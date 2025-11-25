أعلن مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون الأفريقية مسعد بولس، أن الإدارة الأمريكية قدمت خطة للحل في السودان، لكنها رُفضت من قبل الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع على السواء.

وقال بولس خلال إحاطة صحفية من أبوظبي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب جعل من مسألة تحقيق السلام في السودان «أولوية».

مسعد بولس


محاسبة المتورطين


وأكد مستشار ترمب أن الإدارة الأمريكية تندد بالفظائع التي ارتكبتها قوات الدعم السريع والجيش وتدعو لمحاسبة المتورطين. وقال: رأينا الإعلان أحادي الجانب من قبل الدعم السريع أمس لوقف الأعمال القتالية ونأمل أن يصمد وأن يلتزم الطرفان به.


ولفت إلى أن واشنطن تعمل بشكل وثيق مع طرفي الصراع السوداني، معرباً عن أمله بأن يقبل طرفا الصراع النص الشامل الذي قدمه.


إنهاء الفظائع في السودان


من جهته، رحب المستشار الدبلوماسي لرئيس الإمارات أنور قرقاش بالجهود التي تبذلها القيادة الأمريكية، من أجل إنهاء الفظائع في السودان.


وقال قرقاش: لا يمكن للجماعات المتطرفة العنيفة المرتبطة أو ذات الصلة الواضحة بجماعة الإخوان أن تحدد مستقبل السودان، مشدداً على أنه «لا حل عسكرياً للحرب».


وأضاف أن الادعاءات الكاذبة والمعلومات المضللة لن تثني بلاده عن مواصلة العمل مع الشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين لإنهاء الحرب السودانية.


هدنة من طرف واحد


وكان قائد قوات الدعم السريع محمد حمدان دقلو، أعلن في كلمة مسجلة مساء، أمس الإثنين، هدنةً إنسانيةً من طرف واحد، تشمل وقف الأعمال العدائية لمدة ثلاثة أشهر، والموافقة على تشكيل آلية مراقبة دولية.


فيما جدد قائد الجيش عبدالفتاح البرهان، رفضه لأية تسوية تُبقي على قوات الدعم السريع أو تعيدها إلى الشراكة في الحكم من خلال أي اتفاق للمرحلة الانتقالية أو مستقبل السودان. وطالب بانسحاب تلك القوات من المناطق المدنية.