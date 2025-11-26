The Israeli occupation army announced today (Wednesday) that it killed 4 Palestinians and arrested two out of 6 who attempted to exit from tunnels they were trapped in, in the city of Rafah.



The army stated in a report that it targeted these militants in underground infrastructure, confirming that the search is ongoing for others. It emphasized that forces from the Nahal Brigade continue to operate in the eastern Rafah area.



According to the Israeli occupation army's statement, Israeli surveillance had spotted the six fighters in the morning, and it is believed they emerged from an underground path in the area. The statement confirmed that the Israeli army is deployed and will continue to work to eliminate any immediate threat, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.



Israel announced yesterday, Tuesday, the killing of 5 militants as they emerged from one of the tunnels in Rafah.



Israel is pressing to eliminate Hamas fighters trapped in the tunnels, whether in the southern Gaza Strip or the eastern part of Gaza City, relying on the deaths of dozens of them due to the blockade, before moving to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.



It is worth noting that American efforts have failed to reach a solution to this issue, after Washington proposed their exit from the tunnels and their transfer to areas in Gaza outside Israeli control, but Tel Aviv rejected that.