لم يستبعد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس احتمال شن حرب جديدة على لبنان، إذا لم يسلم «حزب الله» سلاحه، فضلاً عن إعادة إسرائيل النظر في اتفاقية الحدود البحرية بين الجانبين.


إلزام أمريكي للحزب اللبناني


وفي جلسة الهيئة العامة للكنيست، قال كاتس: «سنُعيد النظر في موقفنا بشأن اتفاق الحدود البحرية مع لبنان، إذ توجد فيه نقاط ضعف عديدة وقضايا إشكالية». وأضاف أن أمريكا ألزمت حزب الله بالتخلي عن سلاحه في نهاية العام الحالي، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إلا أنه أكد أن حزب الله سيتخلى عن سلاحه طوعًا. وحذر كاتس من أنه إذا لم يحدث، فلن يكون هناك مفرّ من العمل بقوة مرة أخرى في لبنان.


واغتالت إسرائيل قبل أيام القيادي في حزب الله هيثم الطبطبائي، في الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، مؤكدة أنها لن تتوانى عن ضرب أي موقع لحزب الله.


وحذر مسؤولون إسرائيليون من أن الحزب يعيد بناء قدراته، معتبرين أن الحكومة اللبنانية لا تقوم بما يكفي في إطار سحب سلاح الحزب.


خطة حصر السلاح


وأقرت الحكومة اللبنانية في أغسطس الماضي، خطة لحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، وكلفت الجيش بتنفيذها، ومنذ ذلك عمد الجيش إلى تقديم تقارير دورية عن التقدم الذي أحرزه. إلا أن الجيش والسلطات اللبنانية حملت إسرائيل مسؤولية عرقلة انتشار القوات المسلحة في الجنوب، جراء الغارات والانتهاكات شبه اليومية.


ونص اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية الذي جرى التوصل إليه في نوفمبر 2024، بين إسرائيل ولبنان، بوساطة أمريكية فرنسية، على وقف إطلاق النار بين الجانبين، وانتشار الجيش اللبناني في الجنوب، مع انسحاب حزب الله إلى شمال نهر الليطاني وتفكيك ترسانته، مقابل انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من الأراضي التي احتلتها جنوباً.


لكن إسرائيل واصلت تنفيذ ضربات شبه يومية على الجنوب اللبناني، قائلة إنها تستهدف عناصر ومواقع لحزب الله، ورفضت الانسحاب من أكثر من 5 مواقع تحتلها داخل الحدود اللبنانية.