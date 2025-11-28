فيما يحتفل العالم باليوم العالمي لمناهضة العنف ضد النساء، تشهد اليمن جرائم متواصلة ضد المرأة وتصعيداً كبيراً، وتتنوع بين الاختطافات واقتحامات المنازل وسرقة ممتلكات النساء.


وذكرت منظمة ميون لحقوق الإنسان أن الحاجة ملحة إلى إعادة تفعيل مؤسسات الحماية للنساء في اليمن، ووضع تدابير تشريعية ومؤسسية تضمن وقف جميع أشكال العنف ضد المرأة، داعية الشركاء الدوليين إلى تبني إستراتيجية وطنية للحماية المرأة من العنف القائم على النوع الاجتماعي والوفاء بالتزاماتها الدولية والعمل بجد لضمان الأمن والاستقرار.


بدورها، كشفت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات عن 1654 جريمة ضد النساء في اليمن ارتكبتها ما تسمى بـ(كتائب الزينبيات) الجناح العسكري النسائي للحوثي خلال الفترة من ديسمبر 2021 وحتى 1فيراير ٢٠٢٥م.


وذكرت الشبكة في بيان أن الاعتداءات شملت الاعتقال، والاحتجاز، التعسفي للنساء، والنهب، والضرب، والتعذيب، وتسهيل عمليات الاغتصاب في مراكز الاحتجاز السرية، وملاحقة عدد من الناشطات اليمنيات، والاعتداء على المعتصمات في بعض المحافظات التي تسيطر عليها جماعة الحوثي، وتوزيعهن على نقاط التفتيش في مداخل ومخارج بعض المدن، بالإضافة إلى التجنيد الاجباري لبعض فتيات المدارس والجامعات.


وأشارت إلى أن الكتائب متورطة في اعتقال واختطاف نحو 571 امرأة،‏ وإخضاع نحو 62 معتقلة ومختطفة ومخفية قسراً للتعذيب النفسي والجسدي داخل سجون الحوثي.


وذكرت أن الحوثي متورط في تجنيد نحو 4000 عنصر من النساء ضمن الكتائب.