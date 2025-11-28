أعلن مدير الحرم الإبراهيمي في الخليل جنوبي الضفة الغربية، معتز أبو سنينة اليوم (الجمعة)، إصدار الاحتلال الإسرائيلي قراراً يقضي باستملاك الباحة الداخلية للمسجد.
وقال أبو سنينة: «الاحتلال استولى على أنظمة الكهرباء والماء بالحرم الإبراهيمي ضارباً عرض الحائط كافة المواثيق الدولية».
من جهتها، قالت رئيسة بلدية الخليل بالإنابة، أسماء الشرباتي، إن قرار استملاك الاحتلال للحرم الإبراهيمي تهديد مباشر لموقع مصنف على لائحة التراث العالمي.
وكانت إسرائيل قد قررت في يوليو الماضي نقل صلاحيات الإشراف على الحرم الإبراهيمي إلى المجلس الديني في مستوطنة كريات أربع، بقرار من الإدارة المدنية التابعة لها، وبحسب صحيفة «يسرائيل هيوم» فإن الاحتلال يخطط لإجراء تغييرات في المسجد رغم رفض الفلسطينيين لذلك.
هدم منازل مخيم جنين
من جهة أخرى، أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي عزمه هدم 24 مبنى في مخيم جنين بالضفة الغربية، زعماً أن ذلك لدواع عملياتية ضرورية.
ويواصل جيش الاحتلال تصعيده في شمالي الضفة الغربية المحتلة، وفي محافظة طوباس لليوم الثالث على التوالي في إطار تصعيد مستمر في الضفة منذ أكثر من عامين، وعمليات اقتحام واعتقال واغتيال.
في الوقت ذاته، أعرب مكتب حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة اليوم عن فزعه لمقتل فلسطينيين اثنين على يد القوات الإسرائيلية في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
وقال المتحدث باسم حقوق الإنسان جيريمي لورانس: إن الحادث يصل فيما يبدو إلى مستوى الإعدام دون محاكمة.
وأظهرت لقطات بثها تلفزيون فلسطين أن الشابين اللذين قتلا أمس (الخميس) بديا مستسلمين وغير مسلحين خلال مداهمة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
عنف المستوطنين
من جهته، ندد وزير الخارجية البلجيكي ماكسيم بريفو، بعنف المستوطنين الإسرائيليين تجاه المدنيين الفلسطينيين بالضفة الذي قال إنه بلغ أعلى مستوياته منذ عقدين.
وقال بريفو: ندين عنف المستوطنين في الضفة بشدة وملتزمون بضمان تنفيذ الإجراءات التي قررتها حكومتنا، مضيفاً: يجب أن يتوقف العنف في الضفة ويجب التحقيق فيه واتخاذ إجراءات حازمة بشأنه، مشيراً إلى أن الممارسات في الضفة تنتهك القانون الدولي وتهدد بعرقلة تنفيذ خطة غزة وتقوض حل الدولتين.
The director of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, southern West Bank, Moataz Abu Sneina, announced today (Friday) that the Israeli occupation has issued a decision to expropriate the internal courtyard of the mosque.
Abu Sneina said: "The occupation has seized the electricity and water systems at the Ibrahimi Mosque, disregarding all international treaties."
For her part, the acting mayor of Hebron, Asma Al-Sharbaty, stated that the occupation's decision to expropriate the Ibrahimi Mosque is a direct threat to a site classified as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Israel had decided last July to transfer oversight powers of the Ibrahimi Mosque to the religious council in the settlement of Kiryat Arba, by a decision from its civil administration. According to the newspaper "Israel Hayom," the occupation plans to make changes to the mosque despite Palestinian rejection.
Demolition of Homes in Jenin Camp
On another note, the Israeli occupation army announced its intention to demolish 24 buildings in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, claiming that this is for necessary operational reasons.
The occupation army continues its escalation in the northern occupied West Bank, and in the Tubas governorate for the third consecutive day as part of a continuous escalation in the West Bank for more than two years, involving incursions, arrests, and assassinations.
At the same time, the United Nations Human Rights Office expressed its alarm today over the killing of two Palestinians by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.
The human rights spokesperson, Jeremy Lawrence, stated that the incident appears to reach the level of extrajudicial execution.
Footage broadcast by Palestine TV showed that the two young men who were killed yesterday (Thursday) appeared to be surrendering and unarmed during a raid in the occupied West Bank.
Settler Violence
For his part, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxim Prevot condemned the violence of Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, stating that it has reached its highest levels in two decades.
Prevot said: "We strongly condemn settler violence in the West Bank and are committed to ensuring the implementation of the measures decided by our government," adding: "Violence in the West Bank must stop and be investigated, with firm actions taken regarding it," noting that practices in the West Bank violate international law and threaten to obstruct the implementation of the Gaza plan and undermine the two-state solution.