قُتل 13 سورياً وأصيب 25 آخرون في قصف إسرائيلي على بلدة بيت جن بريف دمشق اليوم (الجمعة)، بالتزامن مع توغل دورية عسكرية إسرائيلية داخل البلدة، بحسب التلفزيون السوري.


وذكر التلفزيون أن مروحيات تابعة للجيش الإسرائيلي ومدفعيته، قصفت بيت جن الواقعة على سفوح جبل الشيخ، جنوب غربي دمشق، ما أسفر عن 13 قتيلاً و 25 مصاباً مدنيا، مبيناً أن القصف جاء بعد اشتباكات بين الأهالي ودورية للجيش الإسرائيلي توغلت داخل بيت جن واعتقلت 3 شبان، قبل أن تنسحب منها وتتمركز في تلة باط الوردة على أطراف البلدة.


وأفاد التلفزيون أن بيت جن تشهد حركة نزوح للأهالي باتجاه القرى المجاورة إثر العدوان الإسرائيلي، وفق تلفزيون سورية.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا» عن مدير صحة ريف دمشق الدكتور توفيق إسماعيل قوله إن هناك صعوبات في الوصول للقتلى الذين جرى دفنهم في نفس المنطقة بسبب الاعتداء الإسرائيلي في الساعات الأولى. مبيناً أن بعض الجرحى حالته خطيرة.


وأشار إلى أن منظومة إسعاف ريف دمشق بالتعاون مع الدفاع المدني السوري قدمت الإسعافات الأولية للحالات، التي لا تستدعي النقل إلى المشافي.


ولفت إلى أنه تم تفعيل نقطة مركز الحرمون ونقطة سعسع والتنسيق مع مشفى الجولان الوطني لتأمين الرعاية الطبية اللازمة للمصابين جراء العدوان بالسرعة القصوى.


فيما قال الدفاع المدني السوري إن فرقه التي تضم فرق الإسعاف والإنقاذ، ما تزال تعمل في مزرعة بيت جن ولم تتمكن من دخول بلدة بيت جن في ريف دمشق الجنوبي الغربي لإسعاف المصابين وتأمين المكان والقيام بعمليات المسح خشية وجود مخلفات حرب خطيرة على السكان.


بالمقابل، قال جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي إن قوات لواء الاحتياط 55 تحت قيادة الفرقة 210 نفّذت الليلة الماضية عملية في قرية بيت جن جنوب سورية، زاعماً أن العملية تهدف لاعتقال مطلوبين لديهم مخططات ضد إسرائيل.


وأقر جيش الاحتلال بإصابة 6 عسكريين إسرائيليين، بجروح تراوحت بين البالغة والمتوسطة والطفيفة، وجرى نقلهم إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، مبيناً أن العملية انتهت باعتقال السوريين المطلوبين للاحتلال.