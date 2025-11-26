في إدانة نهائية ثانية، أصدرت أعلى محكمة في فرنسا اليوم (الأربعاء)، حكماً ضد الرئيس السابق نيكولا ساركوزي بشأن التمويل غير القانوني لحملته الانتخابية عام 2012.


وأعلنت محكمة النقض، اليوم، أن ساركوزي أدين نهائياً في قضية تمويل حملته الانتخابية لعام 2012، مؤيدة بذلك حكم محكمة الاستئناف العام الماضي الذي حكم عليه بالسجن 6 أشهر مع مراقبته بواسطة سوار إلكتروني سيُلزَم بوضعه باستمرار.


وقال المدعون العامون إن حزب ساركوزي اليميني تعاون مع شركة «بيغماليون» للعلاقات العامة بهدف إخفاء التكلفة الحقيقية لحملته الانتخابية لعام 2012، موضحين بأنه أنفق ما يقرب من 43 مليون يورو (حوالى 50 مليون دولار) على حملته الانتخابية لعام 2012، أي ما يقرب من ضعف المبلغ المسموح به وهو 22,5 مليون يورو.


ونفى ساركوزي أي مسؤولية جنائية، واصفاً هذه الادعاءات بأنها أكاذيب.


وأُودع ساركوزي، الذي تولى رئاسة فرنسا لولاية واحدة بين عامي 2007 و2012، السجن الشهر الماضي في قضية منفصلة تتعلق بتمويل ليبي مفترض لحملته الانتخابية السابقة، واُطلق سراحه في وقت سابق من الشهر بعد مضى عشرين يوماً في السجن بانتظار محاكمة الاستئناف.


ساركوزي البالغ 70 عاماً أول رئيس فرنسي بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية يقضي عقوبة بالسجن، رغم مشكلاته القانونية، لا يزال شخصية مؤثرة في اليمين.


واستقبله الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون قبل دخوله السجن، وأثار وزير العدل جيرالد دارمانان، وهو من المقربين سابقاً لساركوزي، انتقادات بسبب لقائه رئيس الجمهورية السابق داخل سجن لا سانتيه في باريس.


ومنعت محكمة ساركوزي من مقابلة الوزير ومسؤولين آخرين كجزء من قيود مرتبطة بإطلاق سراحه من السجن حتى محاكمة الاستئناف في ما يُسمى بالقضية الليبية في مارس 2026.


بعد أسبوعين من إطلاق سراحه، أعلن الرئيس السابق أنه سينشر كتاباً الشهر القادم عن تجربة الأسابيع الثلاثة في السجن.