While U.S. President Donald Trump anticipated the possibility of achieving something good in the negotiations hosted by the Swiss city of Geneva, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed today (Monday) that the U.S. proposal to end the war in Ukraine aligns with the discussions from the Alaska summit.



Putin stated in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that the proposal in "the form we have seen aligns with the discussions that took place at the Alaska summit," explaining that, in principle, the U.S. plan could be used as a basis for a final peaceful settlement.



Russian Interest in a Political Solution



The Kremlin stated in a statement that the Russian side is interested in reaching a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, which was reaffirmed during the call between Putin and Erdoğan.



Discussions in Geneva continue for the second consecutive day between American, Ukrainian, and European officials, focusing on the U.S. peace proposal for Ukraine.



European officials welcomed the amendments to the plan, praising what they described as a "decisive success."



At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that the Ukrainian delegation has left Geneva and is returning to Kyiv, indicating that the next steps will be determined soon.



Zelensky expected to receive a full report this evening on the progress of the talks in Geneva and the main topics his partners focused on, adding: "Based on these reports, we will determine the next steps and timing, and we will continue to coordinate with Europe and other partners around the world."



Ukraine Seeks Settlement



Zelensky had stated in a video address at a summit for Ukraine's allies in Sweden: "We are all continuing to work with partners, especially the United States, to seek settlements that strengthen us and do not weaken us," emphasizing the need for Russia to pay the price for the war in Ukraine.



He pointed out that making a decision regarding the use of frozen Russian assets is crucial.



American and Ukrainian negotiators have established a revised framework for peace in Ukraine and plan to continue working on a plan to end the war in the coming days.



Information indicates that the U.S. plan and the European proposal to end the war in Ukraine reveal two contrasting visions, the first involving territorial concessions, while the second offers strong security guarantees.



For his part, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated today that Trump expressed openness to a joint peace plan regarding Ukraine during their call last week.