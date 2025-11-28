أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترمب، وفاة «سارة بيكستروم»، إحدى عنصري الحرس الوطني اللذين أصيبا بالرصاص في واشنطن.

وأضاف ترمب، في أول تعليقات مباشرة له منذ إطلاق النار: «سارة بيكستروم من ولاية وست فرجينيا، إحدى عنصري الحرس الوطني اللذين نتحدث عنهما، هي شابة محترمة للغاية ورائعة.. توفيت للتو. فارقت الحياة».

سارة بيكستروم

وأكد ترمب أن: «من أطلق النار على أعضاء الحرس الوطني قرب البيت الأبيض إصابته حرجة»، متابعاً: «ننظر في وضع عائلة المشتبه به بإطلاق النار على الحرس الوطني»، وسأتحدث إلى عائلات أفراد الحرس الوطني الذين أصيبوا في هجوم واشنطن.

وكانت إدارة الهجرة الأمريكية أمرت، في وقت سابق، بإيقاف معالجة جميع طلبات الهجرة المتعلقة بالأفغان إلى أجل غير مسمى، وذلك في أعقاب حادثة إطلاق النار التي طالت عناصر من الحرس الوطني قرب البيت الأبيض.

كما دعا ترمب إلى إعادة التحقيق في دخول جميع اللاجئين الأفغان الذين دخلوا الولايات المتحدة خلال إدارة الرئيس السابق جو بايدن.