As the world celebrates the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Yemen is witnessing ongoing crimes against women and a significant escalation, ranging from kidnappings and home invasions to the theft of women's property.



The Miyon Organization for Human Rights stated that there is an urgent need to reactivate women's protection institutions in Yemen and to establish legislative and institutional measures that ensure the cessation of all forms of violence against women, calling on international partners to adopt a national strategy to protect women from gender-based violence and to fulfill their international commitments while working diligently to ensure security and stability.



For its part, the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms revealed 1,654 crimes against women in Yemen committed by the so-called (Zainabiyat Brigades), the women's military wing of the Houthis, during the period from December 2021 to February 1, 2025.



The network stated in a statement that the assaults included arbitrary arrest and detention of women, looting, beating, torture, facilitating rape in secret detention centers, pursuing several Yemeni activists, and assaulting protesters in some provinces controlled by the Houthi group, as well as distributing them to checkpoints at the entrances and exits of some cities, in addition to the forced recruitment of some school and university girls.



It pointed out that the brigades are involved in the arrest and kidnapping of about 571 women, subjecting approximately 62 detainees and abductees to psychological and physical torture inside Houthi prisons.



It mentioned that the Houthis are involved in the recruitment of about 4,000 female members within the brigades.