أنهت «مؤسسة غزة الإنسانية» المدعومة من إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة اليوم (الإثنين) مهمتها في قطاع غزة المنكوب، زاعمة أنها قدمت أكثر من 187 مليون وجبة مجانية مباشرة للمدنيين في القطاع.
وأحاطت شكوك بهذه المؤسسة التي سعت إسرائيل عبرها لتوفير بديل للأمم المتحدة ووكالاتها في توزيع المساعدات داخل القطاع المنكوب، وتخلل عملها إطلاقات نار متعددة من الجيش الإسرائيلي على المدنيين الجائعين أثناء التزاحم، ما أسفر عن مقتل عدد من طالبي المساعدات.
واتهمت إسرائيل وكالة الأمم المتحدة لإغاثة وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين في الشرق الأدنى (أونروا) بالتورط في هجوم 7 أكتوبر 2023، وهو ما نفته المنظمة، وعزت انتماء بعض موظفيها لحركة حماس إلى أخطاء فردية لا يمكن أن تنهي سجل الوكالة الأممية الحافل في خدمة اللاجئين الفلسطينيين منذ عقود.
The "Gaza Humanitarian Foundation," supported by Israel and the United States, concluded its mission in the stricken Gaza Strip today (Monday), claiming to have provided more than 187 million free meals directly to civilians in the area.
There were doubts surrounding this organization, which Israel sought to use as an alternative to the United Nations and its agencies in distributing aid within the devastated region. Its operations were marred by multiple gunfire incidents from the Israeli army targeting hungry civilians during the rush, resulting in the deaths of several aid seekers.
Israel accused the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) of being involved in the October 7, 2023 attack, a claim that the organization denied, attributing the affiliation of some of its employees with Hamas to individual mistakes that should not tarnish the agency's long-standing record of serving Palestinian refugees for decades.