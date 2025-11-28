بعد وفاة جندية من الحرس الأمريكي، أعلن مكتب المدعية العامة لواشنطن العاصمة جينين بيرو، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن المشتبه به في إطلاق النار على عناصر الحرس الوطني، يواجه الآن تهمة القتل العمد من الدرجة الأولى.


الجندي الثاني يصارع الموت


وتم نقل الاختصاصية سارة بيكستروم (20 عاما)، وستاف سيرجنت أندرو وولف (24 عاما) إلى المستشفى في حالة حرجة بعد إطلاق النار الذي تعرضا له بعد ظهر الأربعاء.


وكان ترمب أعلن في خطاب متلفز وفاة سارة بيكستروم، وهي أحد عنصرَي الحرس الوطني اللذين تعرضا لإطلاق نار قرب البيت الأبيض في هجوم نفذه، بحسب السلطات، الأفغاني رحمن الله لاكانوال 29 عاما، وصل إلى الولايات المتحدة عام 2021 بعد خدمته في صفوف الجيش الأمريكي في أفغانستان.


ولفت إلى أنّ الجندي الآخر الذي أُصيب «يُصارع الموت وفي حال حرجة جدا». وأكد ترمب أنّ إدارته «ستطرد أي شخص لا يُمثل قيمة مضافة للولايات المتحدة أو غير قادر على أن يحب هذه البلاد، وستُنهي المزايا والإعانات لغير الأمريكيين، وستُجرّد المهاجرين الذين يشكّلون تهديدا للسلم الأهلي من الجنسية، وستُرحّل أي مواطن أجنبي يُشكل عبئا عاما أو يُمثل خطرا أمنيا، أو غير متلائم مع القيم الغربية».


مراجعة شاملة للإقامات


وأعلن مدير دائرة الهجرة جوزيف إدلو، أمس الخميس، أنه «أمر بمراجعة شاملة ودقيقة لكل تصريح إقامة مُنح لأي مواطن أجنبي من الدول التي تشكل مصدرا للقلق».


وستُعاد مراجعة هذه التصاريح التي تمنح الإقامة الدائمة في الولايات المتحدة لمهاجرين من أفغانستان، بالإضافة إلى 18 دولة أخرى بينها فنزويلا وهايتي وإيران.

وبحسب البيانات الرسمية، يتحدر أكثر من 1,6 مليون أجنبي من حاملي تصاريح الإقامة (غرين كارد)، أي ما يعادل 12% من المقيمين الدائمين، من إحدى هذه الدول. ويتخطى عدد الأفغان وحدهم 116 ألفا.


ثلاث تهم بالاعتداء


وما زال المشتبه به في الهجوم يتلقى العلاج في أحد المستشفيات تحت حراسة مُشددة، بحسب المدعية العامة لواشنطن جانين بيرو، التي أشارت إلى أنه سيُواجه ثلاث تهم بالاعتداء المُسلّح بقصد القتل. ولا تزال دوافعه مجهولة.


وبحسب مدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية (سي آي إيه) جون راتكليف، كان لاكانوال جزءا من قوة شريكة مدعومة من الوكالة تقاتل حركة طالبان في أفغانستان قبل نقله إلى الولايات المتحدة.


وحدات الصفر وفرق الموت


وأفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية، اليوم، بأن لاكانوال وُلد في ولاية خوست في جنوب شرق أفغانستان، وانضم إلى «وحدات الصفر» التابعة للأجهزة الأفغانية والمكلّفة بمهام كوماندوس ضد طالبان وتنظيمي القاعدة وداعش.


وعملت هذه الوحدات خارج التسلسل القيادي المعتاد و«تم تجنيدها وتدريبها وتجهيزها والإشراف عليها إلى حد كبير من جانب الاستخبارات المركزية»، بحسب منظمة هيومن رايتس ووتش. ووصفها أحد الدبلوماسيين بأنها «فرق الموت».


ونقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن أحد أصدقاء طفولة المشتبه به قوله إن لاكنوال تأثر نفسيا بدرجة كبيرة نتيجة مهامه داخل هذه الوحدات.