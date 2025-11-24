The "Gaza Humanitarian Foundation," supported by Israel and the United States, concluded its mission in the stricken Gaza Strip today (Monday), claiming to have provided more than 187 million free meals directly to civilians in the area.



There were doubts surrounding this organization, which Israel sought to use as an alternative to the United Nations and its agencies in distributing aid within the devastated region. Its operations were marred by multiple gunfire incidents from the Israeli army targeting hungry civilians during the rush, resulting in the deaths of several aid seekers.



Israel accused the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) of being involved in the October 7, 2023 attack, a claim that the organization denied, attributing the affiliation of some of its employees with Hamas to individual mistakes that should not tarnish the agency's long-standing record of serving Palestinian refugees for decades.