Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that there is no final draft of a peace agreement with Ukraine, considering that what is currently on the table is a set of issues for discussion.



Putin confirmed during a speech at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Kyrgyzstan today (Thursday) that his country does not plan to attack Europe.



He stated that the outlines of the peace plan draft discussed by the United States and Ukraine could become the basis for future agreements to end the conflict in Ukraine.



The Russian president said, "In general, we agree that this could be the basis for future agreements," noting that the version of the plan discussed between the United States and Ukraine in Geneva had been passed on to Russia.



He mentioned that the United States takes Russia's position into account, but some matters still need to be discussed.



Putin pointed out that the American proposal regarding Ukraine should be translated into diplomatic language, expressing his country's readiness to discuss European security and strategic stability issues with the West. He added that Western concerns about Russian plans to attack Europe are "absurd."



Putin confirmed that U.S. envoy Steve Whitehead is coming to Moscow for talks, noting that he was surprised by the U.S. sanctions against Russian oil companies, and warned that such actions destroy his country's relations with the United States.



He reported that Russian forces are moving more quickly in all directions on the battlefields, and that a ceasefire is contingent upon the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the battlefield.



The Russian president warned of the risks of confiscating his country's assets in Europe, noting that it would cast negative shadows on the global financial system, and revealed that the Russian government is working on a package of retaliatory measures, according to him.