Several Israeli cities experienced a state of panic and confusion after a cyber breach targeted the screens of public bus stations, as they began broadcasting Arabic chants and audio clips resembling the voice of the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, threatening to respond to Israel's assaults.

Activists and Israeli media circulated video clips showing the screens displaying takbirs and Quranic verses, in addition to sounds similar to Abu Obeida's voice, in an incident described by experts as unprecedented in public transport systems.

Israeli Channel 14 reported that one of the screens at the bus station in Modiin displayed the phrase "Allahu Akbar," before the system stopped functioning. The National Cybersecurity Authority explained that initial investigations indicate that the incident is classified as a "nationally motivated cyber attack."

For its part, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that hackers took control of digital information screens at several stations, such as Ashdod and Ramat Gan, broadcasting sounds similar to alarm sirens and recorded clips, which caused panic among passengers. The newspaper confirmed that the Israeli Ministry of Transportation has opened an investigation to determine the source of the attack, which lasted a few minutes before the screens returned to normal operation.

This incident comes amid uncertainty regarding the fate of Abu Obeida, known for his sharp voice and mobilizing messages, since Israel announced his assassination last August, while Hamas has not issued any official comment on the incident.