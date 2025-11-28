أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم (الجمعة)، قتله 30 من المتحصنين في أنفاق رفح حتى الآن، منهم 9 في شرق رفح.


وقال جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي إن 30 مسلحاً حاولوا الفرار من أنفاق رفح وجرى قتلهم، ولم تؤكد حركة حماس المعلومات التي أوردها جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.


بدورها، قالت مصادر طبية فلسطينية إن مدنياً قتل وأصيبت طفلة في غزة، مؤكدة أن القتيل سقط بقصف طائرة مسيرة إسرائيلية على بلدة بني سهيلا، جنوب قطاع غزة، فيما أصيبت الطفلة بنيران دبابة الاحتلال في مواصي بمدينة رفح جنوبي القطاع.


واستهدفت مدفعية إسرائيلية مناطق شرق خان يونس، بالتزامن مع غارات جوية على رفح، وإطلاق نار من زوارق حربية إسرائيلية على شاطئ المدينة.


وبلغت حصيلة القتلى والجرحى منذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحماس في 11 أكتوبر الماضي 352 قتيلاً، و896 جريحاً، وانتُشلت 605 جثامين.


وتتواصل المفاوضات المتعلقة بمصير مسلحي حماس العالقين في أنفاق رفح بهدف الوصول إلى حل لهذه الأزمة.


وذكر قيادي في حركة حماس أن المباحثات والاتصالات مع الوسطاء (قطر ومصر وتركيا) والأمريكيين مستمرة في مسعى لإنهاء الأزمة.


ويتواجد المسلحون داخل شبكة أنفاق أسفل مدينة رفح في جنوب القطاع غزة وضمن المنطقة الخاضعة لسيطرة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، ويرجح قيادي في حماس أن يكون عددهم ما بين 60 و80 عنصراً.