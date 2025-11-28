أعربت الأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية عن إدانتها بشدة للعدوان الإسرائيلي السافر على بلدة «بيت جن» بريف دمشق والذي وقع فجر اليوم (الجمعة) وأسفر عن مقتل 13 مدنياً وإصابة 25 آخرين.


وقالت الأمانة العامة للجامعة العربية في بيان: تندد جامعة الدول العربية بالانتهاكات والاعتداءات الإسرائيلية المتواصلة على سورية، وما تقوم به إسرائيل من توغلات داخل المنطقة العازلة والمناطق المجاورة، في انتهاك سافر للقانون الدولي واتفاق فضّ الاشتباك لعام 1974، داعية المجتمع الدولي ممثلاً في مجلس الأمن والقوى العاملة من أجل السلام في الشرق الأوسط للقيام بمسؤولياتهم لجم هذا التغول والانفلات الإسرائيلي إزاء سورية وفي المنطقة بأسرها.


وشدد البيان على ضرورة توقف إسرائيل عن سياسات زرع الفتن وتأجيج الصراعات، محملاً أياها المسوؤلية عن هذا الاعتداء.


وطالبت الجامعة العربية إسرائيل بوقف الاعتداءات، والانسحاب الفوري من الأراضي السورية التي احتلتها بعد 8 ديسمبر 2024.