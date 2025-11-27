بعد 24 ساعة من إعلان ضباط الجيش عزل الرئيس عمر سيسوكو إمبالو، أدى الجنرال هورتا نتا نا مان اليمين رئيساً انتقالياً لغينيا بيساو، في أحدث انقلاب بالدولة التي شهدت عدة انقلابات.


وفيما أعلن الجيش السيطرة على البلاد وتعليق العملية الانتخابية وسط توتر وأحداث إطلاق نار، لم يتضح مصير الرئيس المعزول.

الرئيس المعزول عمر سيسوكو إمبالو


مصير الرئيس المعزول


وأفاد ضباط من الجيش أشاروا إلى أنفسهم باسم «القيادة العسكرية العليا لاستعادة النظام»، في بيان بثه التلفزيون، أمس (الأربعاء)، أنهم أطاحوا بالرئيس عمر سيسوكو إمبالو، وذلك في أحدث حلقة من الاضطرابات في البلد الذي شهد عدة انقلابات.


وجاء ذلك قبل يوم من إعلان النتائج الأولية في السباق بين إمبالو وفرناندو دياس، الوافد الجديد على الساحة السياسية البالغ من العمر 47 عاماً، والذي برز كأقوى منافس لإمبالو على رئاسة الدولة الواقعة في غرب أفريقيا.


وساد الهدوء معظم أنحاء العاصمة بيساو، اليوم (الخميس)، مع انتشار الجنود في الشوارع وبقاء كثير من السكان في منازلهم حتى بعد رفع حظر التجول ليلاً. وأغلقت الشركات والبنوك أبوابها.


ولم يحدد الضباط ما إذا كانوا قد احتجزوا إمبالو، ولا يُعرف حتى الآن مكان وجوده، لكنه أعلن، خلال مقابلة مع قناة «فرانس 24» التلفزيونية، (الأربعاء)، عزله من منصبه، قائلاً «لقد عُزلت».


انقسام داخل القوات المسلحة


ولم يتبين بعد ما إذا كانت خطوة الجيش تحظى بدعم جميع القوات المسلحة المنقسمة في غينيا بيساو، أو ما إذا كان الجيش يسيطر على كامل البلاد التي يبلغ عدد سكانها نحو مليوني نسمة.


وقبيل إعلان الضباط عن الانقلاب، تحدث شهود عيان عن إطلاق نار وقع بالقرب من مقر اللجنة الانتخابية والقصر الرئاسي ووزارة الداخلية، واستمر لمدة ساعة تقريباً، لكنه توقف على ما يبدو بحلول الساعة 14:00 بتوقيت جرينتش.


وتعرضت غينيا بيساو لنحو 9 انقلابات ومحاولات انقلاب بين عامي 1974، عندما حصلت على استقلالها عن البرتغال، و2020، عندما تولى إمبالو المنصب.


وشهدت الانتخابات الرئاسية، الأحد الماضي، منافسة محتدمة بين الرئيس الحالي عمر سيسكو إمبالو ومنافسه الرئيسي فرناندو دياس، قبل أن يعلن كلا الجانبين فوزهما.