو الأسبوع القادم، تتوقع روسيا أن تكون لديها معلومات عن النقاط المتفق عليها في خطة السلام المقترحة.

وأضاف أن موسكو تعمل على أساس أنها تتفاوض بشأن هذه الخطة مع الولايات المتحدة فقط.

استقالة مدير مكتب زيلينسكي

من جانبه ، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، الجمعة، استقالة مدير مكتبه أندريه يرماك

بعد أن فتش محققون منزل المسؤول النافذ في إطار تحقيق في قضية فساد مدوية.

وتولى أندريه يرماك (54 عاما) رئاسة الوفد الأوكراني في هذه المحادثات، وهو أحد أهم أعضاء فريق الرئيس زيلينسكي.

وتأتي استقالته بعد أسبوعين من الكشف عن فضيحة فساد كبرى في قطاع الطاقة الذي أضعفه القصف الروسي.