U.S. President Donald Trump announced the death of "Sarah Beckstrom," one of the National Guard members who was shot in Washington.

Trump added, in his first direct comments since the shooting: "Sarah Beckstrom from West Virginia, one of the National Guard members we are talking about, is a very respectable and wonderful young woman... she has just passed away. She has left us."

Trump confirmed that: "The shooter who targeted National Guard members near the White House is in critical condition," adding: "We are looking into the situation of the family of the suspect who shot at the National Guard," and I will speak to the families of the National Guard members who were injured in the Washington attack.

The U.S. immigration administration had previously ordered a halt to processing all immigration applications related to Afghans indefinitely, following the shooting incident that targeted National Guard members near the White House.

Trump also called for a re-investigation into the entry of all Afghan refugees who entered the United States during the previous administration of President Joe Biden.