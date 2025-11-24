أعلن الكرملين، اليوم (الإثنين)، رفضه للتعديلات الأوروبية على الخطة الأمريكية بشأن أوكرانيا، مؤكداً أن العديد من بنود الخطة الأمريكية بشأن أوكرانيا تبدو مقبولة.
وأوضح الكرملين في بيان أن التقارير حول التعديلات الأوروبية غير بناءة ولا تتناسب مع الموقف الروسي، مبيناً أن مشروع الخطة الأمريكية لأوكرانيا سيخضع لتعديلات من قبل روسيا وأوكرانيا وأوروبا والولايات المتحدة.
الوفود الروسية والأمريكية
ولفت إلى أنه لا توجد خطط لعقد اجتماع هذا الأسبوع بين الوفود الروسية والأمريكية، موضحاً أن موسكو لم تتلق أي معلومات رسمية حول المحادثات التي جرت أمس (الأحد) في جنيف بسويسرا بشأن السلام في أوكرانيا.
وأكدت الرئاسة الروسية أن موسكو لا ترغب في مناقشة الخطة الأمريكية بشأن أوكرانيا عبر وسائل الإعلام، ولا علم لها بالخطة.
ورفض حلفاء أوكرانيا الأوروبيون الخطة بصيغتها الأصلية التي كانت تميل بشدة لصالح روسيا، وتتضمن الخطة المكونة من 28 نقطة، مطالبة كييف بالتنازل عن مساحات واسعة من أراضيها لروسيا، وتقليص حجم جيشها، ضمن إجراءات أخرى.
وكان رئيس المجلس الأوروبي أنطونيو كوستا قد أجرى مباحثات مع الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في وقت سابق اليوم، وكتب على حسابه في منصة «إكس»: «المباحثات مع زيلينسكي تهدف لمعرفة تقييمه للوضع».
موقف أوروبي موحد
وقال كوستا: «يعد الموقف الأوروبي الموحد والمنسق أمراً رئيسياً لضمان إحراز نتائج جيدة من مفاوضات السلام بالنسبة لأوكرانيا وأوروبا».
وأكدت المتحدثة باسم كوستا أنه من المقرر أن يناقش قادة دول الاتحاد الأوروبي الـ27 جهود السلام المستمرة على هامش اجتماع بين الاتحاد الأوروبي والاتحاد الأفريقي في لواندا. فيما قال وزير الخارجية الألماني يوهان فاديفول إن المحادثات التي جرت في جنيف بين الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا بشأن تعديل خطة من 28 نقطة لإنهاء الحرب بين كييف وموسكو حققت نجاحاً هائلاً للأوروبيين.
وأشار فاديفول لإذاعة دويتشلاند فونك إلى أنه «تم حذف جميع النقاط المرتبطة بأوروبا، بما في ذلك تلك المتعلقة بحلف شمال الأطلسي، من هذه الخطة، وهذا نجاح هائل حققناه أمس»، مشدداً بالقول: «كان واضحاً منذ البداية، مثلما قلنا مراراً، أنه ينبغي عدم إبرام أي اتفاق دون موافقة الأوروبيين والأوكرانيين».
The Kremlin announced today (Monday) its rejection of the European amendments to the American plan regarding Ukraine, confirming that many provisions of the American plan regarding Ukraine seem acceptable.
The Kremlin clarified in a statement that reports about the European amendments are unconstructive and do not align with the Russian position, indicating that the draft of the American plan for Ukraine will be subject to amendments by Russia, Ukraine, Europe, and the United States.
Russian and American Delegations
It pointed out that there are no plans to hold a meeting this week between the Russian and American delegations, explaining that Moscow has not received any official information regarding the talks that took place yesterday (Sunday) in Geneva, Switzerland, about peace in Ukraine.
The Russian presidency confirmed that Moscow does not wish to discuss the American plan regarding Ukraine through the media, nor does it have knowledge of the plan.
Ukraine's European allies rejected the plan in its original form, which heavily favored Russia, and the 28-point plan demands that Kyiv concede vast areas of its territory to Russia and reduce the size of its army, among other measures.
Earlier today, European Council President Antonio Costa held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and wrote on his account on the platform "X": "The discussions with Zelensky aim to understand his assessment of the situation."
Unified European Position
Costa stated: "A unified and coordinated European position is crucial to ensure good results from the peace negotiations for Ukraine and Europe."
The spokesperson for Costa confirmed that the leaders of the 27 EU member states are scheduled to discuss ongoing peace efforts on the sidelines of a meeting between the EU and the African Union in Luanda. Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johan Wadephul stated that the talks that took place in Geneva between the United States and Ukraine regarding the amendment of the 28-point plan to end the war between Kyiv and Moscow achieved tremendous success for the Europeans.
Wadephul pointed out to Deutschlandfunk that "all points related to Europe, including those concerning NATO, were removed from this plan, and this is a tremendous success we achieved yesterday," emphasizing: "It has been clear from the beginning, as we have repeatedly said, that no agreement should be made without the approval of the Europeans and Ukrainians."