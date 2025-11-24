The Kremlin announced today (Monday) its rejection of the European amendments to the American plan regarding Ukraine, confirming that many provisions of the American plan regarding Ukraine seem acceptable.



The Kremlin clarified in a statement that reports about the European amendments are unconstructive and do not align with the Russian position, indicating that the draft of the American plan for Ukraine will be subject to amendments by Russia, Ukraine, Europe, and the United States.



Russian and American Delegations



It pointed out that there are no plans to hold a meeting this week between the Russian and American delegations, explaining that Moscow has not received any official information regarding the talks that took place yesterday (Sunday) in Geneva, Switzerland, about peace in Ukraine.



The Russian presidency confirmed that Moscow does not wish to discuss the American plan regarding Ukraine through the media, nor does it have knowledge of the plan.



Ukraine's European allies rejected the plan in its original form, which heavily favored Russia, and the 28-point plan demands that Kyiv concede vast areas of its territory to Russia and reduce the size of its army, among other measures.



Earlier today, European Council President Antonio Costa held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and wrote on his account on the platform "X": "The discussions with Zelensky aim to understand his assessment of the situation."



Unified European Position



Costa stated: "A unified and coordinated European position is crucial to ensure good results from the peace negotiations for Ukraine and Europe."



The spokesperson for Costa confirmed that the leaders of the 27 EU member states are scheduled to discuss ongoing peace efforts on the sidelines of a meeting between the EU and the African Union in Luanda. Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johan Wadephul stated that the talks that took place in Geneva between the United States and Ukraine regarding the amendment of the 28-point plan to end the war between Kyiv and Moscow achieved tremendous success for the Europeans.



Wadephul pointed out to Deutschlandfunk that "all points related to Europe, including those concerning NATO, were removed from this plan, and this is a tremendous success we achieved yesterday," emphasizing: "It has been clear from the beginning, as we have repeatedly said, that no agreement should be made without the approval of the Europeans and Ukrainians."