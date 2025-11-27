أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن عنصري الحرس الوطني المصابين «نُقلا إلى مستشفيين مختلفين وهما في حالة حرجة»، مشيراً إلى أن مطلق النار مهاجر أفغاني تمكن من دخول واشنطن في فترة الرئيس السابق بايدن وتحديداً سنة 2021، وقد أُصيب هو كذلك بجروح بالغة، لكنه «سيدفع ثمناً باهظاً جداً، أياً يكن».
كما أعلنت خدمات الهجرة الأمريكية إيقاف طلبات الهجرة للأفغان إلى أجل غير مسمى، لمراجعة بروتوكولات الأمن والتحقق
وكان العديد من مسؤولي إنفاذ القانون أفادوا أن المشتبه به في إطلاق النار «مهاجر أفغاني يبلغ 29 عاماً، يدعى رحمان الله لاكانوال»، وأنه استخدم مسدساً في الهجوم، مرجحين أن تكون الحادثة «عملاً إرهابياً»، حسب شبكة NBC.
وكانت شرطة واشنطن، أعلنت بوقت سابق في بيان، أنه جرى اعتقال مشتبه به في إطلاق نار قرب البيت الأبيض وأن المنطقة مؤمنة.
من جهته، قال مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي كاش باتيل إن عنصري الحرس المنتشر بأمر من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لمكافحة الجريمة في ولايات عدة، في «حالة حرجة».
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the two injured National Guard members "were taken to two different hospitals and are in critical condition," pointing out that the shooter is an Afghan immigrant who managed to enter Washington during the previous president Biden's term, specifically in 2021. He also sustained severe injuries, but "he will pay a very heavy price, whatever it may be."
The U.S. immigration services also announced the suspension of immigration requests for Afghans indefinitely, to review security and verification protocols.
Many law enforcement officials reported that the suspect in the shooting "is a 29-year-old Afghan immigrant named Rahmanullah Lakhanwal," and that he used a gun in the attack, suggesting that the incident may be "an act of terrorism," according to NBC News.
The Washington police had previously announced in a statement that a suspect in the shooting near the White House had been arrested and that the area is secured.
For his part, FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the two guards deployed by order of U.S. President Donald Trump to combat crime in several states are in "critical condition."