The Sudanese Minister of Information, Khalid Al-Iaisar, described the announcement by the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, of a humanitarian ceasefire for three months as a "political maneuver," which is transparent and contradicts what his forces have committed on the ground.



Al-Iaisar stated in remarks today (Tuesday) that the Rapid Support Forces exploited previous ceasefires to pass weapons supplies to their troops. He added that Dagalo's statement is "a new attempt to deceive the international community and polish his image," as he put it.



Al-Iaisar indicated that the "roadmap" presented by the commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, is the way to end the war, accusing the Rapid Support Forces of committing horrific crimes in the cities of Al-Fasher and Bara.



The commander of the Rapid Support Forces announced in a recorded speech last night (Monday) a "unilateral humanitarian ceasefire that includes a cessation of hostilities for three months," and the agreement to form an international monitoring mechanism.



Al-Burhan reiterated his rejection of any settlement that keeps the Rapid Support Forces or brings them back into a power-sharing agreement through any transitional agreement or the future of Sudan. He called for the withdrawal of those forces from civilian areas.



It is noteworthy that the "International Quartet," which includes the United States, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, revealed on September 12 a proposal that included a roadmap to resolve the crisis, with its most prominent features being a humanitarian ceasefire for three months, followed by a permanent ceasefire, and a short transitional period leading to a civilian government, emphasizing that there is no military solution and the exclusion of "Islamists" from the political scene in the post-war phase.