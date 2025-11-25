وصف وزير الإعلام السوداني خالد الإعيسر، إعلان قائد قوات الدعم السريع محمد حمدان دقلو، هدنة إنسانية لمدة 3 أشهر بأنه «مناورة سياسية»، مكشوفة تتناقض مع ما ارتكبته قواته على الأرض.
وقال الإعيسر في تصريحات، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن الدعم السريع استغل الهدن السابقة لتمرير إمدادات الأسلحة إلى قواته. وأضاف أن التصريح الذي أدلى به دقلو «محاولة جديدة لخداع المجتمع الدولي وتلميع لصورته»، وفق تعبيره.
وأفاد الأعيسر بأن «خارطة الطريق» التي قدمها قائد الجيش السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان هي السبيل لإنهاء الحرب، متهماً قوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب جرائم مروعة في مدينتي الفاشر وبارا.
وأعلن قائد قوات الدعم السريع في كلمة مسجلة مساء أمس الإثنين «هدنة إنسانية من طرف واحد تشمل وقف الأعمال العدائية لمدة ثلاثة أشهر»، والموافقة على تشكيل آلية مراقبة دولية.
وجدد البرهان رفضه لأي تسوية تُبقي على الدعم السريع أو تعيده إلى الشراكة في الحكم من خلال أي اتفاق للمرحلة الانتقالية أو مستقبل السودان. وطالب بانسحاب تلك القوات من المناطق المدنية.
يذكر أن «الرباعية الدولية» التي تضم كلاً من الولايات المتحدة والسعودية، والإمارات ومصر، كشفت في 12 سبتمبر الماضي مبادرة شملت خريطة طريق لحل الأزمة، من أبرز معالمها هدنة إنسانية لثلاثة أشهر، ثم وقف دائم لإطلاق النار، وفترة انتقالية قصيرة تقود إلى حكومة مدنية مع التشديد على عدم وجود حل عسكري، وإبعاد «الإسلاميين» من المشهد السياسي لمرحلة ما بعد الحرب.
The Sudanese Minister of Information, Khalid Al-Iaisar, described the announcement by the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, of a humanitarian ceasefire for three months as a "political maneuver," which is transparent and contradicts what his forces have committed on the ground.
Al-Iaisar stated in remarks today (Tuesday) that the Rapid Support Forces exploited previous ceasefires to pass weapons supplies to their troops. He added that Dagalo's statement is "a new attempt to deceive the international community and polish his image," as he put it.
Al-Iaisar indicated that the "roadmap" presented by the commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, is the way to end the war, accusing the Rapid Support Forces of committing horrific crimes in the cities of Al-Fasher and Bara.
The commander of the Rapid Support Forces announced in a recorded speech last night (Monday) a "unilateral humanitarian ceasefire that includes a cessation of hostilities for three months," and the agreement to form an international monitoring mechanism.
Al-Burhan reiterated his rejection of any settlement that keeps the Rapid Support Forces or brings them back into a power-sharing agreement through any transitional agreement or the future of Sudan. He called for the withdrawal of those forces from civilian areas.
It is noteworthy that the "International Quartet," which includes the United States, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, revealed on September 12 a proposal that included a roadmap to resolve the crisis, with its most prominent features being a humanitarian ceasefire for three months, followed by a permanent ceasefire, and a short transitional period leading to a civilian government, emphasizing that there is no military solution and the exclusion of "Islamists" from the political scene in the post-war phase.