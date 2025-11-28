There comes a political moment when the discussion around the "Muslim Brotherhood" is no longer a matter of organizational evaluation or ideological debate, but rather a question of how states deal with a structure that has mastered the art of changing its skin for decades, shifting between advocacy work, cross-border financing, and political positioning when circumstances allow.

A Moment of Testing Against Changes

The moment when U.S. President Donald Trump decided to classify the branches of the Brotherhood as terrorist organizations reflects not only an American trend towards political Islam but also reveals the limits of the group's ability to protect the image it has long built as a reformist movement.

The American decision reopened a file that had remained on hold: Is the Brotherhood a political movement that adapts, or is it an ideological structure capable of reproducing conflict whenever the map tightens around it?

In this sense, the decision is not merely a legal classification but a moment of testing the group's resilience in the face of changes, and the ability of its regional systems to withstand when the international umbrella that had protected or overlooked it retracts.

Egypt... The Biggest Rebound on the Mother Structure

The blow dealt by the decision did not hit one branch of the Brotherhood more than another, but rather rearranged the scene from Egypt to Lebanon and Jordan. In Egypt, where the mother structure lies, the impact of the decision was felt most acutely; for Cairo sees it as a delayed international recognition of the nature of the group with which it has engaged in a prolonged confrontation. Here, the American classification becomes a tool that grants the Egyptian regime broader legitimacy to enhance its security approach, alongside opening the door to drying up funding sources that have continued to flow through the fronts of associations and external networks.

The rebound here does not only affect organizational activity but also touches the group's ability to maintain its social and student networks, which have formed a crucial human reservoir for decades. As the international margin shrinks, the group's ability to maneuver diminishes, and for the first time in years, it finds itself facing the dilemma of existence itself: Should it contract internally or gradually erode?

Lebanon... A Small Arena Hiding a Sensitive Network

As for Lebanon, which has never been a major organizational center, it has served as a flexible arena for networks revolving around the Brotherhood that operate under charitable and educational titles. Here, the American decision acts like a spotlight illuminating these networks and pushing for an international re-examination of their funding sources.

The Lebanese political environment, with President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who are seeking to rebuild external trust, is currently operating under an approach that does not grant any cover to any entity that Washington might classify as a threat. This means that the Brotherhood's discourse will contract further, and Sunni currents seeking local legitimacy will find no benefit in approaching any cross-border structure that no longer possesses the ability to protect itself.

Jordan... The Fall of the Last Lines of Defense

In Jordan, where the relationship with the Brotherhood is more sensitive, the American decision coincides with an internal trajectory witnessing increasing restrictions that have reached the point of closing the old branch and limiting the political arm of the group. Here, the classification adds not only symbolic support but also grants Amman an international cover that reinforces its narrative that the group exceeds normal political activity. The results are directly reflected in the electoral depth of the group and its networks of influence in unions, camps, and civil society institutions, making the Brotherhood's presence face unprecedented tightening, which could completely redraw its map.

Endings of the Regional Role

However, the broader repercussions extend beyond the borders of the three countries. Trump's decision strikes at the core of the power that the group has relied on since its inception: the ability to operate as an interconnected network, expanding when conditions allow and contracting when they tighten. With the American classification entering the fray, a new phase opens up in which the group loses its traditional international cover, and its branches become distributed among besieged local entities, unable to operate across borders or collect funding freely, which paves the way for internal fractures between a wing that wants confrontation and another that seeks political accommodation that does not seem possible in the foreseeable future. With the contraction of presence on the eastern Mediterranean coast, the group appears to be entering a phase of existential redefinition, where the question is no longer how to expand, but whether it can avoid evaporating.

A Turning Point in the Path of Political Islam

In a regional moment where the area is experiencing violent transformations, this decision becomes a turning point in the path of political Islam itself, as its most important organizations lose the ability to benefit from the rift between international and local policies. Here, the future of the group does not seem to be linked solely to Trump's decision, but rather to whether the Brotherhood structure can actually adapt to a world that no longer recognizes the slogans that have been consumed for decades, and does not accept the existence of ideological organizations that hide behind a civil discourse when necessary.