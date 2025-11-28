هناك لحظة سياسية لا يعود فيها النقاش حول جماعة «الإخوان المسلمين» مسألة تقييم تنظيمي أو جدل أيديولوجي، بل يصبح سؤالاً عن كيفية تعامل الدول مع بنية ظلت عقوداً تتقن تغيير جلدها، وتتنقل بين العمل الدعوي والتمويل العابر للحدود والتموضع السياسي حين تسمح الظروف.
لحظة اختبار أمام المتغيّرات
لحظة قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تصنيف فروع الإخوان منظماتٍ إرهابيةً لا تعكس فقط توجّهاً أمريكياً تجاه الإسلام السياسي، بل تكشف حدود قدرة الجماعة ذاتها على حماية صورتها التي بنتها طويلاً عن أنها حركة إصلاحية.
القرار الأمريكي أعاد فتح ملف ظل مؤجلاً: هل الإخوان حركة سياسية تتكيّف أم بنية عقائدية قادرة على إعادة إنتاج الصدام كلما ضاقت عليها الخريطة؟
بهذا المعنى، القرار ليس مجرد تصنيف قانوني، بل لحظة اختبار لصلابة الجماعة أمام المتغيّرات، ولقدرة أنظمتها الإقليمية على الصمود حين تتراجع المظلة الدولية التي كانت تحميها أو تتغاضى عنها.
مصر.. الارتداد الأكبر على البنية الأم
الضربة التي وجّهها القرار لم تصب الإخوان في فرع دون آخر، بل أعادت ترتيب المشهد من مصر إلى لبنان والأردن. ففي مصر، حيث تكمن البنية الأم، جاء تأثير القرار أشد وقعاً؛ لأن القاهرة تجد فيه اعترافاً دولياً متأخراً بطبيعة الجماعة التي خاضت معها مواجهة ممتدة. وهنا يصبح التصنيف الأمريكي أداة تمنح النظام المصري شرعية أوسع لتعزيز مقاربته الأمنية، بالتوازي مع فتح الباب أمام تجفيف مصادر التمويل التي ظلت تتدفق عبر واجهات جمعيات وشبكات خارجية.
الارتداد هنا لا يصيب النشاط التنظيمي فقط، بل يطاول قدرة الجماعة على الحفاظ على شبكاتها الاجتماعية والطلابية التي شكّلت خزّاناً بشرياً حاسماً لعقود. ومع انحسار الهامش الدولي، تتراجع قدرة الجماعة على المناورة، وتجد نفسها للمرة الأولى منذ سنوات أمام معضلة الوجود نفسه: هل تنكمش داخلياً أم تتآكل تدريجياً؟
لبنان.. ساحة صغيرة تخفي شبكة حسّاسة
أما لبنان، الذي لم يشكّل يوماً مركزاً تنظيمياً كبيراً، فقد كان ساحة مرنة تستفيد منها شبكات تدور في فلك الإخوان وتعمل تحت عناوين خيرية وتعليمية. هنا يصبح القرار الأمريكي أشبه بكاشف ضوئي يسلّط الضوء على هذه الشبكات، ويدفع نحو إعادة تدقيق دولي في مصادر تمويلها.
البيئة السياسية اللبنانية، بوجود الرئيس جوزيف عون ورئيس الحكومة نواف سلام، التي تسعى لإعادة ترميم الثقة الخارجية، تتحرك اليوم وفق مقاربة لا تمنح أي غطاء لأي كيان يمكن أن تصنفه واشنطن كتهديد. وهذا يعني أن الخطاب الإخواني سينكمش أكثر، وأن التيارات السنّية التي تبحث عن شرعية محلية لن تجد فائدة في الاقتراب من أي بنية عابرة للحدود لم تعد تمتلك القدرة على حماية نفسها.
الأردن.. سقوط آخر خطوط الدفاع
وفي الأردن، حيث العلاقة مع الإخوان أكثر حساسية، يتزامن القرار الأمريكي مع مسار داخلي يشهد تضييقاً متصاعداً بلغ حد إغلاق الفرع القديم وتحجيم الذراع السياسي للجماعة. وهنا لا يضيف التصنيف دعماً رمزياً فقط بل يمنح عمّان غطاءً دولياً يعزز روايتها بأن الجماعة تتجاوز النشاط السياسي المعتاد. وتنعكس النتائج مباشرة على العمق الانتخابي للجماعة وشبكات تأثيرها في النقابات والمخيمات ومؤسسات المجتمع المدني، ما يجعل الحضور الإخواني أمام تضييق غير مسبوق، قد يعيد رسم خريطته بالكامل.
نهايات الدور الإقليمي
لكن التداعيات الأوسع تتجاوز حدود الدول الثلاث، فقرار ترمب يضرب جوهر القوة التي اعتمدت عليها الجماعة منذ نشأتها: القدرة على التحرك كشبكة متداخلة، تتمدد حين تسمح الظروف وتنكمش حين تضيق. ومع دخول التصنيف الأمريكي على الخط، يتفتح الباب أمام مرحلة جديدة تفقد فيها الجماعة غطاءها الدولي التقليدي، وتصبح فروعها موزعة بين كيانات محلية محاصرة، عاجزة عن العمل العابر للحدود أو جمع التمويل بحرية، ما يفتح المجال أمام تشققات داخلية بين جناح يريد المواجهة وآخر يبحث عن استيعاب سياسي لا يبدو ممكناً في المدى المنظور. ومع انكماش الحضور في الساحل الشرقي للمتوسط، تبدو الجماعة كأنها تدخل مرحلة إعادة تعريف وجودي، إذ لم يعد السؤال كيف تتوسع، بل هل هي قادرة أن تتجنب التبخر؟
انعطاف في مسار الإسلام السياسي
في لحظة إقليمية تعيش فيها المنطقة تحوّلات عنيفة، يصبح هذا القرار نقطة انعطاف في مسار الإسلام السياسي نفسه، إذ يفقد أهم تنظيماته القدرة على الاستفادة من الصدع بين السياسات الدولية والمحلية. وهنا لا يبدو مستقبل الجماعة مرتبطاً بقرار ترمب وحده، بل بما إذا كانت البنية الإخوانية قادرة أصلاً على التأقلم مع عالم لم يعد يعترف بالشعارات التي استهلكت لعقود، ولا يقبل بوجود تنظيمات عقائدية تتخفى خلف خطاب مدني عند الحاجة.
There comes a political moment when the discussion around the "Muslim Brotherhood" is no longer a matter of organizational evaluation or ideological debate, but rather a question of how states deal with a structure that has mastered the art of changing its skin for decades, shifting between advocacy work, cross-border financing, and political positioning when circumstances allow.
A Moment of Testing Against Changes
The moment when U.S. President Donald Trump decided to classify the branches of the Brotherhood as terrorist organizations reflects not only an American trend towards political Islam but also reveals the limits of the group's ability to protect the image it has long built as a reformist movement.
The American decision reopened a file that had remained on hold: Is the Brotherhood a political movement that adapts, or is it an ideological structure capable of reproducing conflict whenever the map tightens around it?
In this sense, the decision is not merely a legal classification but a moment of testing the group's resilience in the face of changes, and the ability of its regional systems to withstand when the international umbrella that had protected or overlooked it retracts.
Egypt... The Biggest Rebound on the Mother Structure
The blow dealt by the decision did not hit one branch of the Brotherhood more than another, but rather rearranged the scene from Egypt to Lebanon and Jordan. In Egypt, where the mother structure lies, the impact of the decision was felt most acutely; for Cairo sees it as a delayed international recognition of the nature of the group with which it has engaged in a prolonged confrontation. Here, the American classification becomes a tool that grants the Egyptian regime broader legitimacy to enhance its security approach, alongside opening the door to drying up funding sources that have continued to flow through the fronts of associations and external networks.
The rebound here does not only affect organizational activity but also touches the group's ability to maintain its social and student networks, which have formed a crucial human reservoir for decades. As the international margin shrinks, the group's ability to maneuver diminishes, and for the first time in years, it finds itself facing the dilemma of existence itself: Should it contract internally or gradually erode?
Lebanon... A Small Arena Hiding a Sensitive Network
As for Lebanon, which has never been a major organizational center, it has served as a flexible arena for networks revolving around the Brotherhood that operate under charitable and educational titles. Here, the American decision acts like a spotlight illuminating these networks and pushing for an international re-examination of their funding sources.
The Lebanese political environment, with President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who are seeking to rebuild external trust, is currently operating under an approach that does not grant any cover to any entity that Washington might classify as a threat. This means that the Brotherhood's discourse will contract further, and Sunni currents seeking local legitimacy will find no benefit in approaching any cross-border structure that no longer possesses the ability to protect itself.
Jordan... The Fall of the Last Lines of Defense
In Jordan, where the relationship with the Brotherhood is more sensitive, the American decision coincides with an internal trajectory witnessing increasing restrictions that have reached the point of closing the old branch and limiting the political arm of the group. Here, the classification adds not only symbolic support but also grants Amman an international cover that reinforces its narrative that the group exceeds normal political activity. The results are directly reflected in the electoral depth of the group and its networks of influence in unions, camps, and civil society institutions, making the Brotherhood's presence face unprecedented tightening, which could completely redraw its map.
Endings of the Regional Role
However, the broader repercussions extend beyond the borders of the three countries. Trump's decision strikes at the core of the power that the group has relied on since its inception: the ability to operate as an interconnected network, expanding when conditions allow and contracting when they tighten. With the American classification entering the fray, a new phase opens up in which the group loses its traditional international cover, and its branches become distributed among besieged local entities, unable to operate across borders or collect funding freely, which paves the way for internal fractures between a wing that wants confrontation and another that seeks political accommodation that does not seem possible in the foreseeable future. With the contraction of presence on the eastern Mediterranean coast, the group appears to be entering a phase of existential redefinition, where the question is no longer how to expand, but whether it can avoid evaporating.
A Turning Point in the Path of Political Islam
In a regional moment where the area is experiencing violent transformations, this decision becomes a turning point in the path of political Islam itself, as its most important organizations lose the ability to benefit from the rift between international and local policies. Here, the future of the group does not seem to be linked solely to Trump's decision, but rather to whether the Brotherhood structure can actually adapt to a world that no longer recognizes the slogans that have been consumed for decades, and does not accept the existence of ideological organizations that hide behind a civil discourse when necessary.