أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن عنصري الحرس الوطني المصابين «نُقلا إلى مستشفيين مختلفين وهما في حالة حرجة»، مشيراً إلى أن مطلق النار مهاجر أفغاني تمكن من دخول واشنطن في فترة الرئيس السابق بايدن وتحديداً سنة 2021، وقد أُصيب هو كذلك بجروح بالغة، لكنه «سيدفع ثمناً باهظاً جداً، أياً يكن».

كما أعلنت خدمات الهجرة الأمريكية إيقاف طلبات الهجرة للأفغان إلى أجل غير مسمى، لمراجعة بروتوكولات الأمن والتحقق

وكان العديد من مسؤولي إنفاذ القانون أفادوا أن المشتبه به في إطلاق النار «مهاجر أفغاني يبلغ 29 عاماً، يدعى رحمان الله لاكانوال»، وأنه استخدم مسدساً في الهجوم، مرجحين أن تكون الحادثة «عملاً إرهابياً»، حسب شبكة NBC.

وكانت شرطة واشنطن، أعلنت بوقت سابق في بيان، أنه جرى اعتقال مشتبه به في إطلاق نار قرب البيت الأبيض وأن المنطقة مؤمنة.

من جهته، قال مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي كاش باتيل إن عنصري الحرس المنتشر بأمر من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لمكافحة الجريمة في ولايات عدة، في «حالة حرجة».