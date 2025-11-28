The General Secretariat of the Arab League strongly condemned the blatant Israeli aggression against the town of "Beit Jinn" in the Damascus countryside, which occurred early today (Friday) and resulted in the death of 13 civilians and the injury of 25 others.



The Arab League's General Secretariat stated in a statement: The Arab League denounces the ongoing Israeli violations and assaults on Syria, and what Israel is doing in terms of incursions into the buffer zone and neighboring areas, in blatant violation of international law and the disengagement agreement of 1974. It calls on the international community, represented by the Security Council and the peacekeeping forces in the Middle East, to fulfill their responsibilities to curb this Israeli aggression and lawlessness against Syria and the entire region.



The statement emphasized the necessity for Israel to stop its policies of sowing discord and fueling conflicts, holding it responsible for this aggression.



The Arab League demanded that Israel cease its assaults and withdraw immediately from the Syrian territories it occupied after December 8, 2024.