أعلن الكرملين، اليوم (الإثنين)، رفضه للتعديلات الأوروبية على الخطة الأمريكية بشأن أوكرانيا، مؤكداً أن العديد من بنود الخطة الأمريكية بشأن أوكرانيا تبدو مقبولة.


وأوضح الكرملين في بيان أن التقارير حول التعديلات الأوروبية غير بناءة ولا تتناسب مع الموقف الروسي، مبيناً أن مشروع الخطة الأمريكية لأوكرانيا سيخضع لتعديلات من قبل روسيا وأوكرانيا وأوروبا والولايات المتحدة.


الوفود الروسية والأمريكية


ولفت إلى أنه لا توجد خطط لعقد اجتماع هذا الأسبوع بين الوفود الروسية والأمريكية، موضحاً أن موسكو لم تتلق أي معلومات رسمية حول المحادثات التي جرت أمس (الأحد) في جنيف بسويسرا بشأن السلام في أوكرانيا.


وأكدت الرئاسة الروسية أن موسكو لا ترغب في مناقشة الخطة الأمريكية بشأن أوكرانيا عبر وسائل الإعلام، ولا علم لها بالخطة.


ورفض حلفاء أوكرانيا الأوروبيون الخطة بصيغتها الأصلية التي كانت تميل بشدة لصالح روسيا، وتتضمن الخطة المكونة من 28 نقطة، مطالبة كييف بالتنازل عن مساحات واسعة من أراضيها لروسيا، وتقليص حجم جيشها، ضمن إجراءات أخرى.


وكان رئيس المجلس الأوروبي أنطونيو كوستا قد أجرى مباحثات مع الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في وقت سابق اليوم، وكتب على حسابه في منصة «إكس»: «المباحثات مع زيلينسكي تهدف لمعرفة تقييمه للوضع».


موقف أوروبي موحد


وقال كوستا: «يعد الموقف الأوروبي الموحد والمنسق أمراً رئيسياً لضمان إحراز نتائج جيدة من مفاوضات السلام بالنسبة لأوكرانيا وأوروبا».


وأكدت المتحدثة باسم كوستا أنه من المقرر أن يناقش قادة دول الاتحاد الأوروبي الـ27 جهود السلام المستمرة على هامش اجتماع بين الاتحاد الأوروبي والاتحاد الأفريقي في لواندا. فيما قال وزير الخارجية الألماني يوهان فاديفول إن المحادثات التي جرت في جنيف بين الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا بشأن تعديل خطة من 28 نقطة لإنهاء الحرب بين كييف وموسكو حققت نجاحاً هائلاً للأوروبيين.


وأشار فاديفول لإذاعة دويتشلاند فونك إلى أنه «تم حذف جميع النقاط المرتبطة بأوروبا، بما في ذلك تلك المتعلقة بحلف شمال الأطلسي، من هذه الخطة، وهذا نجاح هائل حققناه أمس»، مشدداً بالقول: «كان واضحاً منذ البداية، مثلما قلنا مراراً، أنه ينبغي عدم إبرام أي اتفاق دون موافقة الأوروبيين والأوكرانيين».