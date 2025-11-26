قبيل زيارة مقررة للمبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف الأسبوع القادم، وصف المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الأربعاء)، المسار الدبلوماسي المتعلق بالخطة الأمريكية لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا بـ«الجدي».


وقال بيسكوف: «ربما لا يوجد ما هو أهم من ذلك في الوقت الحالي»، مبيناً أنه من المبكر توقع أي تقدم نحو إنهاء النزاع المستمر منذ نحو أربع سنوات.


وأشارت موسكو إلى أن هناك بعض النقاط الإيجابية في الخطة الأمريكية بعد رفضها مقترحاً أوروبياً بديلاً، فيما تواصل كييف مع حلفائها الدعوة إلى تحقيق سلام «عادل ودائم».


وكان مستشار الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لشؤون السياسة الخارجية يوري أوشاكوف، قد أفصح عن تسلم بلاده أحدث نسخة من خطة السلام في أوكرانيا، مبيناً أن بعض بنود هذه الخطة الأمريكية تتطلب إجراء تحليل جاد.


وأشار إلى أن المقترح الأمريكي لم يُناقش أمس في أبوظبي، مبيناً أن المبعوث الأمريكي عقد لقاء في العاصمة الإماراتية أمس مع ممثلي أوكرانيا وبشكل غير متوقع مع ممثل روسيا.


ولفت إلى أن ممثلي الاستخبارات الروسية والأوكرانية ناقشوا قضايا حساسة بينها الأسرى.


ولم يتم الكشف سوى عن تفاصيل قليلة من النسخة الجديدة، من بينها السماح لأوكرانيا بالاحتفاظ بجيش قوامه 800 ألف جندي مقابل 600 ألف في النسخة الأولية.


بالمقابل، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي أن خطة السلام المنقحة التي تخضع للنقاش حالياً مع الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا، تضمنت بعض التعديلات الجيدة، مشيراً إلى أن بعض القضايا الحساسة سيناقشها لاحقاً مع نظيره الأمريكي.