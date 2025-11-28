The Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Agency conducted a search today (Friday) at the office of Andriy Yermak, the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Ukrainian parliament member Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on his Telegram channel: "NABU" (the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) and "SAP" (the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office) are conducting searches at Yermak's home and office since this morning, which Yermak confirmed, stating that he is fully cooperating with the anti-corruption investigators who are searching his apartment.



Yermak wrote on the Telegram app: "The investigators are facing no obstacles. For my part, I am fully cooperating with them."



For its part, the Ukrainian newspaper "Ukrainska Pravda" reported that the raids are taking place in the government area, and that about ten agency employees are participating in the investigative procedures.



Meanwhile, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko stated that the raids at Andriy Yermak's headquarters were due to orders issued by him to monitor the work of the investigators from the Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, as well as his alleged involvement in corrupt schemes related to the "Menditch" case, in addition to the existence of a third entity (property/company), which the media has not yet disclosed, that Yermak is claimed to have seized, an allegation that has been documented.



The Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Agency and the Prosecutor's Office launched a wide-ranging operation on November 10 to uncover a massive corruption network in the energy sector.