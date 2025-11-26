وقع الرئيس اللبناني العماد جوزيف عون، مع نظيره القبرصي نيكوس خريستودوليدس اليوم (الأربعاء)، اتفاقية ترسيم الحدود البحرية بين البلدين.


وقال الرئيس عون في مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع الرئيس القبرصي في قصر بعبدا: يمكننا الآن العمل جدياً على تطوير اتفاقيات ثنائية وإطلاق مشاريع في مجالات الطاقة والاتصالات والسياحة والأمن والدفاع مع مشروع «مركز البحث والإنقاذ»، مضيفاً: نوجه دعوة لاستكمال هذا التفاهم البحري مع كل من يريد التعاون معنا، ونؤمن أنه السبيل الوحيد للتخلي عن لغة العنف والحرب والدمار وسياسات الهيمنة. الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون (وسط)، والرئيس القبرصي نيكوس خريستودوليدس (يسار) ووزير الأشغال العامة اللبناني فايز رسامني (يمين) يقفون لالتقاط صورة بعد توقيعهم على الاتفاقية. (إب أ)


وأوضح عون إن الاتفاقية ستسمح للبلدين ببدء استكشاف ثرواتهما البحرية والتعاون في هذا المجال، مؤكداً التزام الطرفين بالقانون الدولي وتحصين علاقات الصداقة بينهما.


من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس القبرصي عن تطلع بلاده إلى الفرص التي يمكن أن تتيحها اتفاقية ترسيم الحدود البحرية للبلدين، موضحاً أن الاتفاقية لها أهمية تاريخية وترسل رسالة سياسية قوية بشأن التعاون الإقليمي والاستقرار.


وأشار إلى أن البلدين يسعيان للحصول على مشورة من البنك الدولي بشأن جدوى الربط الكهربائي، بعد توقيعهما على الاتفاقية.

الرئيس القبرصي نيكوس خريستودوليدس (2-يسار) يوقع اتفاقية تاريخية لترسيم الحدود البحرية مع وزير الأشغال العامة اللبناني فايز رسامني (2-يمين)، في القصر الرئاسي في بعبدا (إ ب أ)
وكانت قبرص ولبنان قد توصلا إلى اتفاق مبدئي لترسيم مناطقهما البحرية في عام 2007، ولكن حدث تأخير في التصديق عليه، بيد أن وزير الطاقة اللبناني جوزيف صدي زار قبرص الشهر الماضي لمناقشة التعاون بين البلدين في مجال الطاقة، بعد أن صدق مجلس الوزراء اللبناني على اتفاقية ترسيم الحدود البحرية بين البلدين، ما سرّع توقيع الاتفاقية.