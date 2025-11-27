أعلن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أنه لا توجد مسودة نهائية لاتفاق السلام مع أوكرانيا، معتبراً أن المطروح الآن بهذا الشأن هو مجموعة من القضايا للنقاش.


وأكد بوتين خلال خطاب بقمة منظمة معاهدة الأمن الجماعي (CSTO) في قرغيزستان، اليوم (الخميس): أن بلاده لا تخطط لمهاجمة أوروبا.


وأفاد بأن الخطوط العريضة لمسودة خطة السلام التي ناقشتها الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا قد تصبح أساساً لاتفاقيات مستقبلية لإنهاء الصراع في أوكرانيا.


وقال الرئيس الروسي: «بصورة عامة، نتفق على أن هذا يمكن أن يكون أساساً للاتفاقيات المستقبلية»، لافتاً إلى أن النسخة من الخطة التي نوقشت بين الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا في جنيف قد تم تمريرها إلى روسيا.


وذكر أن الولايات المتحدة تأخذ موقف روسيا في الاعتبار، إلا أن بعض الأمور لا تزال بحاجة إلى نقاش.


ولفت بوتين إلى أنه يجب ترجمة المقترح الأمريكي بشأن أوكرانيا إلى لغة دبلوماسية، معرباً عن استعداد بلاده لمناقشة قضايا الأمن الأوروبي والاستقرار الإستراتيجي مع الغرب. وأضاف أن المخاوف الغربية بشأن خطط روسية لمهاجمة أوروبا «أمر سخيف».


وأكد بوتين أن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف قادم إلى موسكو لإجراء محادثات، مشيراً إلى أنه فوجئ بالعقوبات الأمريكية ضد شركات النفط الروسية، وحذر من أن مثل هذه الإجراءات تدمر علاقات بلاده مع الولايات المتحدة.


وأفاد بأن القوات الروسية تتحرك بسرعة أكبر في جميع الاتجاهات على ساحات القتال، وأن وقف النار رهين بمغادرة القوات الأوكرانية لساحة المعركة.


وحذر الرئيس الروسي من مخاطر مصادرة أصول بلاده في أوروبا، لافتاً إلى أنها ستلقي بظلال سالبة على النظام المالي العالمي، وأفصح أن الحكومة الروسية تعمل على حزمة من الإجراءات الانتقامية، وفق قوله.