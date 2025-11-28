أجرت هيئة مكافحة الفساد الأوكرانية اليوم (الجمعة) عملية تفتيش في مكتب أندريه يرماك مدير مكتب الرئيس الأوكراني فلاديمير زيلينسكي.


وكتب النائب في البرلمان الأوكراني، ياروسلاف جيليزنياك على قناته عبر «تليغرام»: تقوم «نابو» (المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد في أوكرانيا) و«ساب» (مكتب المدعي العام لمكافحة الفساد) بعمليات تفتيش في منزل ومكتب يرماك منذ صباح اليوم، وهو ما أكده يرماك الذي قال إنه يتعاون بشكل كامل مع محققي مكافحة الفساد الذي يجري عملية تفتيش في شقته.


وكتب يرماك على تطبيق «تليغرام»: «لا يواجه المحققون أية عراقيل. من جهتي، أتعاون معهم بشكل كامل».


بدورها، ذكرت صحيفة «أوكراينسكايا برافدا» الأوكرانية أن المداهمات تتم في المنطقة الحكومية، وأن نحو عشرة من موظفي الهيئة يشاركون في الإجراءات التحقيقية.


في حين قال النائب أوليكسي غونتشارينكو إن المداهمات في مقر أندريه يرماك جاءت بسبب صدور أوامر منه بمراقبة عمل محققي المكتب الوطني الأوكراني لمكافحة الفساد وهيئة المدعين العامين الخاصة لمكافحة الفساد، وكذلك بسبب ضلوعه المفترض في المخططات الفاسدة المرتبطة بقضية «مينديتش»، بالإضافة إلى وجود كيان ثالث (ممتلكات/شركة)، لم تفصح وسائل الإعلام عنه بعد، زعم أن يرماك استولى عليه، الأمر الذي تم توثيقه.


وأطلقت هيئة مكافحة الفساد الأوكرانية وهيئة المدعين في 10 نوفمبر الجاري عملية واسعة لكشف شبكة فساد ضخمة في قطاع الطاقة.