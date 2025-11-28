هناك لحظة سياسية لا يعود فيها النقاش حول جماعة «الإخوان المسلمين» مسألة تقييم تنظيمي أو جدل أيديولوجي، بل يصبح سؤالاً عن كيفية تعامل الدول مع بنية ظلت عقوداً تتقن تغيير جلدها، وتتنقل بين العمل الدعوي والتمويل العابر للحدود والتموضع السياسي حين تسمح الظروف.

لحظة اختبار أمام المتغيّرات

لحظة قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تصنيف فروع الإخوان منظماتٍ إرهابيةً لا تعكس فقط توجّهاً أمريكياً تجاه الإسلام السياسي، بل تكشف حدود قدرة الجماعة ذاتها على حماية صورتها التي بنتها طويلاً عن أنها حركة إصلاحية.

القرار الأمريكي أعاد فتح ملف ظل مؤجلاً: هل الإخوان حركة سياسية تتكيّف أم بنية عقائدية قادرة على إعادة إنتاج الصدام كلما ضاقت عليها الخريطة؟

بهذا المعنى، القرار ليس مجرد تصنيف قانوني، بل لحظة اختبار لصلابة الجماعة أمام المتغيّرات، ولقدرة أنظمتها الإقليمية على الصمود حين تتراجع المظلة الدولية التي كانت تحميها أو تتغاضى عنها.

مصر.. الارتداد الأكبر على البنية الأم

الضربة التي وجّهها القرار لم تصب الإخوان في فرع دون آخر، بل أعادت ترتيب المشهد من مصر إلى لبنان والأردن. ففي مصر، حيث تكمن البنية الأم، جاء تأثير القرار أشد وقعاً؛ لأن القاهرة تجد فيه اعترافاً دولياً متأخراً بطبيعة الجماعة التي خاضت معها مواجهة ممتدة. وهنا يصبح التصنيف الأمريكي أداة تمنح النظام المصري شرعية أوسع لتعزيز مقاربته الأمنية، بالتوازي مع فتح الباب أمام تجفيف مصادر التمويل التي ظلت تتدفق عبر واجهات جمعيات وشبكات خارجية.

الارتداد هنا لا يصيب النشاط التنظيمي فقط، بل يطاول قدرة الجماعة على الحفاظ على شبكاتها الاجتماعية والطلابية التي شكّلت خزّاناً بشرياً حاسماً لعقود. ومع انحسار الهامش الدولي، تتراجع قدرة الجماعة على المناورة، وتجد نفسها للمرة الأولى منذ سنوات أمام معضلة الوجود نفسه: هل تنكمش داخلياً أم تتآكل تدريجياً؟

لبنان.. ساحة صغيرة تخفي شبكة حسّاسة

أما لبنان، الذي لم يشكّل يوماً مركزاً تنظيمياً كبيراً، فقد كان ساحة مرنة تستفيد منها شبكات تدور في فلك الإخوان وتعمل تحت عناوين خيرية وتعليمية. هنا يصبح القرار الأمريكي أشبه بكاشف ضوئي يسلّط الضوء على هذه الشبكات، ويدفع نحو إعادة تدقيق دولي في مصادر تمويلها.

البيئة السياسية اللبنانية، بوجود الرئيس جوزيف عون ورئيس الحكومة نواف سلام، التي تسعى لإعادة ترميم الثقة الخارجية، تتحرك اليوم وفق مقاربة لا تمنح أي غطاء لأي كيان يمكن أن تصنفه واشنطن كتهديد. وهذا يعني أن الخطاب الإخواني سينكمش أكثر، وأن التيارات السنّية التي تبحث عن شرعية محلية لن تجد فائدة في الاقتراب من أي بنية عابرة للحدود لم تعد تمتلك القدرة على حماية نفسها.

الأردن.. سقوط آخر خطوط الدفاع

وفي الأردن، حيث العلاقة مع الإخوان أكثر حساسية، يتزامن القرار الأمريكي مع مسار داخلي يشهد تضييقاً متصاعداً بلغ حد إغلاق الفرع القديم وتحجيم الذراع السياسي للجماعة. وهنا لا يضيف التصنيف دعماً رمزياً فقط بل يمنح عمّان غطاءً دولياً يعزز روايتها بأن الجماعة تتجاوز النشاط السياسي المعتاد. وتنعكس النتائج مباشرة على العمق الانتخابي للجماعة وشبكات تأثيرها في النقابات والمخيمات ومؤسسات المجتمع المدني، ما يجعل الحضور الإخواني أمام تضييق غير مسبوق، قد يعيد رسم خريطته بالكامل.

نهايات الدور الإقليمي

لكن التداعيات الأوسع تتجاوز حدود الدول الثلاث، فقرار ترمب يضرب جوهر القوة التي اعتمدت عليها الجماعة منذ نشأتها: القدرة على التحرك كشبكة متداخلة، تتمدد حين تسمح الظروف وتنكمش حين تضيق. ومع دخول التصنيف الأمريكي على الخط، يتفتح الباب أمام مرحلة جديدة تفقد فيها الجماعة غطاءها الدولي التقليدي، وتصبح فروعها موزعة بين كيانات محلية محاصرة، عاجزة عن العمل العابر للحدود أو جمع التمويل بحرية، ما يفتح المجال أمام تشققات داخلية بين جناح يريد المواجهة وآخر يبحث عن استيعاب سياسي لا يبدو ممكناً في المدى المنظور. ومع انكماش الحضور في الساحل الشرقي للمتوسط، تبدو الجماعة كأنها تدخل مرحلة إعادة تعريف وجودي، إذ لم يعد السؤال كيف تتوسع، بل هل هي قادرة أن تتجنب التبخر؟

انعطاف في مسار الإسلام السياسي

في لحظة إقليمية تعيش فيها المنطقة تحوّلات عنيفة، يصبح هذا القرار نقطة انعطاف في مسار الإسلام السياسي نفسه، إذ يفقد أهم تنظيماته القدرة على الاستفادة من الصدع بين السياسات الدولية والمحلية. وهنا لا يبدو مستقبل الجماعة مرتبطاً بقرار ترمب وحده، بل بما إذا كانت البنية الإخوانية قادرة أصلاً على التأقلم مع عالم لم يعد يعترف بالشعارات التي استهلكت لعقود، ولا يقبل بوجود تنظيمات عقائدية تتخفى خلف خطاب مدني عند الحاجة.