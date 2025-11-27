U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the two injured National Guard members "were taken to two different hospitals and are in critical condition," pointing out that the shooter is an Afghan immigrant who managed to enter Washington during the previous president Biden's term, specifically in 2021. He also sustained severe injuries, but "he will pay a very heavy price, whatever it may be."

The U.S. immigration services also announced the suspension of immigration requests for Afghans indefinitely, to review security and verification protocols.

Many law enforcement officials reported that the suspect in the shooting "is a 29-year-old Afghan immigrant named Rahmanullah Lakhanwal," and that he used a gun in the attack, suggesting that the incident may be "an act of terrorism," according to NBC News.

The Washington police had previously announced in a statement that a suspect in the shooting near the White House had been arrested and that the area is secured.

For his part, FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the two guards deployed by order of U.S. President Donald Trump to combat crime in several states are in "critical condition."