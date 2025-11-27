A court in Bangladesh issued a 21-year prison sentence today (Thursday) for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in exile abroad, in three corruption cases.



The court in Dhaka, presided over by Judge Abdullah Mamun, found Hasina (78 years old) guilty of illegally acquiring land in the suburbs of Bangladesh's largest city, concluding a trial that was held in absentia.



Upon delivering the verdict, the judge stated that the Prime Minister's behavior reveals a continuous tendency towards corruption, fueled by a sense of impunity, unlimited powers, and a clear greed for public property.



The court also sentenced her son and daughter to five years in prison in the same cases.



Last week, a court issued a death sentence against the former Prime Minister, who ruled the country since 2009, for her conviction of committing crimes against humanity by ordering security forces to open fire on protesters during the student uprising that ousted her in August 2024.



According to the United Nations, at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed during the popular protests led by students, which forced Hasina to resign and leave the country on August 5, 2024, seeking refuge in neighboring India after 15 years in power.



Following the death sentence, Dhaka requested her extradition to New Delhi, which responded on Wednesday that the request is "under consideration."