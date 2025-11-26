كشف مسؤولون في مستشفى بقطاع غزة اليوم (الأربعاء)، تسليم إسرائيل 15 جثة فلسطينية جديدة، لتكتمل بذلك آخر عملية تبادل بموجب وقف إطلاق النار.


مع اقتراب المرحلة الأولى من الاتفاق من نهايتها، أوضح المسؤول في مستشفى ناصر بمدينة خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة أن إسرائيل لم تقدم أي معلومات بشأن هويات الجثث الـ15 والتي تسلمها من الصليب الأحمر الدولي. وزارة الصحة في غزة من الصليب الأحمر رفات وجثث الفلسطينيين المجهولين الذين أعادتهم إسرائيل لدفنهم في غزة (إ ب أ)


وكانت وزارة الصحة في غزة أعلنت قي وقت سابق التعرف على 99 جثماناً فلسطينياً من أصل 345 سلمتهم إسرائيل، مؤكدة استلام 15 جثماناً تم الإفراج عنهم اليوم من قبل الجيش الإسرائيلي، ليرتفع بذلك إجمالي عدد الجثامين المستلمة إلى 345 جثماناً.


ويأتي أعلان تسليم الـ15 بعد يومين من تسليم جثة أسير إسرائيلي بما مجموعة 26 من أصل 28 جثة، ولا يزال البحث جارياً عن اثنين (إسرائيلي وتايلاندي).


يذكر أن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، الذي تم التوصل إليه في أكتوبر الماضي، نص على تسليم حماس رفات 28 محتجزاً قتلوا إلى إسرائيل. الصليب الأحمر الدولي يسلم الجثث إلى وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية (إ ب أ)


والتقى مسؤولون أتراك وقطريون ومصريون أمس في القاهرة لبحث المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار والتي تشمل إنشاء هيئة دولية تحكم غزة وتشرف على إعادة الإعمار، بموجب تفويض من الأمم المتحدة لمدة عامين قابلة للتجديد.


ومن المقرر أن تتولى قوة استقرار دولية مسلحة حفظ الأمن وضمان نزع سلاح حماس، وهو مطلب رئيسي لإسرائيل.