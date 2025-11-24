مددت السلطات السورية حظر التجول في حمص حتى الساعة الـ5:00 عصراً اليوم (الإثنين). ودعت إدارة قوى الأمن الداخلي المواطنين في عدد من الأحياء إلى الالتزام بالقرار للحفاظ على سلامتهم وضمان استكمال الإجراءات الميدانية.


من جانبه، نفى المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية السورية نورالدين البابا، وجود أي دليل مادي يثبت أن الجريمة في حمص ذات طابع طائفي، مؤكداً أن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى أن العبارات المكتوبة في مكان الجريمة وُضعت بهدف التضليل.


وقال البابا أن جميع الاحتمالات لا تزال مطروحة أمام البحث الجنائي في حمص ضمن مسار العمل القائم، لافتاً إلى أن الأمن الداخلي في حمص يواصل التحقيقات بنزاهة وحياد وشفافية لكشف المتورطين.


وأضاف أن الأحداث التي شهدتها المدينة جاءت نتيجة تراكمات سابقة، مع رفض واضح للاعتداء على الممتلكات. واعتبر متحدث الداخلية أن الجريمة جنائية، وأن محاولة إلباسها طابعاً طائفياً تهدف للتغطية على الفاعلين.


بدورها، حذرت عشائر حمص من الفتن بعد الجريمة التي وقعت في بلدة زيدل وأدت إلى مقتل شاب وزوجته، مؤكدةً ضرورة الحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار في المحافظة.


واستنكرت العشائر، وعلى رأسها عشيرة بني خالد، ووجهاء وشيوخ المحافظة، في بيان مصور الجريمة، مؤكدة أن أسلوب تنفيذها لا يمت للإنسانية بصلة. وأكدوا أن استخدام العبارات الاستفزازية في سياق الجريمة يوضح أن الهدف منها إشعال الفتنة وإدخال المنطقة في توترات أمنية، مطالبين الجهات المختصة بكشف الجناة وتقديمهم إلى العدالة، وشددوا على الوقوف الكامل مع الدولة وإجراءاتها الأمنية، والابتعاد عن أي محاولة لجر أبناء القبيلة إلى الفتنة. ودعت العشائر أبناء حمص إلى ضبط النفس والالتزام الكامل بما تصدره الجهات المختصة من تعاميم.