وصف وزير الإعلام السوداني خالد الإعيسر، إعلان قائد قوات الدعم السريع محمد حمدان دقلو، هدنة إنسانية لمدة 3 أشهر بأنه «مناورة سياسية»، مكشوفة تتناقض مع ما ارتكبته قواته على الأرض.


وقال الإعيسر في تصريحات، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن الدعم السريع استغل الهدن السابقة لتمرير إمدادات الأسلحة إلى قواته. وأضاف أن التصريح الذي أدلى به دقلو «محاولة جديدة لخداع المجتمع الدولي وتلميع لصورته»، وفق تعبيره.


وأفاد الأعيسر بأن «خارطة الطريق» التي قدمها قائد الجيش السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان هي السبيل لإنهاء الحرب، متهماً قوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب جرائم مروعة في مدينتي الفاشر وبارا.


وأعلن قائد قوات الدعم السريع في كلمة مسجلة مساء أمس الإثنين «هدنة إنسانية من طرف واحد تشمل وقف الأعمال العدائية لمدة ثلاثة أشهر»، والموافقة على تشكيل آلية مراقبة دولية.


وجدد البرهان رفضه لأي تسوية تُبقي على الدعم السريع أو تعيده إلى الشراكة في الحكم من خلال أي اتفاق للمرحلة الانتقالية أو مستقبل السودان. وطالب بانسحاب تلك القوات من المناطق المدنية.


يذكر أن «الرباعية الدولية» التي تضم كلاً من الولايات المتحدة والسعودية، والإمارات ومصر، كشفت في 12 سبتمبر الماضي مبادرة شملت خريطة طريق لحل الأزمة، من أبرز معالمها هدنة إنسانية لثلاثة أشهر، ثم وقف دائم لإطلاق النار، وفترة انتقالية قصيرة تقود إلى حكومة مدنية مع التشديد على عدم وجود حل عسكري، وإبعاد «الإسلاميين» من المشهد السياسي لمرحلة ما بعد الحرب.