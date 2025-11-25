The U.S. President's Advisor for African Affairs, Musaad Boulos, announced that the U.S. administration presented a plan for a solution in Sudan, but it was rejected by both the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Boulos stated during a press briefing from Abu Dhabi today (Tuesday) that President Donald Trump has made achieving peace in Sudan a "priority."



Accountability for the Involved



Boulos confirmed that the U.S. administration condemns the atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces and the army and calls for accountability for those involved. He said: "We saw the unilateral announcement by the Rapid Support Forces yesterday to cease hostilities, and we hope it holds and that both parties adhere to it."



He pointed out that Washington is working closely with both sides of the Sudanese conflict, expressing hope that the conflicting parties will accept the comprehensive text he presented.



Ending Atrocities in Sudan



For his part, the diplomatic advisor to the President of the UAE, Anwar Gargash, welcomed the efforts made by the U.S. leadership to end the atrocities in Sudan.



Gargash stated: "Violent extremist groups linked to or clearly related to the Brotherhood cannot determine the future of Sudan," emphasizing that "there is no military solution to the war."



He added that false claims and misinformation will not deter his country from continuing to work with regional and international partners to end the Sudanese war.



Unilateral Ceasefire



The commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, announced in a recorded speech last night (Monday) a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire, which includes a cessation of hostilities for three months and an agreement to establish an international monitoring mechanism.



Meanwhile, the army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, reiterated his rejection of any settlement that keeps the Rapid Support Forces or returns them to a partnership in governance through any transitional agreement or the future of Sudan. He called for the withdrawal of those forces from civilian areas.