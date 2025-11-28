Following the death of a U.S. National Guard soldier, Washington D.C. Attorney General Janine Piro announced today (Friday) that the suspect in the shooting of National Guard members now faces a charge of first-degree murder.



The second soldier is fighting for his life



Specialist Sarah Bickstrom (20 years old) and Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolf (24 years old) were transported to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting they experienced on Wednesday afternoon.



Trump announced in a televised speech the death of Sarah Bickstrom, one of the two National Guard members who were shot near the White House in an attack carried out, according to authorities, by Afghan Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, who arrived in the United States in 2021 after serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.



He noted that the other injured soldier "is fighting for his life and is in very critical condition." Trump confirmed that his administration "will expel anyone who does not add value to the United States or is unable to love this country, will end benefits and subsidies for non-Americans, will strip immigrants who pose a threat to public safety of their citizenship, and will deport any foreign national who is a public burden or poses a security risk, or is incompatible with Western values."



Comprehensive review of residency permits



Director of Immigration Joseph Edlow announced yesterday (Thursday) that he "has ordered a comprehensive and thorough review of every residency permit granted to any foreign national from countries that are a source of concern."



These permits granting permanent residency in the United States to immigrants from Afghanistan, as well as 18 other countries including Venezuela, Haiti, and Iran, will be reviewed. According to official data, over 1.6 million foreign nationals holding residency permits (green cards), equivalent to 12% of permanent residents, are from one of these countries. The number of Afghans alone exceeds 116,000.



Three charges of assault



The suspect in the attack is still receiving treatment in a hospital under heavy guard, according to Washington Attorney General Janine Piro, who indicated that he will face three charges of armed assault with intent to kill. His motives remain unknown.



According to CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Lakanwal was part of a partner force supported by the agency fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan before being transferred to the United States.



Zero Units and Death Squads



U.S. media reported today that Lakanwal was born in Khost province in southeastern Afghanistan and joined the "Zero Units" of Afghan forces tasked with commando missions against the Taliban and the al-Qaeda and ISIS organizations.



These units operated outside the usual chain of command and "were largely recruited, trained, equipped, and overseen by the CIA," according to Human Rights Watch. One diplomat described them as "death squads."



The New York Times quoted one of the suspect's childhood friends as saying that Lakanwal was psychologically affected to a great extent due to his missions within these units.