استقبل مدير عام مشروع «مسام» لنزع الألغام في اليمن أسامة بن يوسف القصيبي اليوم (الخميس) في مقر المشروع في مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة اليمنية وفداً عسكرياً رفيع المستوى يضم اللواء الركن يحيى حسين صلاح قائد المنطقة العسكرية الخامسة في الجيش اليمني، واللواء الركن خالد أبو القاسم قائد اللواء الثاني عشر حزم في الجيش السوداني، والعميد الركن محمد بن حوفان الشمراني قائد القوة (800).
وخلال الزيارة قدم مدير عام المشروع عرض تفصيلياً حول أعمال الفرق الميدانية في ميدي، وما تم إنجازه منذ بدء مهماتها في تطهير الأراضي من الألغام والعبوات الناسفة التي زرعتها الميلشيات الحوثية الإرهابية في الأعيان المدنية دون مراعاة لقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني.
واستعرض القصيبي أبرز التحديات التي تواجهها الفرق في المنطقة، مؤكداً أن المشروع الذي تموله حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي عهده بالكامل يعمل على تجاوزها لتحقيق الهدف الإنساني الذي قام من أجله وهو (حياة بلا ألغام).
وخلال الزيارة اطلع الوفد الزائر على الإمكانيات البشرية والفنية المتوفرة في المشروع، وشاهدوا عرضاً للكاسحة (مسام 1)، كما تجولوا في المقر الذي تم افتتاحه في أغسطس الماضي، ويضم مكاتب إدارية وسكنية على مساحة (90,000) م2.
من جانبهم، أشاد القادة العسكريون بالمهنية العالية التي يتمتع بها المشروع، مؤكدين أن «مسام» يضطلع بدور إنساني نبيل يسهم في إعادة الطبيعة إلى المجتمعات المحلية، وينقذ حياة مئات الآلاف من خطر الألغام المنتشرة في المناطق المحررة من قبضة ميلشيات الحوثي.
وأعرب قائد المنطقة العسكرية الخامسة عن بالغ شكره وتقديره للمملكة العربية السعودية قيادة وحكومة وشعباً على ما تقدمه من دعم متواصل للأعمال الإنسانية في اليمن، موضحاً أن مشروع «مسام» يمثل أنموذجاً رائداً في المبادرات الإنسانية المرتبطة بشكل مباشر في تأمين حياة المدنيين وتأمين تنقلهم على أرضهم.
الجدير بالذكر، أن المشروع قام منذ بدء أعماله في مديرية ميدي في سبتمبر الماضي وحتى مطلع الأسبوع الحالي بنزع وإزالة ما مجموعه (5,649) لغماً وعبوة ناسفة وذخيرة غير منفجرة، في حين بلغ إجمالي المساحة المطهرة (597,042) م2.
The Director General of the "Masam" Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen, Osama bin Yusuf Al-Qusaibi, received today (Thursday) at the project headquarters in the Midi District of Hajjah Governorate, a high-level military delegation that includes Major General Yahya Hussein Salah, Commander of the Fifth Military Region of the Yemeni Army, Major General Khaled Abu Al-Qasim, Commander of the Twelfth Brigade Hazm in the Sudanese Army, and Brigadier General Muhammad bin Hufan Al-Shamrani, Commander of Force (800).
During the visit, the Director General of the project provided a detailed presentation on the work of the field teams in Midi and what has been accomplished since the start of their missions to clear the land of mines and explosive devices planted by the Houthi terrorist militias in civilian areas without regard for the rules of international humanitarian law.
Al-Qusaibi reviewed the main challenges faced by the teams in the region, emphasizing that the project, which is fully funded by the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, is working to overcome them to achieve the humanitarian goal for which it was established, which is (a life without mines).
During the visit, the visiting delegation was briefed on the human and technical capabilities available in the project, and they watched a presentation of the mine clearance machine (Masam 1). They also toured the headquarters that was opened last August, which includes administrative and residential offices covering an area of (90,000) m².
For their part, the military leaders praised the high professionalism of the project, affirming that "Masam" plays a noble humanitarian role that contributes to restoring nature to local communities and saves the lives of hundreds of thousands from the danger of mines scattered in areas liberated from the grip of Houthi militias.
The Commander of the Fifth Military Region expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people for their continuous support for humanitarian efforts in Yemen, explaining that the "Masam" project represents a pioneering model in humanitarian initiatives directly related to securing the lives of civilians and ensuring their movement on their land.
It is worth noting that since the start of its operations in the Midi District in September of last year until the beginning of this week, the project has cleared a total of (5,649) mines, explosive devices, and unexploded ordnance, while the total cleared area reached (597,042) m².