أصدرت محكمة في بنغلادش، اليوم (الخميس)، حكماً بالسجن 21 عاماً على رئيسة الوزراء السابقة الهاربة خارج البلاد الشيخة حسينة في ثلاثة ملفات فساد.


ودانت محكمة في دكا برئاسة القاضي عبدالله المأمون حسينة (78 عاماً) بالاستحواذ بصورة غير قانونية على أراضٍ في ضواحي أكبر مدن بنغلادش، في ختام محاكمة جرت غيابياً.


وأعلن القاضي عند النطق بالحكم أن سلوك رئيسة الوزراء يكشف عن ميل متواصل إلى الفساد، يغذيه شعور بالإفلات من العقاب وصلاحيات غير محدودة وطمع واضح بالأملاك العامة.


وحكم القضاء على ابنها وابنتها، بالسجن خمس سنوات في الملفات ذاتها.


وأصدرت محكمة الأسبوع الماضي، حكما بالإعدام على رئيسة الوزراء السابقة التي حكمت البلاد منذ العام 2009، لإدانتها بارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية لإصدارها الأوامر إلى قوات الأمن بإطلاق النار على المتظاهرين خلال الانتفاضة الطلابية التي أطاحتها في أغسطس 2024.


وسقط 1,400 قتيل على الأقل معظمهم مدنيون بحسب الأمم المتحدة، خلال الاحتجاجات الشعبية التي قادها طلاب وأجبرت حسينة على الاستقالة ومغادرة البلد في 5 أغسطس 2024 لتلجأ إلى الهند المجاورة بعد 15 عاماً من إمساكها مقاليد السلطة.


وبعد صدور حكم الإعدام بحقها، توجهت دكا بطلب تسليمها إلى نيودلهي التي ردت، الأربعاء، بأن الطلب «قيد الدرس».