أعلن مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون الأفريقية مسعد بولس، أن الإدارة الأمريكية قدمت خطة للحل في السودان، لكنها رُفضت من قبل الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع على السواء.
وقال بولس خلال إحاطة صحفية من أبوظبي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب جعل من مسألة تحقيق السلام في السودان «أولوية».
محاسبة المتورطين
وأكد مستشار ترمب أن الإدارة الأمريكية تندد بالفظائع التي ارتكبتها قوات الدعم السريع والجيش وتدعو لمحاسبة المتورطين. وقال: رأينا الإعلان أحادي الجانب من قبل الدعم السريع أمس لوقف الأعمال القتالية ونأمل أن يصمد وأن يلتزم الطرفان به.
ولفت إلى أن واشنطن تعمل بشكل وثيق مع طرفي الصراع السوداني، معرباً عن أمله بأن يقبل طرفا الصراع النص الشامل الذي قدمه.
إنهاء الفظائع في السودان
من جهته، رحب المستشار الدبلوماسي لرئيس الإمارات أنور قرقاش بالجهود التي تبذلها القيادة الأمريكية، من أجل إنهاء الفظائع في السودان.
وقال قرقاش: لا يمكن للجماعات المتطرفة العنيفة المرتبطة أو ذات الصلة الواضحة بجماعة الإخوان أن تحدد مستقبل السودان، مشدداً على أنه «لا حل عسكرياً للحرب».
وأضاف أن الادعاءات الكاذبة والمعلومات المضللة لن تثني بلاده عن مواصلة العمل مع الشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين لإنهاء الحرب السودانية.
هدنة من طرف واحد
وكان قائد قوات الدعم السريع محمد حمدان دقلو، أعلن في كلمة مسجلة مساء، أمس الإثنين، هدنةً إنسانيةً من طرف واحد، تشمل وقف الأعمال العدائية لمدة ثلاثة أشهر، والموافقة على تشكيل آلية مراقبة دولية.
فيما جدد قائد الجيش عبدالفتاح البرهان، رفضه لأية تسوية تُبقي على قوات الدعم السريع أو تعيدها إلى الشراكة في الحكم من خلال أي اتفاق للمرحلة الانتقالية أو مستقبل السودان. وطالب بانسحاب تلك القوات من المناطق المدنية.
The U.S. President's Advisor for African Affairs, Musaad Boulos, announced that the U.S. administration presented a plan for a solution in Sudan, but it was rejected by both the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.
Boulos stated during a press briefing from Abu Dhabi today (Tuesday) that President Donald Trump has made achieving peace in Sudan a "priority."
Accountability for the Involved
Boulos confirmed that the U.S. administration condemns the atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces and the army and calls for accountability for those involved. He said: "We saw the unilateral announcement by the Rapid Support Forces yesterday to cease hostilities, and we hope it holds and that both parties adhere to it."
He pointed out that Washington is working closely with both sides of the Sudanese conflict, expressing hope that the conflicting parties will accept the comprehensive text he presented.
Ending Atrocities in Sudan
For his part, the diplomatic advisor to the President of the UAE, Anwar Gargash, welcomed the efforts made by the U.S. leadership to end the atrocities in Sudan.
Gargash stated: "Violent extremist groups linked to or clearly related to the Brotherhood cannot determine the future of Sudan," emphasizing that "there is no military solution to the war."
He added that false claims and misinformation will not deter his country from continuing to work with regional and international partners to end the Sudanese war.
Unilateral Ceasefire
The commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, announced in a recorded speech last night (Monday) a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire, which includes a cessation of hostilities for three months and an agreement to establish an international monitoring mechanism.
Meanwhile, the army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, reiterated his rejection of any settlement that keeps the Rapid Support Forces or returns them to a partnership in governance through any transitional agreement or the future of Sudan. He called for the withdrawal of those forces from civilian areas.