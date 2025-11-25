قال البيت الأبيض إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يعزز أمن الولايات المتحدة بمواجهة «شبكة جماعة الإخوان المسلمين العابرة للحدود»، بعدما أصدر أمراً تنفيذياً لبدء إجراءات تصنيف بعض فروع جماعة الإخوان «منظماتٍ إرهابيةً أجنبيةً».


تفكيك شبكات تمويل الإرهاب


واتهم البيت الأبيض في منشور على منصة «إكس»، جماعة الإخوان بـ«تغذية الإرهاب وشن حملات لزعزعة الاستقرار ضد الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها في الشرق الأوسط».


وقالت وزارة الخزانة إن الإجراء التنفيذي لبدء تصنيف بعض فروع جماعة الإخوان «منظمةً إرهابيةً أجنبيةً»، و«كيانات إرهابية عالمية مصنفة بشكل خاص» هي «خطوة حيوية لتأمين مصالح الأمن القومي الأمريكي».


وأضافت أن هذا الإجراء يعزز قدرة الخزانة على «تفكيك شبكات تمويل الإرهاب وحماية سلامة النظام المالي في الولايات المتحدة».


توقيع أمر تنفيذي


وكان البيت الأبيض، أعلن في بيان، أمس الإثنين، إن ترمب وقع أمراً تنفيذياً يوجّه وزيري الخارجية والخزانة للنظر فيما إذا كان ينبغي تصنيف بعض فروع جماعة الإخوان «منظماتٍ إرهابيةً أجنبيةً» (FTO)، و«كيانات إرهابية عالمية مصنفة بشكل خاص» (SDGT)، في إطار ما وصفته الإدارة الأمريكية بأنه خطوة لـ«حماية الولايات المتحدة من التهديدات الاستثنائية».


وبموجب الأمر التنفيذي، سيُطلب من وزيري الخارجية والخزانة، بالتشاور مع المدعي العام ومديرة الاستخبارات الوطنية، «تقديم تقرير حول ما إذا كان يجب تصنيف فروع الإخوان في دول مثل لبنان ومصر والأردن «منظمات إرهابية» بموجب القوانين الأمريكية ذات الصلة».


ويلزم الأمر التنفيذي الوزيرين باتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة خلال 45 يوماً بعد تقديم التقرير، لتصنيف الفروع المعنية منظماتٍ إرهابيةً أجنبيةً، وكيانات إرهابية عالمية مصنفة بشكل خاص.


القضاء على قدرات الفروع


ووفق البيت الأبيض، يهدف القرار إلى القضاء على قدرات وعمليات الفروع التي يتم تصنيفها، وحرمانها من الموارد، وإنهاء أي تهديد قد تشكّله ضد المواطنين الأمريكيين، والأمن القومي للولايات المتحدة.


واتهمت الإدارة الأمريكية فروعاً لجماعة لإخوان بدعم أو تشجيع شن هجمات عنيفة على إسرائيل وشركاء الولايات المتحدة، أو تقديم الدعم المادي لحماس.


وقال البيت الأبيض: في أعقاب هجوم 7 أكتوبر 2023، قدّم الجناح العسكري للفرع اللبناني من جماعة الإخوان دعماً لشنّ مجموعات مسلّحة هجمات صاروخية عدة استهدفت مواقع مدنية، وعسكرية داخل إسرائيل.


ولفت إلى تقارير تفيد بأن قيادات الإخوان في الأردن قدّمت منذ سنوات دعماً مادياً للجناح العسكري لحركة حماس.