في إدانة نهائية ثانية، أصدرت أعلى محكمة في فرنسا اليوم (الأربعاء)، حكماً ضد الرئيس السابق نيكولا ساركوزي بشأن التمويل غير القانوني لحملته الانتخابية عام 2012.
وأعلنت محكمة النقض، اليوم، أن ساركوزي أدين نهائياً في قضية تمويل حملته الانتخابية لعام 2012، مؤيدة بذلك حكم محكمة الاستئناف العام الماضي الذي حكم عليه بالسجن 6 أشهر مع مراقبته بواسطة سوار إلكتروني سيُلزَم بوضعه باستمرار.
وقال المدعون العامون إن حزب ساركوزي اليميني تعاون مع شركة «بيغماليون» للعلاقات العامة بهدف إخفاء التكلفة الحقيقية لحملته الانتخابية لعام 2012، موضحين بأنه أنفق ما يقرب من 43 مليون يورو (حوالى 50 مليون دولار) على حملته الانتخابية لعام 2012، أي ما يقرب من ضعف المبلغ المسموح به وهو 22,5 مليون يورو.
ونفى ساركوزي أي مسؤولية جنائية، واصفاً هذه الادعاءات بأنها أكاذيب.
وأُودع ساركوزي، الذي تولى رئاسة فرنسا لولاية واحدة بين عامي 2007 و2012، السجن الشهر الماضي في قضية منفصلة تتعلق بتمويل ليبي مفترض لحملته الانتخابية السابقة، واُطلق سراحه في وقت سابق من الشهر بعد مضى عشرين يوماً في السجن بانتظار محاكمة الاستئناف.
ساركوزي البالغ 70 عاماً أول رئيس فرنسي بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية يقضي عقوبة بالسجن، رغم مشكلاته القانونية، لا يزال شخصية مؤثرة في اليمين.
واستقبله الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون قبل دخوله السجن، وأثار وزير العدل جيرالد دارمانان، وهو من المقربين سابقاً لساركوزي، انتقادات بسبب لقائه رئيس الجمهورية السابق داخل سجن لا سانتيه في باريس.
ومنعت محكمة ساركوزي من مقابلة الوزير ومسؤولين آخرين كجزء من قيود مرتبطة بإطلاق سراحه من السجن حتى محاكمة الاستئناف في ما يُسمى بالقضية الليبية في مارس 2026.
بعد أسبوعين من إطلاق سراحه، أعلن الرئيس السابق أنه سينشر كتاباً الشهر القادم عن تجربة الأسابيع الثلاثة في السجن.
In a second final conviction, France's highest court issued a ruling today (Wednesday) against former President Nicolas Sarkozy regarding the illegal financing of his 2012 election campaign.
The Court of Cassation announced today that Sarkozy has been definitively convicted in the case of financing his 2012 election campaign, upholding last year's appellate court ruling that sentenced him to 6 months in prison with monitoring by an electronic bracelet that he will be required to wear continuously.
Prosecutors stated that Sarkozy's right-wing party collaborated with the public relations firm "Bigmalion" to conceal the true cost of his 2012 election campaign, explaining that he spent nearly 43 million euros (about 50 million dollars) on his 2012 campaign, which is almost double the allowed amount of 22.5 million euros.
Sarkozy denied any criminal responsibility, describing these allegations as lies.
Sarkozy, who served as President of France for one term from 2007 to 2012, was imprisoned last month in a separate case related to alleged Libyan financing of his previous election campaign, and he was released earlier this month after spending twenty days in jail awaiting an appeal trial.
The 70-year-old Sarkozy is the first French president since World War II to serve a prison sentence; despite his legal troubles, he remains an influential figure on the right.
He was received by French President Emmanuel Macron before entering prison, and Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, a former close associate of Sarkozy, faced criticism for meeting the former president inside La Santé prison in Paris.
The court has prohibited Sarkozy from meeting with the minister and other officials as part of restrictions related to his release from prison until the appeal trial in what is known as the Libyan case in March 2026.
Two weeks after his release, the former president announced that he would publish a book next month about his three weeks of experience in prison.