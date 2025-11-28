أعلن مدير الحرم الإبراهيمي في الخليل جنوبي الضفة الغربية، معتز أبو سنينة اليوم (الجمعة)، إصدار الاحتلال الإسرائيلي قراراً يقضي باستملاك الباحة الداخلية للمسجد.


وقال أبو سنينة: «الاحتلال استولى على أنظمة الكهرباء والماء بالحرم الإبراهيمي ضارباً عرض الحائط كافة المواثيق الدولية».


من جهتها، قالت رئيسة بلدية الخليل بالإنابة، أسماء الشرباتي، إن قرار استملاك الاحتلال للحرم الإبراهيمي تهديد مباشر لموقع مصنف على لائحة التراث العالمي.


وكانت إسرائيل قد قررت في يوليو الماضي نقل صلاحيات الإشراف على الحرم الإبراهيمي إلى المجلس الديني في مستوطنة كريات أربع، بقرار من الإدارة المدنية التابعة لها، وبحسب صحيفة «يسرائيل هيوم» فإن الاحتلال يخطط لإجراء تغييرات في المسجد رغم رفض الفلسطينيين لذلك.


هدم منازل مخيم جنين


من جهة أخرى، أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي عزمه هدم 24 مبنى في مخيم جنين بالضفة الغربية، زعماً أن ذلك لدواع عملياتية ضرورية.


ويواصل جيش الاحتلال تصعيده في شمالي الضفة الغربية المحتلة، وفي محافظة طوباس لليوم الثالث على التوالي في إطار تصعيد مستمر في الضفة منذ أكثر من عامين، وعمليات اقتحام واعتقال واغتيال.


في الوقت ذاته، أعرب مكتب حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة اليوم عن فزعه لمقتل فلسطينيين اثنين على يد القوات الإسرائيلية في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.


وقال المتحدث باسم حقوق الإنسان جيريمي لورانس: إن الحادث يصل فيما يبدو إلى مستوى الإعدام دون محاكمة.


وأظهرت لقطات بثها تلفزيون فلسطين أن الشابين اللذين قتلا أمس (الخميس) بديا مستسلمين وغير مسلحين خلال مداهمة في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.


عنف المستوطنين


من جهته، ندد وزير الخارجية البلجيكي ماكسيم بريفو، بعنف المستوطنين الإسرائيليين تجاه المدنيين الفلسطينيين بالضفة الذي قال إنه بلغ أعلى مستوياته منذ عقدين.


وقال بريفو: ندين عنف المستوطنين في الضفة بشدة وملتزمون بضمان تنفيذ الإجراءات التي قررتها حكومتنا، مضيفاً: يجب أن يتوقف العنف في الضفة ويجب التحقيق فيه واتخاذ إجراءات حازمة بشأنه، مشيراً إلى أن الممارسات في الضفة تنتهك القانون الدولي وتهدد بعرقلة تنفيذ خطة غزة وتقوض حل الدولتين.