Officials at a hospital in the Gaza Strip announced today (Wednesday) the delivery of 15 new Palestinian bodies by Israel, completing the latest exchange under the ceasefire agreement.



As the first phase of the agreement approaches its end, the official at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, clarified that Israel did not provide any information regarding the identities of the 15 bodies received from the International Red Cross.



The Gaza Ministry of Health had previously announced the identification of 99 Palestinian corpses out of 345 delivered by Israel, confirming the receipt of 15 bodies released today by the Israeli army, bringing the total number of bodies received to 345.



The announcement of the delivery of the 15 comes two days after the delivery of the body of an Israeli prisoner, totaling 26 out of 28 bodies, with the search still ongoing for two (one Israeli and one Thai).



It is worth noting that the ceasefire agreement, reached last October, stipulated that Hamas would deliver the remains of 28 detainees who were killed to Israel.



Turkish, Qatari, and Egyptian officials met yesterday in Cairo to discuss the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which includes the establishment of an international body to govern Gaza and oversee reconstruction, under a UN mandate for a renewable two-year term.



An armed international stabilization force is expected to maintain security and ensure the disarmament of Hamas, which is a key demand of Israel.