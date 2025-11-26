After the arrest of the outgoing president Umaro Sissoco Embaló inside the presidential palace in the capital Bissau, a group of military personnel in Guinea-Bissau today (Wednesday) imposed full control over the country until further notice. The military announced their complete control over the country, the suspension of the electoral process, and the closure of borders, pending the results of the presidential and legislative elections that took place on (Sunday).



Witnesses reported hearing gunfire near the presidential palace, explaining that men in military uniforms took control of the main road leading to the palace in the West African nation, which has witnessed much political turmoil, including four coups and numerous attempted coups since its independence.



For his part, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló stated in remarks to Jeune Afrique magazine that he was arrested around noon while inside his office in the presidential palace. At the same time, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Biagu Na Ntan, the Deputy Chief of Staff, General Mamadou Touré, and the Minister of the Interior, Botchi Kande, were also arrested.



Embaló added that he was not subjected to any violence during this coup, which he accused the Chief of Staff of the army of orchestrating.



These developments come at a time when the official preliminary results are expected to be released tomorrow (Thursday), amid political tension in the country.



The outgoing president Umaro Sissoco Embaló and the opposition candidate Fernando Dias both separately declared their victory, which increases the likelihood of the country entering a new political crisis.



The elections saw the exclusion of the main opposition party PAIGC and its leader Domingos Simões Pereira from the race, after the Supreme Court ruled that their requests were submitted outside the specified deadline.



It is worth noting that the 2019 elections experienced a crisis that lasted four months after Embaló and Pereira simultaneously declared their victory.