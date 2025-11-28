كشف الجيش اللبناني خلال جولة إعلامية جنوب الليطاني اليوم (الجمعة) عن تنفيذ 300011 مهمة عسكرية منذ بدء تطبيق خطة "درع الوطن" الهادفة إلى حصر السلاح بيد الدولة وتعزيز الأمن في المنطقة.


وأوضح قائد قطاع جنوب الليطاني أن الجيش عالج 177 نفقاً، وأغلق 11 معبراً على مجرى نهر الليطاني، وضبط 566 راجمة صواريخ، مشيراً إلى وجود 10 آلاف عسكري و200 مركز للجيش، رغم تدمير 20 مركزاً نتيجة الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية، يضمن استقرار المنطقة وحماية المدنيين.


وأكد قائد قطاع جنوب الليطاني أن المنازل التي قصفت أخيراً كانت مدنية ولم تستخدم لأغراض عسكرية، وأن الأهالي يتعاونون مع الجيش ويستقبلون قواته بترحاب.


واستعرض الجيش جهوده لتعزيز الانتشار جنوب الليطاني بالتنسيق مع قوات اليونيفيل وآلية المتابعة، ضمن الخطة الوطنية لحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، مؤكداً عدم وجود أي معوقات خلال تنفيذ المهمات.


على الصعيد الدبلوماسي، قدمت وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين عبر بعثة لبنان الدائمة لدى الأمم المتحدة شكوى لمجلس الأمن احتجاجاً على قيام إسرائيل بانتهاك جديد وخطير للسيادة اللبنانية، يتمثل ببناء جدارين إسمنتيين على شكل حرف (T) جنوب غرب بلدة يارون وجنوب شرقها داخل الحدود اللبنانية المعترف بها دولياً، ما يشكل خرقاً للقرار 1701 (2006) ولإعلان وقف الأعمال العدائية (2024) ويؤدي إلى قضم أراضٍ لبنانية إضافية.


وطالبت الحكومة اللبنانية مجلس الأمن والأمانة العامة للأمم المتحدة بالتحرك العاجل لردع إسرائيل وإلزامها بإزالة الجدارين، والانسحاب الفوري من جنوب الخط الأزرق والمناطق المحتلة، بما في ذلك المواقع الحدودية الخمسة، وعدم فرض مناطق عازلة داخل الأراضي اللبنانية، وإتاحة عودة المدنيين اللبنانيين إلى قراهم.


وجددت الحكومة استعدادها للدخول في مفاوضات مع إسرائيل لإزالة الاحتلال ووقف الاعتداءات، وأكدت التزامها بتنفيذ كامل قرار مجلس الأمن 1701 وحصر السلاح بيد الدولة اللبنانية، واستعادة الدولة حقها في قرار السلم والحرب، وبسط سيادتها على جميع أراضيها بواسطة قواها الذاتية. كما استعرضت الشكوى جهود الجيش لتعزيز الانتشار جنوب الليطاني بالتنسيق مع اليونيفيل وآلية المتابعة ضمن الخطة الوطنية لحصر السلاح بيد الدولة.