The Governor of Darfur and head of the Sudan Liberation Army, Mini Arko Minawi, revealed today (Friday) discussions being held by the Sudanese army leadership regarding efforts to mobilize and prepare for the defense of Darfur, vowing to regain control over the regions in western Sudan.



Minawi accused the Rapid Support Forces in his speech from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, of committing genocide and unprecedented violations.



During his visit to the Al-Affad camp for displaced persons in the Al-Dabba locality in the north of the country, Minawi stated that his movement would continue fighting until all of Darfur's lands are restored.



For his part, Sudan's Prime Minister Dr. Kamel Idris, who arrived today in the city of Al-Dabba in the Northern State, confirmed that what happened in Darfur are unprecedented crimes, vowing that the perpetrators of these crimes would not escape punishment and that the army would prevail in the war.



On the ground, the town of Kertala in South Kordofan witnessed fierce clashes between the Sudanese army and the Sudan People's Liberation Army led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, which is allied with the Rapid Support Forces. According to military sources, the army successfully repelled a wide attack on the town amid reports of civilian casualties.



Local sources indicated that the confrontations erupted following the arrival of military reinforcements for a force belonging to the "Sudan People's Liberation Army" that was stationed in one of the western mountains overlooking Kertala, leading to direct clashes between the two sides.



They noted that the recent movements of the "Sudan People's Liberation Army" prompted the armed forces to encircle the mountain and impose a siege on the force present there, before local administrations intervened in an attempt to prevent a battle from breaking out within the area.