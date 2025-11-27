بعد 24 ساعة من إعلان ضباط الجيش عزل الرئيس عمر سيسوكو إمبالو، أدى الجنرال هورتا نتا نا مان اليمين رئيساً انتقالياً لغينيا بيساو، في أحدث انقلاب بالدولة التي شهدت عدة انقلابات.
وفيما أعلن الجيش السيطرة على البلاد وتعليق العملية الانتخابية وسط توتر وأحداث إطلاق نار، لم يتضح مصير الرئيس المعزول.
مصير الرئيس المعزول
وأفاد ضباط من الجيش أشاروا إلى أنفسهم باسم «القيادة العسكرية العليا لاستعادة النظام»، في بيان بثه التلفزيون، أمس (الأربعاء)، أنهم أطاحوا بالرئيس عمر سيسوكو إمبالو، وذلك في أحدث حلقة من الاضطرابات في البلد الذي شهد عدة انقلابات.
وجاء ذلك قبل يوم من إعلان النتائج الأولية في السباق بين إمبالو وفرناندو دياس، الوافد الجديد على الساحة السياسية البالغ من العمر 47 عاماً، والذي برز كأقوى منافس لإمبالو على رئاسة الدولة الواقعة في غرب أفريقيا.
وساد الهدوء معظم أنحاء العاصمة بيساو، اليوم (الخميس)، مع انتشار الجنود في الشوارع وبقاء كثير من السكان في منازلهم حتى بعد رفع حظر التجول ليلاً. وأغلقت الشركات والبنوك أبوابها.
ولم يحدد الضباط ما إذا كانوا قد احتجزوا إمبالو، ولا يُعرف حتى الآن مكان وجوده، لكنه أعلن، خلال مقابلة مع قناة «فرانس 24» التلفزيونية، (الأربعاء)، عزله من منصبه، قائلاً «لقد عُزلت».
انقسام داخل القوات المسلحة
ولم يتبين بعد ما إذا كانت خطوة الجيش تحظى بدعم جميع القوات المسلحة المنقسمة في غينيا بيساو، أو ما إذا كان الجيش يسيطر على كامل البلاد التي يبلغ عدد سكانها نحو مليوني نسمة.
وقبيل إعلان الضباط عن الانقلاب، تحدث شهود عيان عن إطلاق نار وقع بالقرب من مقر اللجنة الانتخابية والقصر الرئاسي ووزارة الداخلية، واستمر لمدة ساعة تقريباً، لكنه توقف على ما يبدو بحلول الساعة 14:00 بتوقيت جرينتش.
وتعرضت غينيا بيساو لنحو 9 انقلابات ومحاولات انقلاب بين عامي 1974، عندما حصلت على استقلالها عن البرتغال، و2020، عندما تولى إمبالو المنصب.
وشهدت الانتخابات الرئاسية، الأحد الماضي، منافسة محتدمة بين الرئيس الحالي عمر سيسكو إمبالو ومنافسه الرئيسي فرناندو دياس، قبل أن يعلن كلا الجانبين فوزهما.
Twenty-four hours after army officers announced the ousting of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, General Horta Nta Na Man was sworn in as the transitional president of Guinea-Bissau, in the latest coup in a country that has witnessed several coups.
As the army declared control over the country and suspended the electoral process amid tensions and gunfire, the fate of the ousted president remained unclear.
The Fate of the Ousted President
Officers from the army, referring to themselves as the "Supreme Military Command for Restoring Order," stated in a televised announcement yesterday (Wednesday) that they had ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, marking the latest chapter in the turmoil of a country that has experienced multiple coups.
This came a day before the preliminary results were announced in the race between Embaló and Fernando Dias, a 47-year-old newcomer to the political scene who emerged as Embaló's strongest competitor for the presidency of the West African nation.
Calm prevailed in most parts of the capital Bissau today (Thursday), with soldiers deployed in the streets and many residents staying in their homes even after the nighttime curfew was lifted. Businesses and banks closed their doors.
The officers did not specify whether they had detained Embaló, and his whereabouts remain unknown, but he announced during an interview with France 24 television (Wednesday) that he had been ousted from his position, stating, "I have been ousted."
Division Within the Armed Forces
It remains unclear whether the army's move has the support of all the divided armed forces in Guinea-Bissau, or whether the army controls the entire country, which has a population of about two million.
Before the officers announced the coup, eyewitnesses reported gunfire near the electoral commission headquarters, the presidential palace, and the Ministry of Interior, which lasted for about an hour but appeared to stop by 14:00 GMT.
Guinea-Bissau has experienced around nine coups and attempted coups between 1974, when it gained independence from Portugal, and 2020, when Embaló took office.
The presidential elections last Sunday saw a fierce competition between the current president Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his main rival Fernando Dias, before both sides declared victory.