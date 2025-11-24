لا تزال المواجهات محتدمة بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع في مدينة بابنوسة بولاية غرب كردفان بعد الهجمات الأخيرة على محيط الفرقة 22 بالمدينة.

التصدي لهجوم جديد


وأفادت مصادر عسكرية بأن الجيش السوداني تصدّى لهجوم جديد على مقر الفرقة 22 التابعة له بمدينة بابنوسة، وشنت طائراته غارات على القوات المهاجمة ما أجبرها على التراجع.


وفي ولاية شمال كردفان، تتواصل العمليات الخاطفة التي تنفذها قوات الجيش في مواجهة الدعم السريع منذ نحو أسبوعين بالتركيز على المناطق الواقعة في غرب مدينة الأبيض عاصمة ولاية شمال كردفان.


وحسب المصادر، فقد دمر الجيش السوداني أكثر من 20 مركبة عسكرية تابعة للدعم السريع خلال الهجمات في محور غرب الأبيض، وقالت القوات المشتركة التي تقاتل بجانب الجيش إن جميع القوات تواصل عمليات التمشيط وتحقيق تقدم مستمر في كافة المحاور.

معارك محتدمة شمال ولاية كردفان


واشتدت المعارك في ولايتي غرب وشمال كردفان، وكثف الجيش من هجماته في شمال كردفان منذ أسبوعين بعدما دفع بقوات كبيرة للولاية ونفذ هجمات في المناطق الشرقية والغربية والشمالية الغربية لشمال كردفان.


وتسعى قوات الجيش إلى تأمين المنطقة الشرقية لإقليم كردفان وتأمين مدينة الأبيض عاصمة ولاية شمال كردفان، التي تعتبر منطلق عملياته الحربية في الإقليم.


فيما تخطط من خلال العمليات في غرب وشمال غربي ولاية شمال كردفان، إلى قطع طرق إمدادات قوات الدعم السريع وفتح الطرق التي تمكنه من التقدم نحو جنوب وغرب كردفان.


من جانبها، تركز قوات الدعم السريع هجماتها على مدينة بابنوسة في غرب كردفان لإسقاط المقر الرئيس للجيش سعياً لإحكام سيطرتها الكاملة على ولاية غرب كردفان.


يذكر أنه من أصل 18 ولاية في السودان تسيطر قوات الدعم السريع حالياً على جميع ولايات إقليم دارفور الخمس غرباً، ماعدا بعض الأجزاء الشمالية من ولاية شمال دارفور التي لا تزال في قبضة قوات الجيش التي تسيطر على معظم مناطق الولايات الـ13 المتبقية في الجنوب والشمال والشرق والوسط، بينها العاصمة الخرطوم.