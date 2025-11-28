The director of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, southern West Bank, Moataz Abu Sneina, announced today (Friday) that the Israeli occupation has issued a decision to expropriate the internal courtyard of the mosque.



Abu Sneina said: "The occupation has seized the electricity and water systems at the Ibrahimi Mosque, disregarding all international treaties."



For her part, the acting mayor of Hebron, Asma Al-Sharbaty, stated that the occupation's decision to expropriate the Ibrahimi Mosque is a direct threat to a site classified as a UNESCO World Heritage site.



Israel had decided last July to transfer oversight powers of the Ibrahimi Mosque to the religious council in the settlement of Kiryat Arba, by a decision from its civil administration. According to the newspaper "Israel Hayom," the occupation plans to make changes to the mosque despite Palestinian rejection.



Demolition of Homes in Jenin Camp



On another note, the Israeli occupation army announced its intention to demolish 24 buildings in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, claiming that this is for necessary operational reasons.



The occupation army continues its escalation in the northern occupied West Bank, and in the Tubas governorate for the third consecutive day as part of a continuous escalation in the West Bank for more than two years, involving incursions, arrests, and assassinations.



At the same time, the United Nations Human Rights Office expressed its alarm today over the killing of two Palestinians by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.



The human rights spokesperson, Jeremy Lawrence, stated that the incident appears to reach the level of extrajudicial execution.



Footage broadcast by Palestine TV showed that the two young men who were killed yesterday (Thursday) appeared to be surrendering and unarmed during a raid in the occupied West Bank.



Settler Violence



For his part, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxim Prevot condemned the violence of Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, stating that it has reached its highest levels in two decades.



Prevot said: "We strongly condemn settler violence in the West Bank and are committed to ensuring the implementation of the measures decided by our government," adding: "Violence in the West Bank must stop and be investigated, with firm actions taken regarding it," noting that practices in the West Bank violate international law and threaten to obstruct the implementation of the Gaza plan and undermine the two-state solution.