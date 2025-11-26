أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أنه قتل 4 فلسطينيين واعتقل اثنين من أصل 6 حاولوا الخروج من أنفاق علقوا بها في مدينة رفح.


وأفاد الجيش في بيان، أنه استهدف هؤلاء المسلحين في بنية تحتية تحت الأرض، مؤكداً أن البحث مستمر عن آخرين. وأكد أن قوات من لواء النحال تواصل العمل في منطقة شرق رفح.


وحسب بيان جيش الاحتلال، فإن مراقبات الجيش الإسرائيلي كانت رصدت المقاتلين الستة صباحاً، ويُعتقد أنهم خرجوا من مسار تحت الأرض في المنطقة. وأكد البيان أن الجيش الإسرائيلي منتشر وسيواصل العمل لإزالة أي تهديد فوري، وفق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


وأعلنت إسرائيل أمس الثلاثاء، مقتل 5 مسلحين إثر خروجهم من أحد الأنفاق في رفح.


وتضغط إسرائيل من أجل القضاء على مقاتلي حماس العالقين في الأنفاق سواء في جنوب القطاع أو شرق مدينة غزة، معولة على مقتل العشرات منهم جراء الحصار، قبل الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


يذكر أن الجهود الأمريكية أخفقت في التوصل إلى حل لهذه المسألة، بعدما عرضت واشنطن خروجهم من الأنفاق وانتقالهم إلى مناطق في غزة خارج السيطرة الإسرائيلية، إلا أن تل أبيب رفضت ذلك.