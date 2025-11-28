The Israeli occupation army announced today (Friday) that it has killed 30 of those holed up in the tunnels of Rafah so far, including 9 in eastern Rafah.



The Israeli occupation army stated that 30 militants attempted to escape from the tunnels of Rafah and were killed, while Hamas has not confirmed the information provided by the Israeli occupation army.



For its part, Palestinian medical sources reported that a civilian was killed and a girl was injured in Gaza, confirming that the deceased was killed by an Israeli drone strike on the town of Bani Suheila, south of the Gaza Strip, while the girl was injured by fire from the occupation's tank in the Mawasi area of Rafah city in the southern sector.



Israeli artillery targeted areas east of Khan Younis, coinciding with airstrikes on Rafah, and gunfire from Israeli warboats on the city's beach.



The death toll and injuries since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas on October 11 has reached 352 dead and 896 injured, with 605 bodies recovered.



Negotiations regarding the fate of Hamas militants trapped in the tunnels of Rafah continue in an effort to reach a solution to this crisis.



A Hamas leader mentioned that discussions and communications with mediators (Qatar, Egypt, Turkey) and the Americans are ongoing in an effort to end the crisis.



The militants are located within a network of tunnels beneath the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, within the area controlled by the Israeli occupation, and a Hamas leader estimates their number to be between 60 and 80 individuals.