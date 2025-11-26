بعد اعتقال الرئيس المنتهية ولايته عمر سيسوكو إمبالو داخل القصر الرئاسي في العاصمة بيساو، فرضت مجموعة من العسكريين في غينيا بيساو اليوم (الأربعاء) السيطرة الكاملة على البلاد حتى إشعار آخر، وأعلن العسكريون سيطرتهم الكاملة على البلاد وتعليق العملية الانتخابية وإغلاق الحدود، في انتظار نتائج الانتخابات الرئاسية والتشريعية التي جرت (الأحد).
وذكر شهود عيان فإنه جرى سماع دوي إطلاق نار قرب القصر الرئاسي، موضحين أن رجالاً يرتدون زياً عسكرياً سيطروا على الطريق الرئيسي المؤدي إلى القصر في الدولة الواقعة في غرب أفريقيا والتي شهدت الكثير من الاضطرابات السياسية بينها 4 انقلابات ومحاولات انقلاب عديدة منذ استقلالها.
بدوره، قال الرئيس عمر سيسوكو إمبالو في تصريحات لمجلة جون أفريك، إنه تم اعتقاله حوالى منتصف النهار، بينما كان داخل مكتبه في القصر الرئاسي، كما اعتُقل في الوقت نفسه رئيس أركان القوات المسلحة الجنرال بياجي نا نتان، ونائب رئيس الأركان الجنرال مامادو توريه، ووزير الداخلية بوتشي كاندي.
وأضاف إمبالو أنه لم يتعرض لأي عنف خلال هذا الانقلاب الذي اتهم فيه رئيس أركان الجيش بتدبيره.
وتأتي هذه التطورات في وقت ينتظر فيه النتائج الأولية الرسمية المقرر صدورها غداً (الخميس)، وسط توتر سياسي في البلد.
وكان الرئيس المنتهية ولايته عمر سيسوكو إمبالو والمرشح المعارض فرناندو دياس قد أعلنا كل على حدة فوزهما، ما يعزز احتمال دخول البلاد في أزمة سياسية جديدة.
وشهدت الانتخابات استبعاد حزب المعارضة الرئيسي PAIGC وزعيمه دومينغوس سيموينس بيريرا من السباق، بعدما قضت المحكمة العليا بأن طلباتهما قدمت خارج المهلة المحددة.
يذكر أن انتخابات عام 2019 كانت قد شهدت أزمة استمرت 4 أشهر بعدما أعلن إمبالو وبيريرا فوزهما في آن واحد.
