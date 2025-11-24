فيما توقع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إمكانية تحقيق شيء جيد في المفاوضات التي تستضيفها مدينة جنيف السويسرية، أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن المقترح الأمريكي لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا يتماشى مع مناقشات قمة ألاسكا.


وقال بوتين في اتصال هاتفي مع نظيره التركي رجب طيب أردوغان إن المقترح بـ«الصيغة التي اطلعنا عليها يتماشى مع المناقشات التي جرت في قمة ألاسكا»، موضحاً أنه يمكن من حيث المبدأ استخدام الخطة الأمريكية، كأساس لتسوية سلمية نهائية.


اهتمام روسي بالحل السياسي


وقال الكرملين في بيان إن الجانب الروسي مهتم بالتوصل إلى حل سياسي ودبلوماسي للأزمة الأوكرانية، وتم تأكيده مجدداً خلال اتصال بوتين وأردوغان.


وتتواصل المحادثات في جنيف لليوم الثاني على التوالي بين مسؤولين أمريكيين وأوكرانيين وأوروبيين، التي تبحث المقترح الأمريكي للسلام في أوكرانيا.


ورحب مسؤولون أوروبيون بالتعديلات على الخطة، مشيدين بما وصفوه بـ«النجاح الحاسم».


في الوقت ذاته، قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم إن الوفد الأوكراني غادر جنيف عائداً إلى كييف، مبيناً أن الخطوات التالية سيتم تحديدها قريباً.


وتوقع زيلينسكي أن يُقدم له هذا المساء تقرير كامل عن تقدم المحادثات في جنيف، والمحاور الأساسية التي ركّز عليها شركاؤه، مضيفاً: «بناءً على هذه التقارير سنحدد الخطوات القادمة والتوقيت، وسنواصل التنسيق مع أوروبا وشركاء آخرين حول العالم».


أوكرانيا تبحث التسوية


وكان زيلينسكي قد قال في كلمة عبر الفيديو في قمة لحلفاء أوكرانيا في السويد: «نواصل جميعاً العمل مع الشركاء، خصوصاً الولايات المتحدة، للبحث عن تسويات تقوّينا ولا تضعفنا»، مشدداً على ضرورة أن تدفع روسيا ثمن الحرب في أوكرانيا.


ولفت إلى أن اتخاذ قرار بشأن استخدام الأصول الروسية المجمّدة أمر حاسم.


وكان المفاوضون الأمريكيون والأوكرانيون قد وضعوا إطاراً منقحاً للسلام في أوكرانيا، ويخططون لمواصلة العمل على خطة إنهاء الحرب خلال الأيام القادمة.


وتشير المعلومات إلى أن الخطة الأمريكية، والمقترح الأوروبي لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا يكشفان رؤيتين متباينتين، الأولى تشمل تنازلات إقليمية، فيما تمنح الثانية ضمانات أمنية قوية.


من جهته، قال المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، اليوم، إن ترمب أبدى انفتاحاً على خطة سلام مشتركة بشأن أوكرانيا خلال الاتصال الذي جرى بينهما الأسبوع الماضي.