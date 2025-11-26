The Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz did not rule out the possibility of launching a new war on Lebanon if "Hezbollah" does not hand over its weapons, in addition to Israel reconsidering the maritime border agreement between the two sides.



American Obligation for the Lebanese Party



In a session of the Knesset's General Assembly, Katz stated: "We will reconsider our position regarding the maritime border agreement with Lebanon, as there are many weaknesses and problematic issues in it." He added that America has obligated Hezbollah to give up its weapons by the end of this year, according to what Israeli media reported today (Wednesday), but he confirmed that Hezbollah would voluntarily relinquish its weapons. Katz warned that if this does not happen, there will be no escape from acting forcefully again in Lebanon.



Israel recently assassinated Hezbollah leader Haitham al-Tabtabai in the southern suburbs of Beirut, asserting that it would not hesitate to strike any Hezbollah site.



Israeli officials warned that the party is rebuilding its capabilities, considering that the Lebanese government is not doing enough to disarm the party.



Weapon Control Plan



The Lebanese government approved a plan last August to restrict weapons to the state, tasking the army with its implementation. Since then, the army has been providing periodic reports on the progress made. However, the army and Lebanese authorities held Israel responsible for obstructing the deployment of armed forces in the south, due to daily airstrikes and violations.



The ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, mediated by American and French efforts, stipulated a ceasefire between the two sides and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south, with Hezbollah withdrawing to the north of the Litani River and dismantling its arsenal, in exchange for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they occupied in the south.



However, Israel continued to carry out near-daily strikes on southern Lebanon, claiming it targets Hezbollah elements and sites, and refused to withdraw from more than five sites it occupies within Lebanese borders.