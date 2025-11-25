The White House stated that President Donald Trump is enhancing the security of the United States by confronting the "transnational network of the Muslim Brotherhood," after issuing an executive order to begin the process of designating certain branches of the Brotherhood as "foreign terrorist organizations."



Dismantling Terrorism Financing Networks



The White House accused the Brotherhood in a post on the platform "X" of "fueling terrorism and launching campaigns to destabilize the United States and its allies in the Middle East."



The Treasury Department stated that the executive action to begin designating certain branches of the Brotherhood as "foreign terrorist organizations" and "specially designated global terrorist entities" is a "vital step to secure American national security interests."



It added that this action enhances the Treasury's ability to "dismantle terrorism financing networks and protect the integrity of the financial system in the United States."



Signing an Executive Order



Yesterday, Monday, the White House announced in a statement that Trump signed an executive order directing the Secretaries of State and Treasury to consider whether certain branches of the Brotherhood should be designated as "foreign terrorist organizations" (FTO) and "specially designated global terrorist entities" (SDGT), as part of what the U.S. administration described as a step to "protect the United States from extraordinary threats."



Under the executive order, the Secretaries of State and Treasury, in consultation with the Attorney General and the Director of National Intelligence, are required to "submit a report on whether the branches of the Brotherhood in countries such as Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan should be designated as 'terrorist organizations' under relevant U.S. laws."



The executive order mandates the two secretaries to take necessary actions within 45 days after submitting the report to designate the concerned branches as foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated global terrorist entities.



Eliminating the Capabilities of the Branches



According to the White House, the decision aims to eliminate the capabilities and operations of the branches that are designated, depriving them of resources, and ending any threat they may pose to American citizens and U.S. national security.



The U.S. administration accused branches of the Brotherhood of supporting or encouraging violent attacks against Israel and U.S. partners, or providing material support to Hamas.



The White House stated: Following the attack on October 7, 2023, the military wing of the Lebanese branch of the Brotherhood provided support for armed groups to launch several rocket attacks targeting civilian and military sites within Israel.



It noted reports indicating that Brotherhood leaders in Jordan have provided material support to the military wing of Hamas for years.