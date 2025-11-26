Ahead of a scheduled visit by U.S. envoy Steve Wietkoff next week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the diplomatic path related to the U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine as "serious" today (Wednesday).



Peskov stated, "Perhaps there is nothing more important than that at the moment," indicating that it is too early to expect any progress toward ending the conflict that has lasted for nearly four years.



Moscow pointed out that there are some positive aspects in the U.S. plan after rejecting an alternative European proposal, while Kyiv continues to call with its allies for a "just and lasting" peace.



Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov revealed that Russia has received the latest version of the peace plan for Ukraine, noting that some provisions of this U.S. plan require serious analysis.



He indicated that the U.S. proposal was not discussed yesterday in Abu Dhabi, explaining that the U.S. envoy held a meeting in the Emirati capital yesterday with representatives from Ukraine and unexpectedly with a representative from Russia.



He pointed out that representatives of Russian and Ukrainian intelligence discussed sensitive issues, including prisoners.



Only a few details from the new version have been disclosed, including allowing Ukraine to maintain an army of 800,000 soldiers compared to 600,000 in the initial version.



In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the revised peace plan currently under discussion with the United States and Europe includes some good amendments, noting that some sensitive issues will be discussed later with his U.S. counterpart.