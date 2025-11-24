أنهت «مؤسسة غزة الإنسانية» المدعومة من إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة اليوم (الإثنين) مهمتها في قطاع غزة المنكوب، زاعمة أنها قدمت أكثر من 187 مليون وجبة مجانية مباشرة للمدنيين في القطاع.


وأحاطت شكوك بهذه المؤسسة التي سعت إسرائيل عبرها لتوفير بديل للأمم المتحدة ووكالاتها في توزيع المساعدات داخل القطاع المنكوب، وتخلل عملها إطلاقات نار متعددة من الجيش الإسرائيلي على المدنيين الجائعين أثناء التزاحم، ما أسفر عن مقتل عدد من طالبي المساعدات.


واتهمت إسرائيل وكالة الأمم المتحدة لإغاثة وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين في الشرق الأدنى (أونروا) بالتورط في هجوم 7 أكتوبر 2023، وهو ما نفته المنظمة، وعزت انتماء بعض موظفيها لحركة حماس إلى أخطاء فردية لا يمكن أن تنهي سجل الوكالة الأممية الحافل في خدمة اللاجئين الفلسطينيين منذ عقود.