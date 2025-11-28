أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترمب، وفاة «سارة بيكستروم»، إحدى عنصري الحرس الوطني اللذين أصيبا بالرصاص في واشنطن.
وأضاف ترمب، في أول تعليقات مباشرة له منذ إطلاق النار: «سارة بيكستروم من ولاية وست فرجينيا، إحدى عنصري الحرس الوطني اللذين نتحدث عنهما، هي شابة محترمة للغاية ورائعة.. توفيت للتو. فارقت الحياة».
وأكد ترمب أن: «من أطلق النار على أعضاء الحرس الوطني قرب البيت الأبيض إصابته حرجة»، متابعاً: «ننظر في وضع عائلة المشتبه به بإطلاق النار على الحرس الوطني»، وسأتحدث إلى عائلات أفراد الحرس الوطني الذين أصيبوا في هجوم واشنطن.
وكانت إدارة الهجرة الأمريكية أمرت، في وقت سابق، بإيقاف معالجة جميع طلبات الهجرة المتعلقة بالأفغان إلى أجل غير مسمى، وذلك في أعقاب حادثة إطلاق النار التي طالت عناصر من الحرس الوطني قرب البيت الأبيض.
كما دعا ترمب إلى إعادة التحقيق في دخول جميع اللاجئين الأفغان الذين دخلوا الولايات المتحدة خلال إدارة الرئيس السابق جو بايدن.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the death of "Sarah Beckstrom," one of the National Guard members who was shot in Washington.
Trump added, in his first direct comments since the shooting: "Sarah Beckstrom from West Virginia, one of the National Guard members we are talking about, is a very respectable and wonderful young woman... she has just passed away. She has left us."
Trump confirmed that: "The shooter who targeted National Guard members near the White House is in critical condition," adding: "We are looking into the situation of the family of the suspect who shot at the National Guard," and I will speak to the families of the National Guard members who were injured in the Washington attack.
The U.S. immigration administration had previously ordered a halt to processing all immigration applications related to Afghans indefinitely, following the shooting incident that targeted National Guard members near the White House.
Trump also called for a re-investigation into the entry of all Afghan refugees who entered the United States during the previous administration of President Joe Biden.