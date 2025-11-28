شهدت عدة مدن إسرائيلية حالة من الذعر والارتباك بعد اختراق إلكتروني استهدف شاشات محطات الحافلات العامة، حيث بدأت تبث هتافات عربية ومقاطع صوتية تُشبه صوت المتحدث باسم كتائب القسام أبو عبيدة، متوعدًا بالرد على اعتداءات إسرائيل.

وتداول نشطاء ووسائل إعلام إسرائيلية مقاطع مصوّرة تظهر الشاشات وهي تعرض تكبيرات وآيات قرآنية، بالإضافة إلى أصوات مشابهة لصوت أبو عبيدة، في حادثة وصفها خبراء بأنها غير مسبوقة في أنظمة النقل العامة.

وأفادت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية بأن إحدى الشاشات بمحطة حافلات مدينة موديعين عرضت عبارة «الله أكبر»، قبل أن تتوقف المنظومة عن العمل. وأوضحت الهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني أن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى أن الحادثة تُصنف ضمن «هجوم إلكتروني ذو طابع قومي».

من جهتها، ذكرت صحيفة يديعوت أحرونوت أن القراصنة سيطروا على شاشات معلومات رقمية في محطات عدة مثل أسدود ورمات غان، وبثوا أصواتًا مشابهة لصفارات الإنذار ومقاطع مسجلة، ما أدى إلى حالة هلع بين الركاب. وأكدت الصحيفة أن وزارة المواصلات الإسرائيلية فتحت تحقيقًا لمعرفة مصدر الهجوم، الذي استمر دقائق معدودة قبل أن تعود الشاشات للعمل بشكل طبيعي.

وتأتي الحادثة في ظل غموض حول مصير أبو عبيدة، المعروف بصوته الحاد ورسائله التعبوية، منذ إعلان إسرائيل اغتياله في أغسطس الماضي، فيما لم تصدر حركة حماس أي تعليق رسمي على الواقعة.