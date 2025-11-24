The clashes are still intense between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in the town of Babanusa in West Kordofan state following recent attacks on the vicinity of the 22nd Division in the city.

Countering a new attack



Military sources reported that the Sudanese army repelled a new attack on the headquarters of its 22nd Division in Babanusa, and its aircraft carried out airstrikes on the attacking forces, forcing them to retreat.



In North Kordofan state, swift operations carried out by army forces against the Rapid Support Forces have been ongoing for about two weeks, focusing on areas located west of the city of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state.



According to sources, the Sudanese army has destroyed more than 20 military vehicles belonging to the Rapid Support Forces during the attacks in the western Al-Obeid axis, and the joint forces fighting alongside the army stated that all forces continue their combing operations and are making continuous progress on all fronts.

Intense battles in North Kordofan state



The battles have intensified in West and North Kordofan states, with the army ramping up its attacks in North Kordofan over the past two weeks after deploying large forces to the state and executing attacks in the eastern, western, and northwestern regions of North Kordofan.



The army aims to secure the eastern region of the Kordofan province and secure the city of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, which is considered the launch point for its military operations in the region.



Through operations in the western and northwestern parts of North Kordofan state, it plans to cut off supply routes for the Rapid Support Forces and open paths that enable it to advance towards South and West Kordofan.



For its part, the Rapid Support Forces are focusing their attacks on the city of Babanusa in West Kordofan to capture the army's main headquarters in an effort to establish complete control over West Kordofan state.



It is noteworthy that out of 18 states in Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces currently control all five states of the Darfur region to the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur state, which remain under the control of the army that dominates most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and center, including the capital Khartoum.