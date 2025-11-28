The Lebanese Army revealed during a media tour in southern Litani today (Friday) that it has carried out 300,011 military missions since the implementation of the "Shield of the Homeland" plan, which aims to confine weapons to the state and enhance security in the region.



The commander of the southern Litani sector explained that the army has dealt with 177 tunnels, closed 11 crossings along the Litani River, and seized 566 rocket launchers, noting the presence of 10,000 soldiers and 200 army centers, despite the destruction of 20 centers due to Israeli attacks, ensuring the stability of the region and the protection of civilians.



The commander of the southern Litani sector confirmed that the homes recently bombed were civilian and not used for military purposes, and that the residents are cooperating with the army and welcoming its forces.



The army reviewed its efforts to enhance deployment in southern Litani in coordination with UNIFIL and the follow-up mechanism, as part of the national plan to confine weapons to the state, affirming that there are no obstacles during the execution of missions.



On the diplomatic front, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, through Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations, filed a complaint to the Security Council protesting Israel's new and serious violation of Lebanese sovereignty, which consists of building two concrete walls in the shape of the letter (T) southwest and southeast of the town of Yaroun within internationally recognized Lebanese borders, constituting a breach of Resolution 1701 (2006) and the ceasefire declaration (2024) and leading to the encroachment of additional Lebanese lands.



The Lebanese government called on the Security Council and the United Nations Secretariat to take urgent action to deter Israel and compel it to remove the two walls, and to withdraw immediately from south of the Blue Line and the occupied areas, including the five border sites, and not to impose buffer zones within Lebanese territory, allowing Lebanese civilians to return to their villages.



The government reiterated its readiness to enter into negotiations with Israel to end the occupation and stop the attacks, and affirmed its commitment to fully implement Security Council Resolution 1701 and confine weapons to the Lebanese state, restoring the state's right to decide on peace and war, and asserting its sovereignty over all its territories through its own forces. It also reviewed the complaint regarding the army's efforts to enhance deployment in southern Litani in coordination with UNIFIL and the follow-up mechanism within the national plan to confine weapons to the state.