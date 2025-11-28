كشف حاكم إقليم دارفور ورئيس حركة جيش تحرير السودان، مني أركو مناوي، اليوم (الجمعة)، عن مناقشات تجريها قيادة الجيش السوداني لجهود الاستنفار والتعبئة للدفاع عن دارفور، متوعداً باستعادة السيطرة على مناطق الأقاليم غرب السودان.
واتهم مناوي في حديثه من العاصمة السودانية الخرطوم قوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب إبادة جماعية وانتهاكات غير مسبوقة.
وكان مناوي قد قال خلال زيارتهم لمخيم العفاض للنازحين بمحلية الدبة شمال البلاد، إن حركته ستواصل القتال حتى استعادة كافة أراضي دارفور.
من جهته، أكد رئيس وزراء السودان الدكتور كامل إدريس الذي وصل اليوم إلى مدينة الدبة في الولاية الشمالية، أن ما حدث في دارفور جرائم غير مسبوقة، وتوعد مرتكبي هذه الجرائم بعدم الإفلات من العقاب وأن الجيش سينتصر في الحرب.
ميدانياً، شهدت بلدة كرتالا بولاية جنوب كردفان اشتباكات عنيفة بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الحركة الشعبية التي يقودها عبدالعزيز الحلو والمتحالفة مع قوات الدعم السريع، وبحسب مصادر عسكرية فإن الجيش نجح في التصدي للهجوم الواسع على البلدة وسط أنباء عن سقوط ضحايا مدنيين.
وقالت مصادر محلية إنّ المواجهات اندلعت عقب وصول تعزيزات عسكرية لقوة تتبع «الحركة الشعبية» كانت متمركزة في أحد الجبال الغربية المطلة على كرتالا، ما أدى إلى اشتباكات مباشرة بين الطرفين.
وأشارت إلى أن التحركات الأخيرة لقوات «الحركة الشعبية» دفعت القوات المسلحة إلى تطويق الجبل وفرض حصار على القوة المتواجدة فيه، قبل أن تتدخل الإدارات الأهلية في محاولة لمنع اندلاع معركة داخل المنطقة.
The Governor of Darfur and head of the Sudan Liberation Army, Mini Arko Minawi, revealed today (Friday) discussions being held by the Sudanese army leadership regarding efforts to mobilize and prepare for the defense of Darfur, vowing to regain control over the regions in western Sudan.
Minawi accused the Rapid Support Forces in his speech from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, of committing genocide and unprecedented violations.
During his visit to the Al-Affad camp for displaced persons in the Al-Dabba locality in the north of the country, Minawi stated that his movement would continue fighting until all of Darfur's lands are restored.
For his part, Sudan's Prime Minister Dr. Kamel Idris, who arrived today in the city of Al-Dabba in the Northern State, confirmed that what happened in Darfur are unprecedented crimes, vowing that the perpetrators of these crimes would not escape punishment and that the army would prevail in the war.
On the ground, the town of Kertala in South Kordofan witnessed fierce clashes between the Sudanese army and the Sudan People's Liberation Army led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, which is allied with the Rapid Support Forces. According to military sources, the army successfully repelled a wide attack on the town amid reports of civilian casualties.
Local sources indicated that the confrontations erupted following the arrival of military reinforcements for a force belonging to the "Sudan People's Liberation Army" that was stationed in one of the western mountains overlooking Kertala, leading to direct clashes between the two sides.
They noted that the recent movements of the "Sudan People's Liberation Army" prompted the armed forces to encircle the mountain and impose a siege on the force present there, before local administrations intervened in an attempt to prevent a battle from breaking out within the area.