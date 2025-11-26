In a second final conviction, France's highest court issued a ruling today (Wednesday) against former President Nicolas Sarkozy regarding the illegal financing of his 2012 election campaign.



The Court of Cassation announced today that Sarkozy has been definitively convicted in the case of financing his 2012 election campaign, upholding last year's appellate court ruling that sentenced him to 6 months in prison with monitoring by an electronic bracelet that he will be required to wear continuously.



Prosecutors stated that Sarkozy's right-wing party collaborated with the public relations firm "Bigmalion" to conceal the true cost of his 2012 election campaign, explaining that he spent nearly 43 million euros (about 50 million dollars) on his 2012 campaign, which is almost double the allowed amount of 22.5 million euros.



Sarkozy denied any criminal responsibility, describing these allegations as lies.



Sarkozy, who served as President of France for one term from 2007 to 2012, was imprisoned last month in a separate case related to alleged Libyan financing of his previous election campaign, and he was released earlier this month after spending twenty days in jail awaiting an appeal trial.



The 70-year-old Sarkozy is the first French president since World War II to serve a prison sentence; despite his legal troubles, he remains an influential figure on the right.



He was received by French President Emmanuel Macron before entering prison, and Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, a former close associate of Sarkozy, faced criticism for meeting the former president inside La Santé prison in Paris.



The court has prohibited Sarkozy from meeting with the minister and other officials as part of restrictions related to his release from prison until the appeal trial in what is known as the Libyan case in March 2026.



Two weeks after his release, the former president announced that he would publish a book next month about his three weeks of experience in prison.