Twenty-four hours after army officers announced the ousting of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, General Horta Nta Na Man was sworn in as the transitional president of Guinea-Bissau, in the latest coup in a country that has witnessed several coups.



As the army declared control over the country and suspended the electoral process amid tensions and gunfire, the fate of the ousted president remained unclear.



The Fate of the Ousted President



Officers from the army, referring to themselves as the "Supreme Military Command for Restoring Order," stated in a televised announcement yesterday (Wednesday) that they had ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, marking the latest chapter in the turmoil of a country that has experienced multiple coups.



This came a day before the preliminary results were announced in the race between Embaló and Fernando Dias, a 47-year-old newcomer to the political scene who emerged as Embaló's strongest competitor for the presidency of the West African nation.



Calm prevailed in most parts of the capital Bissau today (Thursday), with soldiers deployed in the streets and many residents staying in their homes even after the nighttime curfew was lifted. Businesses and banks closed their doors.



The officers did not specify whether they had detained Embaló, and his whereabouts remain unknown, but he announced during an interview with France 24 television (Wednesday) that he had been ousted from his position, stating, "I have been ousted."



Division Within the Armed Forces



It remains unclear whether the army's move has the support of all the divided armed forces in Guinea-Bissau, or whether the army controls the entire country, which has a population of about two million.



Before the officers announced the coup, eyewitnesses reported gunfire near the electoral commission headquarters, the presidential palace, and the Ministry of Interior, which lasted for about an hour but appeared to stop by 14:00 GMT.



Guinea-Bissau has experienced around nine coups and attempted coups between 1974, when it gained independence from Portugal, and 2020, when Embaló took office.



The presidential elections last Sunday saw a fierce competition between the current president Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his main rival Fernando Dias, before both sides declared victory.