وقع الرئيس اللبناني العماد جوزيف عون، مع نظيره القبرصي نيكوس خريستودوليدس اليوم (الأربعاء)، اتفاقية ترسيم الحدود البحرية بين البلدين.
وقال الرئيس عون في مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع الرئيس القبرصي في قصر بعبدا: يمكننا الآن العمل جدياً على تطوير اتفاقيات ثنائية وإطلاق مشاريع في مجالات الطاقة والاتصالات والسياحة والأمن والدفاع مع مشروع «مركز البحث والإنقاذ»، مضيفاً: نوجه دعوة لاستكمال هذا التفاهم البحري مع كل من يريد التعاون معنا، ونؤمن أنه السبيل الوحيد للتخلي عن لغة العنف والحرب والدمار وسياسات الهيمنة.
وأوضح عون إن الاتفاقية ستسمح للبلدين ببدء استكشاف ثرواتهما البحرية والتعاون في هذا المجال، مؤكداً التزام الطرفين بالقانون الدولي وتحصين علاقات الصداقة بينهما.
من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس القبرصي عن تطلع بلاده إلى الفرص التي يمكن أن تتيحها اتفاقية ترسيم الحدود البحرية للبلدين، موضحاً أن الاتفاقية لها أهمية تاريخية وترسل رسالة سياسية قوية بشأن التعاون الإقليمي والاستقرار.
وأشار إلى أن البلدين يسعيان للحصول على مشورة من البنك الدولي بشأن جدوى الربط الكهربائي، بعد توقيعهما على الاتفاقية.
وكانت قبرص ولبنان قد توصلا إلى اتفاق مبدئي لترسيم مناطقهما البحرية في عام 2007، ولكن حدث تأخير في التصديق عليه، بيد أن وزير الطاقة اللبناني جوزيف صدي زار قبرص الشهر الماضي لمناقشة التعاون بين البلدين في مجال الطاقة، بعد أن صدق مجلس الوزراء اللبناني على اتفاقية ترسيم الحدود البحرية بين البلدين، ما سرّع توقيع الاتفاقية.
The Lebanese President, General Joseph Aoun, signed today (Wednesday) an agreement with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, for the demarcation of maritime borders between the two countries.
President Aoun stated in a joint press conference with the Cypriot president at the Baabda Palace: "We can now seriously work on developing bilateral agreements and launching projects in the fields of energy, telecommunications, tourism, security, and defense with the project of 'Search and Rescue Center,' adding: We invite all those who wish to cooperate with us to complete this maritime understanding, and we believe it is the only way to abandon the language of violence, war, destruction, and policies of domination."
President Aoun clarified that the agreement will allow the two countries to begin exploring their maritime resources and cooperating in this area, reaffirming both parties' commitment to international law and strengthening the bonds of friendship between them.
For his part, the Cypriot president expressed his country's anticipation of the opportunities that the maritime border demarcation agreement could provide for both countries, explaining that the agreement has historical significance and sends a strong political message regarding regional cooperation and stability.
He noted that the two countries are seeking advice from the World Bank regarding the feasibility of electrical interconnection, following the signing of the agreement.
Cyprus and Lebanon had reached a preliminary agreement to demarcate their maritime areas in 2007, but there was a delay in ratifying it. However, Lebanese Energy Minister Joseph Sadi visited Cyprus last month to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, after the Lebanese Cabinet approved the maritime border demarcation agreement, which expedited the signing of the agreement.