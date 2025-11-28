كشف حاكم إقليم دارفور ورئيس حركة جيش تحرير السودان، مني أركو مناوي، اليوم (الجمعة)، عن مناقشات تجريها قيادة الجيش السوداني لجهود الاستنفار والتعبئة للدفاع عن دارفور، متوعداً باستعادة السيطرة على مناطق الأقاليم غرب السودان.


واتهم مناوي في حديثه من العاصمة السودانية الخرطوم قوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب إبادة جماعية وانتهاكات غير مسبوقة.


وكان مناوي قد قال خلال زيارتهم لمخيم العفاض للنازحين بمحلية الدبة شمال البلاد، إن حركته ستواصل القتال حتى استعادة كافة أراضي دارفور.


من جهته، أكد رئيس وزراء السودان الدكتور كامل إدريس الذي وصل اليوم إلى مدينة الدبة في الولاية الشمالية، أن ما حدث في دارفور جرائم غير مسبوقة، وتوعد مرتكبي هذه الجرائم بعدم الإفلات من العقاب وأن الجيش سينتصر في الحرب.


ميدانياً، شهدت بلدة كرتالا بولاية جنوب كردفان اشتباكات عنيفة بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الحركة الشعبية التي يقودها عبدالعزيز الحلو والمتحالفة مع قوات الدعم السريع، وبحسب مصادر عسكرية فإن الجيش نجح في التصدي للهجوم الواسع على البلدة وسط أنباء عن سقوط ضحايا مدنيين.


وقالت مصادر محلية إنّ المواجهات اندلعت عقب وصول تعزيزات عسكرية لقوة تتبع «الحركة الشعبية» كانت متمركزة في أحد الجبال الغربية المطلة على كرتالا، ما أدى إلى اشتباكات مباشرة بين الطرفين.


وأشارت إلى أن التحركات الأخيرة لقوات «الحركة الشعبية» دفعت القوات المسلحة إلى تطويق الجبل وفرض حصار على القوة المتواجدة فيه، قبل أن تتدخل الإدارات الأهلية في محاولة لمنع اندلاع معركة داخل المنطقة.