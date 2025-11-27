استقبل مدير عام مشروع «مسام» لنزع الألغام في اليمن أسامة بن يوسف القصيبي اليوم (الخميس) في مقر المشروع في مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة اليمنية وفداً عسكرياً رفيع المستوى يضم اللواء الركن يحيى حسين صلاح قائد المنطقة العسكرية الخامسة في الجيش اليمني، واللواء الركن خالد أبو القاسم قائد اللواء الثاني عشر حزم في الجيش السوداني، والعميد الركن محمد بن حوفان الشمراني قائد القوة (800).

وخلال الزيارة قدم مدير عام المشروع عرض تفصيلياً حول أعمال الفرق الميدانية في ميدي، وما تم إنجازه منذ بدء مهماتها في تطهير الأراضي من الألغام والعبوات الناسفة التي زرعتها الميلشيات الحوثية الإرهابية في الأعيان المدنية دون مراعاة لقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني.

واستعرض القصيبي أبرز التحديات التي تواجهها الفرق في المنطقة، مؤكداً أن المشروع الذي تموله حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي عهده بالكامل يعمل على تجاوزها لتحقيق الهدف الإنساني الذي قام من أجله وهو (حياة بلا ألغام).

وخلال الزيارة اطلع الوفد الزائر على الإمكانيات البشرية والفنية المتوفرة في المشروع، وشاهدوا عرضاً للكاسحة (مسام 1)، كما تجولوا في المقر الذي تم افتتاحه في أغسطس الماضي، ويضم مكاتب إدارية وسكنية على مساحة (90,000) م2.

من جانبهم، أشاد القادة العسكريون بالمهنية العالية التي يتمتع بها المشروع، مؤكدين أن «مسام» يضطلع بدور إنساني نبيل يسهم في إعادة الطبيعة إلى المجتمعات المحلية، وينقذ حياة مئات الآلاف من خطر الألغام المنتشرة في المناطق المحررة من قبضة ميلشيات الحوثي.

وأعرب قائد المنطقة العسكرية الخامسة عن بالغ شكره وتقديره للمملكة العربية السعودية قيادة وحكومة وشعباً على ما تقدمه من دعم متواصل للأعمال الإنسانية في اليمن، موضحاً أن مشروع «مسام» يمثل أنموذجاً رائداً في المبادرات الإنسانية المرتبطة بشكل مباشر في تأمين حياة المدنيين وتأمين تنقلهم على أرضهم.

الجدير بالذكر، أن المشروع قام منذ بدء أعماله في مديرية ميدي في سبتمبر الماضي وحتى مطلع الأسبوع الحالي بنزع وإزالة ما مجموعه (5,649) لغماً وعبوة ناسفة وذخيرة غير منفجرة، في حين بلغ إجمالي المساحة المطهرة (597,042) م2.