The Syrian authorities have extended the curfew in Homs until 5:00 PM today (Monday). The Internal Security Forces management urged citizens in several neighborhoods to adhere to the decision to ensure their safety and guarantee the completion of field procedures.



For his part, the spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Nour al-Din al-Baba, denied the existence of any material evidence proving that the crime in Homs has a sectarian nature, affirming that initial investigations indicate that the phrases written at the crime scene were placed to mislead.



Al-Baba stated that all possibilities are still open for the criminal investigation in Homs within the ongoing work framework, noting that the internal security in Homs continues its investigations with integrity, neutrality, and transparency to uncover those involved.



He added that the events witnessed in the city were the result of previous accumulations, with a clear rejection of attacks on property. The Interior Ministry spokesperson considered the crime to be criminal in nature, and that attempts to attribute a sectarian character to it aim to cover up the perpetrators.



For their part, the tribes of Homs warned against sedition following the crime that occurred in the town of Zaidal, which resulted in the death of a young man and his wife, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining security and stability in the governorate.



The tribes, led by the Bani Khalid tribe, along with dignitaries and elders of the governorate, condemned the crime in a video statement, asserting that the manner of its execution is inhumane. They confirmed that the use of provocative phrases in the context of the crime indicates that the goal is to ignite sedition and bring the region into security tensions, demanding that the relevant authorities reveal the perpetrators and bring them to justice. They stressed their full support for the state and its security measures, and urged against any attempts to drag the tribe's members into sedition. The tribes called on the people of Homs to exercise self-restraint and fully comply with the directives issued by the relevant authorities.