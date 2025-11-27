The Director General of the "Masam" Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen, Osama bin Yusuf Al-Qusaibi, received today (Thursday) at the project headquarters in the Midi District of Hajjah Governorate, a high-level military delegation that includes Major General Yahya Hussein Salah, Commander of the Fifth Military Region of the Yemeni Army, Major General Khaled Abu Al-Qasim, Commander of the Twelfth Brigade Hazm in the Sudanese Army, and Brigadier General Muhammad bin Hufan Al-Shamrani, Commander of Force (800).

During the visit, the Director General of the project provided a detailed presentation on the work of the field teams in Midi and what has been accomplished since the start of their missions to clear the land of mines and explosive devices planted by the Houthi terrorist militias in civilian areas without regard for the rules of international humanitarian law.

Al-Qusaibi reviewed the main challenges faced by the teams in the region, emphasizing that the project, which is fully funded by the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, is working to overcome them to achieve the humanitarian goal for which it was established, which is (a life without mines).

During the visit, the visiting delegation was briefed on the human and technical capabilities available in the project, and they watched a presentation of the mine clearance machine (Masam 1). They also toured the headquarters that was opened last August, which includes administrative and residential offices covering an area of (90,000) m².

For their part, the military leaders praised the high professionalism of the project, affirming that "Masam" plays a noble humanitarian role that contributes to restoring nature to local communities and saves the lives of hundreds of thousands from the danger of mines scattered in areas liberated from the grip of Houthi militias.

The Commander of the Fifth Military Region expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people for their continuous support for humanitarian efforts in Yemen, explaining that the "Masam" project represents a pioneering model in humanitarian initiatives directly related to securing the lives of civilians and ensuring their movement on their land.

It is worth noting that since the start of its operations in the Midi District in September of last year until the beginning of this week, the project has cleared a total of (5,649) mines, explosive devices, and unexploded ordnance, while the total cleared area reached (597,042) m².