Thirteen Syrians were killed and twenty-five others were injured in an Israeli bombardment on the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside today (Friday), coinciding with the incursion of an Israeli military patrol into the town, according to Syrian television.



The television reported that helicopters belonging to the Israeli army and its artillery bombarded Beit Jinn, located on the slopes of Mount Sheikh, southwest of Damascus, resulting in 13 fatalities and 25 civilian injuries. It indicated that the bombardment followed clashes between the locals and an Israeli army patrol that had entered Beit Jinn and arrested three young men before withdrawing and positioning itself on the Al-Bat Al-Warda hill on the outskirts of the town.



The television noted that Beit Jinn is witnessing a movement of displacement among the locals towards neighboring villages due to the Israeli aggression, according to Syrian television.



The Syrian news agency "SANA" quoted the director of health in the Damascus countryside, Dr. Tawfiq Ismail, as saying that there are difficulties in reaching the deceased who were buried in the same area due to the Israeli assault in the early hours. He indicated that some of the injured are in serious condition.



He pointed out that the Damascus countryside ambulance system, in cooperation with the Syrian Civil Defense, provided first aid to cases that do not require transfer to hospitals.



He noted that the Haramon center point and the Sa'sa point were activated, and coordination was made with the Golan National Hospital to secure the necessary medical care for the injured due to the aggression as quickly as possible.



Meanwhile, the Syrian Civil Defense stated that its teams, which include rescue and ambulance teams, are still working in the Beit Jinn farm and have not been able to enter the town of Beit Jinn in the southwestern Damascus countryside to assist the injured, secure the area, and conduct search operations for fear of dangerous war remnants affecting the residents.



On the other hand, the Israeli occupation army claimed that the 55th Reserve Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, carried out an operation last night in the village of Beit Jinn in southern Syria, alleging that the operation aimed to arrest individuals wanted for having plans against Israel.



The occupation army acknowledged that six Israeli soldiers were injured, with injuries ranging from severe to moderate and minor, and they were transferred to the hospital for treatment, indicating that the operation ended with the arrest of the Syrians wanted by the occupation.